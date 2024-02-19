Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Chimera Investment: Re-Rating Opportunity And A 10% Covered Yield

Feb. 19, 2024 11:49 PM ETChimera Investment Corporation (CIM) StockNLY, AGNC
On the Pulse
Summary

  • Chimera Investment Corporation's stock fell to new lows, but its dividend is now well-covered by earnings, making it a compelling risk/reward opportunity.
  • The company's portfolio consists mainly of residential mortgage loans, which provide recurring interest income and have seen a decline in delinquencies.
  • Chimera Investment is selling at a significant discount to book value and has the potential for a stock re-rating in 2024.
A higher-than-expected reading of inflation data on Tuesday triggered a minor meltdown for stocks, including in the high-yield sector that consists of mortgage real estate investment trusts and business development company.

One such trust was Chimera Investment Corporation (

A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Comments

