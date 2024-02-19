Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Anglo American Platinum Limited (ANGPY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCPK:ANGPY) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call February 19, 2024 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Theto Maake - Head of Investor Relations

Craig Miller - CEO

Sayurie Naidoo - Acting CFO

Hilton Ingram - Executive Head of Marketing PGMS

Agit Singh - Executive Head of Processing Technical

Wade Bickley - Head of Underground Mining

Conference Call Participants

Nkateko Mathonsi - Investec Bank

Chris Nicholson - RMB Morgan Stanley

Leroy Mnguni - HSBC

Arnold Van Graan - Nedbank

Catherine Cunningham - JPMorgan.

Richard Hatch - Berenberg

Adrian Hammond - SBG

Dominic O'Kane - JPMorgan

Myles Allsop - UBS

Theto Maake

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Theto Maake. I am the Head of Investor Relations at Anglo American Platinum. Thank you for taking the time to join us today for our annual results, both in person as well as online. I would like to draw your attention to the cautionary statement that is actually on screen. And I would appreciate if you could actually ready it in full at your own time. We have at the end allocated time for Q&A at the end of the presentation.

So with that said I will now hand over to our CEO, Craig Miller; followed by Sayurie Naidoo, our acting CFO to take us through the presentation. Thanks, Craig, over to you.

Craig Miller

Thanks, Theto. Good morning and welcome to the presentation of our 2023 annual results. I'd like to acknowledge our Chairman, Norman Mbazima and some of the members of our Board who are here today, as well as our Regional Director for Africa, Australia, Themba Mkhwanazi, John Vice, Steve Phiri, who are with us in the room as well as the Anglo Platinum Management Committee.

I'll take you through our operational and market performance for the

