Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Carrefour: Diminishing Markets And Declining Stock

Feb. 19, 2024 9:41 PM ETCarrefour SA (CRRFY) Stock
A. Vandendael profile picture
A. Vandendael
850 Followers

Summary

  • Carrefour's recent financial growth seems promising, but its stock has lost significant value over the last ten years.
  • The company has struggled to adapt to digital trends and changing consumer demands, leading to costly failures in international markets.
  • While Carrefour aims for an omnichannel business model and increased online sales, its heavy reliance on mature markets and lack of major growth drivers make it a questionable investment choice.
In this photo illustration a Carrefour logo seen displayed...

SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

When you first look at Carrefour SA (OTCPK:CRRFY), it might seem like an attractive investment. The company has been growing its financials since FY2021, showing consistent increases in its top and bottom lines. It has a strong market position in France, Brazil and

This article was written by

A. Vandendael profile picture
A. Vandendael
850 Followers
I am a 34-year-old globe trotting nomad with a business education who loves to discover new ideas for long and short term investments."Stop hoping for a promotion that's not coming. Instead, start a business at which you want to work." Sallie Krawcheck

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CRRFY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CRRFY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CRRFY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.