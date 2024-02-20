We Are

We previously covered Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) in September 2023, discussing the prudent economics of its VMWare acquisition, attributed to the use of variable interest rate largely tied to the SOFR rate with the Fed already projected to pivot by early 2024.

At the same time, it was apparent that the company remained highly profitable, thanks to the sustained cost optimizations and excellent tailwinds through Generative AI, resulting in our reiterated DRIP recommendation for long-term investors.

In this article, we shall discuss why we are finally upgrading AVGO as a Buy, thanks to reasonable FWD valuations compared to its peers and the management's highly optimistic FY2024 forward guidance, with the consensus already moderately raising their estimates through FY2026.

Combined with the excellent shareholder returns thus far, AVGO remains a Buy at every moderate pullback for an improved margin of safety, preferably at its previous trading range of between $910s and $1,050s.

The AVGO Investment Thesis Remains Robust, Thanks To The Management's Excellent Acumen

For now, AVGO is expected to report its FQ1'24 earnings on March 07, 2024, with the consensus estimating revenues of $11.73B (+26.2% QoQ/ +31.6% YoY), adj EBITDA of $6.66B (+10.2% QoQ/ +17.3% YoY), and adj EPS of $10.42 (-5.7% QoQ/ +0.9%YoY).

Readers must note that the massive QoQ/ YoY jump is attributed to the recently closed VMware deal for $69B, with it being highly accretive to its top/ bottom lines.

Despite our previous concerns about the impact of AVGO's expensive acquisition on the balance sheet with net debt of $23.43B (-10.4% QoQ/ -12% YoY), it appears that those fears may have been unfounded, with the management being relatively efficient with its cost optimizations thus far.

For example, just days after the closing of the VMware deal, AVGO had commenced on multiple headcount reductions, while looking to divest the former's End-User Computing and Carbon Black cybersecurity segments.

This development was unsurprising indeed, since it followed closely with Hock Tan's acquisition playbook thus far, with AVGO's last acquisition in 2018 - CA Technologies for $18.9B - resulting in an aggressive headcount reduction by nearly -41% and the sale of the Veracode SaaS platform for $950M.

This was while retaining CA Technologies' most profitable mainframe software business and integrating the interfaces/ capabilities into the existing offerings, as well as incorporating artificial intelligence and machine learning into the overall enterprise portfolio.

The same had observed in AVGO's 2019 acquisition of Symantec and the subsequent sale of smaller parts to multiple players in the SaaS industry, exemplifying the management's aim to deliver "high performance design and integration capabilities... with attractive margins."

With AVGO being highly focused on profitable growth through strategic acquisitions, it is unsurprising that the management has guided excellent FY2024 revenues of $50B (+2% YoY post forma/ +39.6% YoY) and adj EBITDA of $30B (+30.4% YoY post forma/ +48.5% YoY).

The Consensus Forward Estimates

The promising guidance has also triggered the consensus raised estimates, with AVGO expected to generate an improved top/bottom line expansion at CAGR of +18.6%/ +19% through FY2026.

This is compared to the previous consensus estimates at a CAGR of +5.2%/ +7.8% and historical growth at a CAGR of +15.2%/ +15.7% between FY2016 and FY2023, respectively.

Much of AVGO's tailwinds are also attributed to the generative AI boom, with it already representing nearly $6B (+50% QoQ), or the equivalent of 20% of its annualized FQ4'23 revenues, as the overall multi-year remaining performance obligation remains robust at $20.3B (-5.1% QoQ/ -13.9% YoY).

With the management already guiding a nearly doubled generative AI related booking in 2024, it is apparent that we are on the cusp of the next semiconductor/ tech super cycle, with generative AI related hardware market expected to grow from $37.97B in 2022 to $641.73B in 2032, expanding at an accelerated CAGR of +33%.

AVGO Valuations

As a result of the massive long-term tailwinds and the management's acquisition acumen/ laser focus on profitable growth, we can understand why the market has already awarded AVGO with the premium forward P/E valuations of 26.95x and FWD Price/ Cash Flow of 25.51x.

This is compared to its 1Y mean of 19.32x/ 22.20x, 3Y pre-pandemic mean of 13.06x/ 20.70x, and sector median of 25.74x/ 23.32x, respectively.

Readers must note that AVGO remains relatively reasonable, compared to the semiconductor market leaders, such as Nvidia (NVDA) at FWD P/E of 58.79x, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) at 48.59x, and Intel (INTC) at 32.33x.

This is especially since its market leadership in multiple semiconductor solutions across hardware to software remains undisputed, as reflected by the multiyear, multibillion-dollar agreement with Apple (AAPL) and growing demand for its AI Ethernet switches, as discussed above.

So, Is AVGO Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

AVGO 5Y Stock Price

For now, AVGO has continued to chart new heights, while consistently breaking out of its 50/ 100/ 200 day moving averages, with the 1Y rally of +108.4% well outperforming the SPY at +22.6% and QQQ at +42.4%.

Author Historical Rating

While we may have correctly called the bottom in October 2022 and also loading up then, it is apparent that we have missed multiple pullbacks over the past few quarters, with us overly concerned about the Apple (AAPL) headwinds and overly frenzied AI hype.

Does this mean that we are re-rating AVGO as a Buy?

In short, yes, though with no specific entry point since it depends on individual investors' dollar cost averages and portfolio allocation.

For now, based on AVGO's FY2023 adj EPS of $42.25 (+12.2% YoY) and the FWD P/E of 26.95x, the stock appears to be trading near our fair value estimates of $1,138.60, with a minimal premium of +9.9%.

Based on the consensus FY2026 adj EPS estimates of $62.21, there seems to be an excellent upside potential of +34.7% to our long-term price target of $1,676.50 as well.

Lastly, it is no secret that AVGO has been extremely shareholder friendly, based on its consistent share count over the past few years and 5Y Dividend Growth Rate of +19.25% compared to the sector median of +7.81%, further aided by the rich annualized payout of $21 per share (+14.1%).

For context, we have subscribed to a DRIP program for the AVGO stock, allowing us to regularly accumulate additional shares on a quarterly basis. At the same time, we will be looking to add at every moderate pullback for an improved margin of safety, preferably at its previous trading range of between $910s and $1,050s.

While past performance may not be indicative of future performance, we believe that the stock remains well poised for long-term rally as one of the critical players in the semiconductor market, for so long that NVDA continues to offer promising forward guidance in the upcoming earnings call on February 21, 2024.

Only time may tell.