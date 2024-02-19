Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Higher For Longer Inflation And Interest Rates Not Over Until The Fat Lady Sings?

Feb. 19, 2024
Wolf Richter
Summary

  • The Producer Price Index dished up another nasty surprise, with the Services PPI leaping by 7.1% annualized, and with the Finished Goods PPI jumping by 4% annualized in January.
  • During the current tightening cycle, the 2-year yield started rising in October 2021, about five months before the first rate hike.
  • The demand by consumers and businesses is robust, and incomes started rising above the rate of CPI inflation in 2023.

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons for financial banking increase interest rate, mortgage and property investment dividend value from business growth concept.

champpixs

Four decades of history say it’s not over until the 2-year yield overshoots the EFFR. It has undershot for a year, and inflation is taking off again.

Inflation surprised in 2023 with its sharp decline, driven by the collapse

Wolf Richter is the publisher of wolfstreet.com, a site focused on business, finance, and money. The site is free. In addition to the many years at wolfstreet.com and its predecessor site, he has 20 years of C-level operations and finance experience.

