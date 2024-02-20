Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Broadcom's Impressive Rally Still Has Legs (Rating Upgrade)

Feb. 20, 2024
Summary

  • VMW's subsequent layoff and divestiture follows closely to Broadcom's acquisition playbook thus far, amplifying its existing capabilities while maintaining the profitable growth trend.
  • The same has been observed in the highly optimistic FY2024 forward guidance, with the consensus already moderately raising their estimates through FY2026.
  • Despite so, AVGO continues to trade at reasonable FWD valuations compared to its peers, especially given its market leadership in multiple semiconductor solutions across hardware to software.
  • For so long that NVDA continues to offer promising guidance in the upcoming earnings call, we may see the generative AI hype last for a little longer.
  • As a result, AVGO stock remains a Buy at every moderate pullback for an improved margin of safety, preferably at its previous trading range of between $910s and $1,050s.

Athlete running through red ribbon

We Are

We previously covered Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) in September 2023, discussing the prudent economics of its VMWare acquisition, attributed to the use of variable interest rate largely tied to the SOFR rate with the Fed already projected to pivot

I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AVGO, AMD, INTC, NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

