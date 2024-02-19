Jian Fan

Elevator Pitch

I have a Hold rating assigned to GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) [9698:HK].

In my earlier article published on October 3, 2023, I analyzed GDS's valuations and the company's financial guidance. The focus is on GDS' fourth quarter results preview and the fundraising for its international business in this latest update.

I think that it is highly probable that GDS' actual EBITDA growth for Q4 2023 would have been as weak as what the market anticipated. On the other hand, its international business' fundraising, assuming it is successful, might bring about a positive re-rating of the stock's valuations. Taking into consideration these factors, I have made a decision to retain a Hold rating for GDS.

Q4 2023 EBITDA Growth Is Likely To Have Been Weak

March 13, 2024 is the expected date of GDS' Q4 2023 results announcement. The analysts have a dim view of the company's operating earnings performance in the fourth quarter of last year.

In specific terms, GDS' normalized EBITDA growth in YoY terms is projected to moderate from +16.3% in Q2 2023 and +5.6% in Q3 2023 to +3.3% for Q4 2023 as per S&P Capital IQ's consensus data. This also implies that the sell side estimates that the company's normalized EBITDA margin will decrease by -210 basis points QoQ and -200 basis points YoY to 42.6% in the final quarter of the prior year.

Previously, the company mentioned at its Q3 2023 earnings call on November 22 last year that its "FY '23 adjusted EBITDA is tracking to the top end of the original guidance range" or RMB4,600 million. Considering GDS' actual 9M 2023 EBITDA of RMB3,492 million, the company has indicated that it anticipates a Q4 2023 normalized EBITDA of RMB1,108 million which is roughly on par with the market's current consensus fourth quarter EBITDA forecast of RMB1,107 million.

The company's management commentary at its most recent quarterly investor call suggests that AI-related tailwinds won't materialize in the near term, while the demand-supply dynamics are negative.

GDS indicated at its third quarter earnings briefing that "it will take more time for customers to further develop their (Artificial Intelligence or AI) models and applications, (that are) adapted to new regulations and solve the chip supply issue."

The company also added at the Q3 results call that "demand in China has not yet picked up noticeably, as large customers still have inventory to absorb." In my January 2023 initiation article for GDS, I had cautioned that "the Chinese data center market suffers from a mismatch between demand and supply" considering "various indicators" such as third-party forecasts of data center supply and the Chinese policymakers' comments on the oversupply of data center in some parts of China.

Regulatory issues might also place a limit on data center demand growth in the Mainland Chinese market. A January 9, 2024 Financial Times commentary piece highlighted that "China is not the typical choice for regional consolidation" of companies' data center assets due to "increasingly strict data and cyber security laws."

International Business' Planned Fundraising Is A Potential Catalyst

GDS is getting closer to executing on the fundraising for the company's international business, which I view as a potential re-rating catalyst for the stock.

In February last year, Seeking Alpha News reported that GDS was considering the sale of "a minority stake in its international business" with interest from "private equity firms and sovereign wealth funds." At its Q2 2023 investor call in late August 2023, the company revealed that it has begun the process to "raise external funds (from private equity) to support our international business." GDS subsequently mentioned at the third quarter earnings call on November 22, 2023 that it is "moving forward with the first round private equity capital raising for our International HoldCo (Holding Company)."

Towards the end of the previous year, GDS appointed a new director to its board, Mr. Liu Chee Ming. In its December 7, 2023 announcement, GDS highlighted that Mr. Liu Chee Ming "was a member of the Takeovers Appeal Committee and the Deputy Chairman of the Takeovers and Mergers Panel of the Securities and Futures Commission in Hong Kong" and "the Listing Review Committee of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited" in the past. It will be reasonable to assume that GDS could potentially tap on the new director's experience in reviewing M&As and IPOs during the fundraising process for its international business.

In other words, there are signs which imply that the company's process of selling a partial interest and seeking new investors for its international business might conclude soon.

I have identified two key positives associated with the potential completion of fundraising for GDS' international business.

Firstly, the fund raised from GDS' sale of a partial interest in the company's international business could help to improve its credit profile. GDS has set a goal of lowering the net debt-to-EBITDA metric for the company (excluding the international business, which still requires debt financing to grow) from 7.5 times to 6 times (source: Q3 2023 earnings call) or lower in the next few years. The company could utilize the fundraising proceeds from the international business to pay down some of its debt.

Secondly, the completion of the fundraising might help to assign a price tag to GDS's international business operations. GDS is now trading at 10.3 times consensus next twelve months' EV/EBITDA, which is less than half of its five-year mean EV/EBITDA ratio of 21.7 times (source: S&P Capital IQ). Assuming that the partial stake sale for its international business is done at a much higher EV/EBITDA multiple, this could potentially drive a favorable re-rating of GDS' valuations.

Closing Thoughts

I still have a Neutral opinion of GDS as a potential investment. The fundraising for the company's international data center arm is a potential catalyst, but GDS' actual Q4 2023 EBITDA growth is unlikely to excite the market.