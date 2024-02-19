Galeanu Mihai/iStock via Getty Images

Quality investing, the idea that that companies with higher profitability and stable cash flows are more likely to outperform their peers over the long term, is a practical approach that requires both patience and temperament. A few ETFs can help streamline the process for investors eager to partake. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) tilts towards large- and mid-cap U.S. stocks with higher quality characteristics than the broader market.

Our current assessment of FQAL is a typical one for this part of the market cycle: we like the ETF from a structural standpoint but can’t rate it a buy at this valuation level. It trades at more than 21 times trailing earnings. OK for a hold, not for a buy.

Quality investing can be seen from a few different perspectives. Emphasizing cash flow and profitability can be seen as a defensive play. If the fundamentals are strong, investors are less likely to be exposed to distressed companies that might introduce volatility or incur catastrophic losses.

Quality companies, because of their stability, can weather a variety of different economic cycles and market regimes. Quality also offers something that another factor-based defensive offering, such as low volatility, may not. We like quality approaches because they can provide an opportunity for upside with the growth that can spring from companies with strong fundamentals, while also adding the defensive characteristics mentioned above.

A Concentrated Quality Offering

Fidelity defines its quality factor as an equal weight composite score of Free Cash Flow Margin, Return on Invested Capital, and Free Cash Flow Stability. Fidelity provides the following rationale for including these metrics into their quality definition below:

Each stock is calculated separately within a given sector to neutralize a bias towards sectors with a higher quality profile. There is one difference in the Financials sector, which calculates bank stocks using the inputs noted below (all other stocks outside of bank stocks within the Financials sector are calculated with the original composite definition):

We like that this ETF thinks about quality definitions dynamically, while remaining rules-based and passively managed.

FQAL is a focused Quality ETF that whittles the Russell 1000 down to around 130 individual holdings. Compared to similar US Quality factor ETFs, FQAL is on the more concentrated side, with nearly 32% of its AUM in its top 10 holdings. iShares QUAL is also relatively concentrated, with 129 holdings and nearly 40% of its assets in the top 10 names.

QUAL is the leviathan within the group, having amassed over $36B. It is also the ETF with the longest track record. While FQAL has the second-longest track record, it has not been able to gain nearly as much traction as some of its competitors. We attribute this to the “iShares factor” in that the confirmed leader in the ETF space is typically where the lion’s share of assets goes in nearly any market segment it is involved in. Fidelity is still thought of as a mutual fund-only company by many.

When looking at the sector breakdown for FQAL we see a massive allocation to Technology, followed by sizable allocations to Health Care, and Financials. This is a main source of the current rich valuation noted earlier.

Due to the sector neutralization component of FQAL’s portfolio construction, these allocations don’t drift hugely from the benchmark. However, we do see overweights to sectors typically associated with higher profitability, such as tech and healthcare.

When looking at both the return profile of FQAL compared with the aforementioned QUAL as well as its benchmark, we see that it has underperformed both its market-cap benchmark and primary competitor over the 5-year period. We recognize that its underperformance, in particular compared to the benchmark, is a bit glaring. However, it is important to note that given its inception date, we are unable to glean a clearer picture of how FQAL compares over the longer term.

Quality, when constructed well, is an investment approach that blossoms over time. This is one drawback of highly concentrated strategies (both FQAL and QUAL): one-off poor stock selection can really offset some of the gains made by the factor tilts.

When looking at the volatility in the same period, we see that FQAL does deliver less risk than both the benchmark and QUAL in the same period. However, that gap is so narrow, we cannot consider it a significant differentiator.

No Free Lunches

When comparing FQAL's valuation with QUAL, it is apparent that QUAL has delivered outsized returns. But at what cost? The creeping P/E ratio shows that QUAL is, presently, pretty richly valued. FQAL, on the other hand, is just north of what we might consider a bargain. QUAL is set up to disappoint investors who mistakenly assume that quality is valuable at any price. Not to us, it isn’t!

FQAL QUAL P/E 20.96 26.34 P/B 5.60 7.61 Click to enlarge

Bottom Line

We like quality ETFs for their resilience and versatility. And while FQAL's primary competitor has outperformed, the market has priced in its value proposition and then some.

Given the challenges of market timing, valuation ratios should be an important indicator on what to buy. FQAL is a much cheaper alternative to quality than QUAL, but for the time being, we recommend investors HOLD.