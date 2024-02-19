SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) stock's premium price tag comes with a set of presumptions about its future earnings results that could be overly optimistic based on my analysis. I think good results from the firm are likely over the long term, but due to uncertainty around earnings strategies in the short-to-medium term, my rating is a Hold rather than a Buy.

2024 Operations & Q4 Results

Shopify has positioned itself as a leading global e-commerce company, facilitating essential digital retail infrastructure over multiple channels. It provides a full range of tools to start and scale a retail business, engineering for speed, security, and customization. Shopify is a trusted platform for more than 175 companies.

Shopify's acquisition of Deliverr and its enhancement of the Shopify Fulfillment Network shows a trajectory toward expanding speed and efficiency across its channels. It offers merchants end-to-end logistics management, including fast delivery and efficient returns. Deliverr's technology integrated into Shopify is expected to make the platform an all-in-one solution for e-commerce management.

Q4 earnings beat expectations by $0.04, continuing an earnings-beat streak for the entire financial year:

Seeking Alpha

Our GMV growth accelerated in Q4 and for all of 2023, which powered Shopify's strong financial results. In Q4 we delivered year-over-year revenue growth of 24%, which represents 30% growth when adjusting for the sale of our logistics businesses, and achieved an operating income margin of 13% and a free cash flow margin of 21% - Jeff Hoffmeister, Chief Financial Officer of Shopify.

Notably, the company outlined a range of AI-powered additions to its product and service portfolio. These include Shopify Magic for service-wide efficiency, Sidekick commerce assistant, and an AI shopping assistant.

Full-year financial highlights included 20% growth in Gross Merchandise Volume, 26% growth in total revenue, and a free cash flow margin of 13% compared to -3% in 2022.

Profitability Concerns & Further Financials

Shopify has had a volatile last few years in terms of earnings and net income margin, which is largely why the share price has been up so significantly in 2021 and then fell to more reasonable levels circa 2022.

Author, Using Seeking Alpha Seeking Alpha

In 2020, Shopify achieved profitability for the first time. During both 2020 and 2021, it experienced significant growth, driven by the surge in e-commerce from the pandemic at the time. This led to growth in merchant subscriptions and improvements in Shopify's Merchant Solutions. Shopify's 2021 revenue grew significantly compared to 2020, with higher gross merchandise volume and increases in Subscription and Merchant Solutions revenue.

Author, Using Seeking Alpha

Note from the chart above that Shopify's revenue has not stopped growing. Shopify's growth in Gross Merchandise Volume and total revenue continued in 2022, but at a more moderate pace; this was a result of reversion to somewhat normalized post-pandemic commerce habits. However, its operating loss was driven by high compensation costs due to a new structure and more employees, as well as its acquisition of Deliverr.

Shopify's balance sheet should be noted for its exceptional level of equity compared to liabilities. Its equity-to-asset ratio at this time is 0.8. Compare this with MercadoLibre (MELI), which has an equity-to-asset ratio of 0.17, or Etsy (ETSY), which has an equity-to-asset ratio of -0.25.

Seeking Alpha

This is good news, and the financial management style can be further elucidated by looking at the cash flow statement. Very minimal debt has been issued, with most financing a result of the issuance of common stock:

Seeking Alpha

Valuation Risk

Let's take a closer look at Shopify's valuation, starting by understanding its forward P/E GAAP ratio of 112.99, which is a 319.08% difference from the sector median of 26.96. If I look at future earnings growth indicated by Seeking Alpha's aggregation of YoY growth analyst estimates, a 23% annual average EPS growth rate is forecasted over the next decade:

Seeking Alpha

I used this annual growth estimate in my DCF analysis. I also started with December 2024's EPS estimate of $1.03, and I added the tangible book value per share of $6.69. Using a 4% terminal stage growth rate and a 10% discount rate, my fair value came to $56.45, a -44% margin of safety against an $81.29 present stock price.

I think that the value of Shopify shares at this time makes an investment in the company relatively speculative. Such a high price-to-earnings ratio assumes outsized long-term dominance over many years. This optimistic outcome for the firm is possible, but a reality check may be needed. This seems to me to be a high-risk investment based on its valuation alone that is likely to experience significant volatility in its share price until its profitability strategy stabilizes.

Author, Using Seeking Alpha

SMBs Market Risk

Shopify's business is highly dependent on small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). This creates a significant note of caution that investors need to be aware of. While the pandemic was beneficial for Shopify, it is hardly guaranteed that other macroeconomic issues won't significantly impact e-commerce SMBs and cause business failures affecting Shopify's revenue. SMBs are significantly more fragile than larger firms and are more prone to downside risks from low-probability, high-impact events that are unpredictable. While most online marketplace and e-commerce providers are at the mercy of this risk, it requires careful due diligence when it comes to deciding on a small or larger capital allocation.

Conclusion

Shopify is overvalued; investors should be careful if considering buying a stake now but could hold it for long-term growth with expectations of periodical volatility in mind. The business could remain a dominant leader in e-commerce for decades to come, and its balance sheet presents positives. However, due to the speculative nature of the present valuation and earnings instabilities, my analyst rating for the stock is a Hold.