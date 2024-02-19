designer491

A higher-than-expected reading of inflation data on Tuesday triggered a minor meltdown for stocks, including in the high-yield sector that consists of mortgage real estate investment trusts and business development company.

One such trust was Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) which also happened to just report 4Q-23 earnings.

Though Chimera Investment’s stock just fell to new 52-week lows, the earnings release showed that the dividend realignment in the last quarter worked: Chimera Investment’s dividend is now well-covered again by the trust’s earnings available for distribution. With the price-to-book discount expanding to 37%, I think the risk/reward relationship is compelling.

My Rating History

I suggested Chimera Investment as a Buy to contrarian investors in the fourth quarter, as I figured that the recently adjusted dividend improved the trust’s pay-out metrics.

Prior to this, I warned of an impending dividend cut in my October article. Chimera Investment’s stock price fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday due to deteriorating investor mood related to inflation data, but I think passive income investors are getting a solid bargain here and the dividend does not seem to be headed for the chopping block either.

Portfolio Breakdown And Core Business

Chimera Investment is a mortgage real estate investment trust that owns a $13.0 billion investment portfolio that mainly consists of residential mortgage loans and agency/non-agency mortgage-backed securities.

By far the biggest part of Chimera Investment are residential mortgage loans which had an average balance of $11.9 billion as of the end 4Q-23 (unpaid principal), reflecting a portfolio investment share of 92% (based on amortized cost).

Portfolio Breakdown (Chimera Investment)

At fair value, Chimera Investment’s loan portfolio was valued at $11.4 billion. It was by far the largest investment category for the mortgage trust according to its latest balance sheet.

Loan Portfolio (Chimera Investment)

Residential mortgage loans provide the trust with recurring interest income. The majority of loans (81%) in this portfolio were originated after the housing crisis of 2007. The loan portfolio presently pays a weighted average coupon of 5.96% and has seen relief in terms of delinquency rates.

Q4-23 Key Loan Statistics (Chimera Investment)

Delinquencies have fallen below the pre-pandemic 2019 level and have declined for three years straight. Moving forward, the central bank is poised to lower short-term interest rates, which could further support the downtrend in delinquencies.

60+ Day Delinquency (Chimera Investment)

Dividend Adjustment And Restoration Of Healthy Pay-Out Metrics

One major issue with an investment in Chimera Investment in 2023 was that the dividend was not covered by distributable earnings, and the mortgage real estate investment trust overpaid its dividend. However, Chimera Investment adjusted it pay-out downward in the fourth quarter in order to realign its dividend with its lower core earnings.

The result of this strategic decision has been that the dividend for 4Q-23 was well-covered again by the trust’s earnings available for distribution: Chimera Investment paid out only 85% of its 4Q-23 distributable earnings, which in turn implies the restoration of much healthier pay-out metrics compared to the rest of 2023. Of course, this also means that the risk of a second consecutive dividend cut is off the table, and I see the dividend as sustainable in 2024.

Distributable Earnings (Author Creation Using Company Supplements)

Huge Discount To BV Plus A 10% Yield

Chimera Investment is selling for an exaggerated discount to book value of 60% and the mortgage trust’s stock is therefore incorporating a large margin of safety for passive income investors, in my view.

This discount is probably due to the fact that the mortgage trust slashed its dividend twice in 2023 as its portfolio shrunk in a high-rate environment, causing distress for investors that had to absorb a combined 52% dividend blow.

With the restoration of the pay-out metrics to a more healthy level, however, I think that Chimera Investment’s stock has re-rating upside in 2024.

Other mortgage trusts such as Annaly Capital Management (NLY) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) sell for much lower book value discounts, but they also paid stable dividends throughout 2023.

Data by YCharts

What Could Negatively Impact The Investment Thesis

The central bank plans to lower key interest rates in 2024, but the timeline of this plan is in question after inflation came in higher-than-expected on Tuesday, causing additional uncertainty about the short-term interest rate trend.

The market now anticipates that the central bank will start to lower rates in June for the first time, but this timeline might get pushed back further. Higher-for-longer interest rates might adversely impact the trust’s earnings potential and weigh on valuations in the mortgage REIT sector more broadly as well.

My Conclusion

Chimera Investment’s stock just fell to a new 52-week low after the mortgage real estate investment trust reported quarterly earnings that were quite solid from a core earnings and dividend coverage standpoint.

At the very least, the mortgage trust has proven that the dividend realignment has worked and, as a consequence, the dividend pay-out ratio looks a lot healthier than at any point during 2023.

Thus, I think that the 10% yield that the mortgage trust provides is well-covered by distributable earnings and should not be at risk of getting axed a second time in the near term.

From a valuation perspective, I also like Chimera Investment since its stock price is selling for 63 cents on the dollar.

With a return to healthier pay-out metrics, I think Chimera Investment has a catalyst for a stock re-rating in 2024, too. Buy.