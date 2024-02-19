Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nvidia's AI Mini-Bets Set An Example Not To Follow

Feb. 19, 2024 7:55 PM ETNVDA, SOUN, RXRX, ARM1 Comment
Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.66K Followers

Summary

  • SoundHound got a 76% share price boost on Thursday thanks to a newly disclosed investment from $1.8 trillion chipmaker Nvidia.
  • After making 20 different investments in AI companies last year alone, more than even technology giants Alphabet and Microsoft, Nvidia will barely feel the sting of one bet gone bad.
  • Nvidia’s filing also revealed investments in chipmaker Arm and biotechnology firm Recursion Pharmaceuticals, both of which also saw boosts to their stock prices on Feb. 15.

How Nvidia Became ChatGPT"s Brain And Joined The $1 Trillion Club

Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

By Breakingviews

The stock-market hype around artificial intelligence turns out to be contagious. SoundHound (SOUN), a company that makes AI-powered voice assistants for cars and customer-service lines, got a 76% share price boost on Thursday thanks

This article was written by

Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.66K Followers
Lipper Alpha Insight (https://lipperalpha.refinitiv.com/) is a free daily news and commentary blog, giving financial professionals actionable ideas and insight to make sense of individual security news and events and stay on top of macroeconomic trends. We have a team of expert analysts that are constantly looking at the financial landscape in order to keep you up to date on the latest movements.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Adambombfx profile picture
Adambombfx
Yesterday, 8:41 PM
Comments (5.29K)
You forgot to mention NNOX which I added on at $7.13, selling 50% of my 15,000 NNOX shares tomorrow.

seekingalpha.com/...
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVDA--
NVIDIA Corporation
SOUN--
SoundHound AI, Inc.
RXRX--
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
ARM--
Arm Holdings plc
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.