Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Super Micro Computer Is Taking A Breath, The Run-Up Should Continue

Michael Del Monte profile picture
Michael Del Monte
1.36K Followers

Summary

  • Super Micro Computer experienced significant growth in Q2'24, playing a central role in the transition to higher capacity computing in the GenAI renaissance.
  • JPMorgan analyst predicts substantial growth in the broader hardware market as AI takes form, presenting an opportunity for SMCI's advanced compute systems.
  • SMCI has plans to expand its production capacity and facilities, aiming to reach a $25 billion annual revenue target and drive significant revenue growth.

Server

Jasmin Merdan/Moment via Getty Images

The first question that comes to mind after this huge run-up in share price is whether Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) still has gas in the tank to continue appreciating in value. Since January 2023, the

This article was written by

Michael Del Monte profile picture
Michael Del Monte
1.36K Followers
Michael Del Monte is a buy-side equity analyst with over 5 years of industry experience. Prior to working in the investment management industry, Michael spent over a decade in professional services working in industries that range from O&G, OFS, Midstream, Industrials, Information Technology, EPC Services, and consumer discretionary.Michael takes a macro-value-oriented approach to investment analysis and prides himself in being able to make investment recommendations based on cross-industry analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (7)

WILL B RICH profile picture
WILL B RICH
Yesterday, 9:53 PM
Comments (165)
Thanks very much for a very informative and thoughtful analysis. I have owned shares since around $90.
I’m enjoying the ride and firmly believe that there is more to come especially considering the fact their CEO is best friends with Jensen Wang of Nvidia and decided at the beginning of last quarter to take only a one dollar salary and the rest of it in stock equity. Smart move and strong belief in the future of his company.
S
SmallCap55
Yesterday, 9:48 PM
Comments (372)
Author: did I read your Elliot Wave chart correctly that you have SMCI moving up to $1400 before March?
rollwave2024 profile picture
rollwave2024
Yesterday, 9:42 PM
Comments (9.08K)
refreshing to read after all the bearish articles post-Friday's drop
W
Wait For The Other Shoe To Drop
Yesterday, 9:19 PM
Comments (653)
Icarus burnt them feathers on that last flight
N
Nlynn
Yesterday, 9:33 PM
Comments (11)
@Wait For The Other Shoe To Drop cus' he didn't have better wings. Maybe SMCI is the better wing maker.
W
Wait For The Other Shoe To Drop
Yesterday, 9:39 PM
Comments (653)
@Nlynn yeah like that special proprietary coolant, that nobody else (China) can make
S
SmallCap55
Yesterday, 9:49 PM
Comments (372)
@Wait For The Other Shoe To Drop SMCI is perceived has higher quality than Dell offerings. More plug and play too. The cooling is just one benefit.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SMCI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SMCI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SMCI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.