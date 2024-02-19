Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Temenos AG (TMSNY) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 19, 2024 3:59 PM ETTemenos AG (TMSNY) Stock, TMNSF Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.26K Followers

Temenos AG (OTCPK:TMSNY) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 19, 2024 12:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Thibault de Tersant - Chairman

Andreas Andreades - Chief Executive Officer

Takis Spiliopoulos - Chief Financial Officer

Adam Snyder - Head of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Frederic Boulan - Bank of America

Chandra Sriraman - Stifel

Charlie Brennan - Jefferies

Toby Ogg - JPMorgan

Josh Levin - Autonomous

Knut Woller - Baader Bank

Mohammed Moawalla - Goldman Sachs

Gianmarco Conti - Deutsche Bank

Justin Forsythe - UBS

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Temenos Q4 2023 Results Conference Call and Live Webcast. I am Sandra, the Chorus Call operator. I would like to remind you that all participants have been in listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. [Operator Instructions] The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast.

At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Thibault de Tersant, Chairman of the Board. Please go ahead, sir.

Thibault de Tersant

Good afternoon. As the Chair of the Board of Directors and also former Chair of the Audit Committee, I considered it extremely important to be here today to demonstrate the Board's utmost support to the company and its management.

And I would like to take this opportunity to thank the broad outreach and support we have received from investors and clients at this time. The Board will oversee a thorough examination with independent third-parties of the allegations made by a short seller and we will revert with a considered response when we have had the appropriate amount of time to ensure our examination has been robust.

We have a responsibility to our investors, of course, to our clients also, and of course also to our employees to be speedy, but also thorough, and

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About TMSNY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TMSNY

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.