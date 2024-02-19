DNY59

Overview

I really developed a love for BDCs (business development companies) because of how well they've generally performed over the last decade and how large of a dividend income they are able to provide. In the case of Horizon Technology (NASDAQ:HRZN), the dividend yield is near 10% and has provided a total return that's competitive with the VanEck BDC ETF (BIZD). HRZN's portfolio size is over $700M and is very diverse in nature. However, I would not start a position here, as the price trades at a higher premium to NAV than I feel comfortable with.

Data by YCharts

As a quick summary, HRZN is a business development company with a specialization in providing loans and investments to companies in their development stages. The company primarily focuses on offering secured debt as well as venture lending. Their focus is within the technology, life sciences, healthcare information, and services industries. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation primarily seeks investment opportunities within the United States.

BDCs have been a popular choice since 2020s market drop and 2021s peak in inflation. To combat higher interest rates and high levels of inflation, I believe there are more investors prioritizing additional income sources. As a result, we've seen BDCs rise in popularity and the funds now frequently trade at a significant premium to NAV (Net Asset Value). To start off, let's analyze HRZN's portfolio.

Portfolio & Financials

Horizon Investor Presentation

Horizon's portfolio is diverse in industry and sector. The BDC focuses most of its investments within the technology and life sciences industries. Software and Biotech are leading by sector at 22% and 20% respectively. Notably, management leans the majority of their focus on companies in the "expansion" stage, versus the early or later stages of development.

HRZN delivered strong earnings back in October 2023 which showed us significant growth in NII. NII (net investment income) surged to $17.4 million, or equivalent to $0.53 per share. This represents an increase from $11.1 million, or $0.43 per share, reported in the prior year same period. HRZN achieved an annualized portfolio yield of 17.1% on its debt investments for the quarter, which according to management is the highest in the BDC space.

In their latest portfolio update, HRZN experienced an increase in regularly scheduled principal payments on investments totaling $11.8 million. This is great for debt reduction efforts and increasing the healthiness of their balance sheet. In addition, HRZN also funded 8 different loans totaling $88.4 million in an effort to expand and grow its portfolio. Lastly, management successfully closed on new loan commitments amounting to $89.4 million for 4 different companies. New loan commitments are always good because they provide a level of reassurance that a steady stream of future income is going to be available. This also shows that management is actively trying to grow and optimize its portfolio.

While they are dealing with certain headwinds in some recent negative trial outcomes, these new commitments are projected to grow HRZN's portfolio moving forward. While I cannot locate the specifics of these new commitments, there is data we can reference to hypothesize how this will play out. For example, their new 2-rated debt investments are still of higher quality than the 2-rated investments in the prior quarter, which means they are trending in the right direction of quality. During the last earnings call, we received confirmation of this:

We believe our committed backlog with most of our funding commitments subject to our portfolio companies, achieving certain key milestones provides a solid base as we seek to prudently grow our portfolio. We also continue to work closely with all of our current portfolio companies to navigate the choppy macro environment. Unfortunately, our portfolio company, Evelo Biosciences, had two unfavorable trial outcomes during 2023, including a failed Phase 2a trial for a psoriasis drug 2923 in October. On a positive note, judging from our healthy pipeline, we believe there is significant number of opportunities to invest in quality companies seeking capital, particularly debt capital to fill their ongoing needs. We believe venture lenders, especially public BDCs, remain best positioned to fill this need, but the opportunity is tempered by the existing overall market conditions. Jerry Michaud - President

Upcoming Earnings

Earnings are set to be reported on February 27th, 2024. NII is estimated to come in at $0.44 which would be a 10% increase from the year prior. With elevated interest rates, I think that it is extremely likely that NII will come in close to the expectation. Also, HRZN has been actively increasing the size of their investments, which is likely to have resulted in an increase in their debt portfolio.

Also, now that the Fed interest rate is likely to remain higher, I expect continued levels of higher net investment income. This is because 99% of their debt investments are in floating rate, with coupons that are structured to increase as rates rise. While rates aren't likely to be increased, I do not think they will go back down to the lows they once were.

Risk Profile

Horizon has a decent portfolio filled with stable credit quality. They have an internally weighted average credit rating of 3.1 out of 4. It's unclear how their internal weighting system works, but this does give off the assumption that they thoroughly vet each deal. Their risk profile with credit quality is something I personally feel comfortable with since they only have a low historical loss rate of 0.10%. As previously mentioned, their debt investments consist of 99% floating rate loans.

CEF Data

HRZN's portfolio consists of approximately 93% of 1st Lien senior secured loans. This offers a large safety net in comparison to some of the other BDCs out there. For reference, here's how some other popular BDCs stand in terms of asset exposure:

Ares Capital (ARCC): 44% 1st Lien Senior Secured

Main Street Capital (MAIN): 68% 1st Lien Senior Secured

Blue Owl Capital (OBDC): 69% 1st Lien Senior Secured

First lien/senior secured loans are favorable for HRZN's portfolio due to their position in the capital hierarchy. These loan structures generally mean that there is less risk involved. That is because the loans hold seniority over other forms of debt, which, in turn, gives HRZN a higher likelihood of repayment in the event of borrower default. Now, while I don't think a majority of their portfolio has any exposure to defaults, it's always nice to have that reassurance there.

Dividend & Valuation

As of the latest declared monthly dividend of $0.11/share, the current dividend yield is about 10%. The 4-year average dividend is only 7% so we've experienced some sizeable raises to get the yield up to the 10% mark. The last raise, back in November 2022, represented a 10% increase. Along the way, HRZN has also declared several supplemental distributions due to the increased levels of cash flow. For example, they paid a $0.05/share supplemental distribution back in December 2023.

NII was reported at $0.53/share, which comfortably covers the $0.11/share monthly payout. With an annual payout of 67%, there are no concerns about any future dividend cuts here. HRZN was able to thrive in higher interest rate environments due to its business model of mostly floating rate loans.

Lastly, the dividend growth has been solid for an entity already yielding close to 10%. The dividend has been able to grow at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 3.23% over the last 3-year period. This growth doesn't even account for the supplemental dividends received. As we are likely to stay in a higher rate environment, even after future cuts, I think it is very probable for future dividend raises from HRZN as well as additional supplementals to be issued.

In terms of valuation, I think that HRZN is priced a bit richly at the moment. The price normally trades at a premium to NAV. Over the last three-year period, the price traded at an average premium of 21.62%. We saw the premium reach as high as 61% and as low as a discount of -15.65%. The current premium to NAV is 28.53%.

CEF Data

We can see that before the pandemic in 2020, the price frequently traded at a discount to NAV. Although the current interest rate environment is not the same as back then, I would ideally prefer to start a position while the price trades below NAV. For now, I rate HRZN as a hold because they can comfortably continue paying these high distributions. However, I suspect that we will be able to get a better entry eventually.

It seems like the trend following the 2020 drop is that a lot of these quality BDCs are trading at a higher premium to NAV than usual. I believe this is due to investor funds seeking higher yields to combat the higher interest rate environment. Not to mention, we saw inflation spike to some of the highest recent levels while dealing with a shaky job market where lots of large companies continue to have rounds of layoffs. This is where the value in these high yielding BDCs is, and I think a combination of these things has contributed to the higher premiums. You'll see what I mean if we take a look at the comparison below. Compare the chart above to the following chart of annual inflation rates, and the inverse relationship becomes more clear.

US Inflation Calculator

Peer Comparison

From a business strategy standpoint, I think that Hercules Capital (HTGC) and Trinity Capital (TRIN) most closely match HRZN. We shall do a quick performance and dividend comparison to see how HRZN holds up. The purpose here is not to determine which is best but rather to have a point of reference from a similar BDC group. I did write a separate analysis for TRIN back in December 2023 if you are interested in learning more.

Data by YCharts

In terms of total return, we can see that HRZN underperforms over the last 4-year period. For reference, HRZN has the lowest dividend yield of the batch. TRIN has the highest dividend yield over 14% and HTGC has a dividend yield of 10.2% This lower dividend yield of HRZN could possibly contribute to some of the underperformance but overall the returns are pretty aligned with Trinity Capital.

The higher return of HTGC probably also explains why the price trades at a much higher premium to NAV. Over the last 3 years, the price traded at an average premium to NAV of 42.5%. For reference, over the same time period, TRIN has traded at an average premium to NAV of 4.5%. When you look at it from this perspective, it's hard to understand what justifies HRZN's higher premium to NAV when TRIN has a slightly higher total return. As I previously mentioned, I think these premiums have become more frequent in the BDC space due to those macro-environment factors.

In terms of portfolio structure, all three of these BDCs hold a majority of floating rate debt. As a result, they've all managed to thrive in the higher rate environment, as shareholders of each have seen their fair share of supplemental dividends. However, TRIN has a portfolio consisting of approximately 75% 1st lien senior secured loans and HTGC has a portfolio of about 93% 1st lien senior secured loans. While HTGC and HRZN's portfolio has about the same weighting in 1st lien senior secured loans, HTGC has substantially outperformed.

Takeaway

Horizon Technology is a monthly paying BDC that has rewarded investors with a steady cash flow as well as some supplemental payouts. HRZN has a diversified loan strategy, primarily focusing on technology and life sciences industries. Despite the high dividend yield nearing 10%, HRZN's current premium to NAV makes this just a hold for me at the moment.

However, its solid financial performance, including strong earnings growth and a portfolio of first lien senior secured loans, do reassure me that the dividend is stable. Looking ahead, HRZN's upcoming earnings report on February 27th, 2024, is anticipated to report continued growth. This is supported by its favorable position to benefit in the higher interest rate environment.