Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company (BKCYF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.26K Followers

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company (OTCPK:BKCYF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 19, 2024 5:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Panicos Nicolaou - CEO

Eliza Livadiotou - Executive Director, Finance

Conference Call Participants

Eleni Ismailou - Axia Ventures Group

Alexandros Boulougouris - Euroxx Securities

James Hamilton - Numis Securities

Hugo Cruz - KBW

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I am Yota, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Bank of Cyprus Conference Call to present and discuss the Preliminary Full Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode, and the conference is being recorded. The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Panicos Nicolaou, Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Nicolaou, you may now proceed.

Panicos Nicolaou

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our financial results conference call for the year ended 31st of December, 2023. I am joined by Eliza Livadiotou, Executive Director, Finance, and Annita Pavlou, Manager, IR and ESG. After my introductory remarks, Eliza will go into more detail on our financial performance and then we'll be happy to take your questions both during this conference call and afterwards.

I would like to start by briefly reminding you of our powerful [indiscernible] and our core strengths on Slide number 4. We are the international group across banking and other financial services in Cyprus, which is a highly liquid and concentrated banking sector. And we operate in a supportive macroeconomic environment. The Cypriot economy remains strong, delivering good growth, proving once again its flexible and resilient characteristics. We are one of the most liquid banks in Europe and hence enjoy the benefits of fast and steep interest rate rises in 2023. At the same time, we have been undertaking

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About BKCYF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BKCYF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.