Investment Thesis

Spok Holdings (NASDAQ:SPOK) is going to report its FY23 results on the 21st of February after the market closes, so I wanted to delve deeper into the company's historical performance to see if it would be a good time to start a position. The company seems to be trading at its fair value given my conservative assumptions, and we can see a turnaround forming; however, I would require further evidence that the turnaround is exactly that; therefore, I am assigning a hold rating for now and would like to see how the top-line growth and margins develop over the next couple of quarters.

Briefly on the Company

The company is a leader in healthcare communications, which provides a secure platform that helps automate clinical workflows for many activities such as test results, patient alerts, and clinician consults. The company aims to improve communication within the healthcare industry, which in turn will lead to improved patient outcomes, which is what matters the most.

The company's Spok Care Connect platform integrates several communication channels such as texting, voice calls, and alarms into one single platform, which reduces errors and improves coordination.

The company disaggregates its revenues into two main categories, wireless revenue, and software revenue. Wireless revenue consists of two components, paging revenue and other revenue. Paging revenue is 95% of the segment's revenue and consists of recurring fees for messaging services and paging devices.

Software revenue also consists of two primary components, operations revenue and maintenance revenue. Operations revenue is primarily the licensing revenue of its healthcare communication solutions, sale of equipment that facilitates the use of the proprietary software, and professional services, which helps with the implementation of said solutions. Maintenance is rather self-explanatory.

Financials

As of Q3 '23, the company had around $27.3m in cash and equivalents against zero debt. This is a great position to be in, as it allows for a lot of flexibility in how the available capital can be distributed, whether that is rewarding shareholders through dividends, share buybacks, or reinvesting back into the company to further its growth, without worrying about any outstanding debt obligations. So, it is safe to say the company is at no risk of insolvency.

The company's current ratio has been decent throughout the years, which slightly deteriorated in the most recent years due to the company using up its cash and short-term investments, which I do not fault it for. This tells me that the company uses its assets rather than hoarding them. The company used the available liquidity to distribute cash to shareholders, which I approve, however, I would like to see some growth initiatives take priority, but if the management can't find any currently, I would prefer share buybacks rather than dividends.

Current Ratio (Author)

Looking at the company's profitability and efficiency, we can see the company's margins have improved quite a bit since the bottom close to the end of 2021. However, these are still not as robust as they used to be back 8 years ago or so, but it's progress.

Margins (SA)

We can see a similar situation in the company's return on assets and equity. As the bottom line started to improve so did these returns, and the company is much more efficient in utilizing its assets and shareholder capital now, but still not as efficient as 8 years ago. I do not doubt that over the next couple of quarters, the company will surpass those comparisons.

ROA and ROE (SA)

In terms of competitive advantage and moat against its peers, we can see that SPOK is right at the top of the competition. It is a small sample of its competitors that I got from their 10K, so it is by no means exhaustive, however, this shows us that SPOK does indeed have some competitive edge and a moat, even in such a crowded and competitive space. The management seems to be much more adept at allocating capital to profitable projects and creating value.

ROTC vs Peers (SA)

In terms of revenues, the company has been losing revenue every year for the last decade, an average of 5% per year to be exact. That is not the kind of progression I like to see, however, top-line growth is not the main driver of value for me, as long as the company can become more efficient and profitable through margin expansion. We can see that the company has been expanding margins, and on top of that, top-line growth seems to be starting to pick up once again since it looks like it bottomed out at the end of March ´23. However, the company saw these bounces in previous years, so I would need to see a couple of more quarters to make sure the demand for the products is back strong.

Revenue turnaround (SA)

Overall, I can see that the company has been going through a rough 7 or 8 years, with profitability returning only in recent years, which is not enough of an indication that everything is going to turn around now, however, it's a good start. If the company can continue to perform like this, its valuation will certainly go up, however, I would like to see a couple of more reports of continuing turnaround before I jump to such optimistic conclusions. The company has a solid balance sheet, which means it should be able to weather any serious downturn in the economy if we are to see one.

What to Expect from Q4 and Some Comments on Outlook

Analysts expect GAAP and non-GAAP of $0.06 and $0.13, respectively, on around $32.65m in revenues. This is quite a drop sequentially on both metrics; however, it's about -2% y/y. Looking at the yearly metrics, the analysts are expecting $0.67 adjusted EPS on $137.72m. This compares to the management's guidance range of $136.25 to $139.25, at the midpoint of $137.75. So, the estimates are very tight, and I don't think the company will disappoint to the downside, as the company beat estimates 6 out of the 6 quarters available on SA.

I like the fact that the company is starting to be GAAP profitable for a little while now, as the last few years were not particularly good for it.

As always, the numbers that come out may not be as important as the forward guidance for the next quarter or even the year, in terms of demand and whether the management sees further softening and some margin contraction. In the previous earnings call, the management mentioned that they are going to expand and sales and marketing team further, which will increase costs as a result, so I would expect some short-term margin contraction, it is just hard to guess by how much without further information on it. As long as the additional resources deployed to the sales department make higher revenues, then it is not an issue.

The company is expecting to grow its top-line going forward, so this should play a huge role in the company's share price appreciation if that growth is decent enough to move the needle. Furthermore, if the management can continue improving margins all across the board, the company should see much better profitability overall in the long run. As the management mentioned, the company is going to embrace work-from-home much more going forward with the close of its HQ, this will turn into $1m of annual savings. That, to me, seems just like the beginning of further cost-saving initiatives, and I wouldn't be surprised if we will see more of this in the future if there will be no actual negative effect from working remotely.

The company's ability to win massive contracts recently shows that the investment in its sales and marketing team should be a top-priority going forward, and if the management can get very experienced people to join their team, I could see the company winning many more high-number contracts coming in throughout the years, but only time will tell how worthy of an investment in this business segment is going to be.

Overall, I believe the company is going to start to see a lot more profitability and efficiency going forward. We can already see the beginnings of it in the graphs above. The big question is if the management can keep the momentum in the future and doesn't drop the ball when it matters the most, but seeing what they have done recently, I'm hopeful.

Valuation

I like to approach all my valuations with a conservative mindset. It's no different this time around. For revenue growth, there isn't much to go on since the company is only covered by a single analyst, so I will have to rely on my educated guess and conservatism when it comes to top-line growth going forward. So, as the management said they are excited to be in a top-line growth scenario going forward, I will be modeling only around 3% CAGR for the next decade, which I think is somewhat on the lower end. Additionally, I also modeled a more conservative and slightly more optimistic scenario to give myself a range of possible outcomes for the company. Below are those estimates, and their respective CAGRs.

Revenue Assumptions (Author)

In terms of margins and EPS, I modeled even further cost-cutting measures that will help drive the company's efficiency to new levels, but not out of the realm of possibility. The company managed to improve OpEx by around 600bps since FY22, so for the next decade, I am modeling around 500bps of total improvement, which is quite conservative in my opinion. Below are those estimates as compared to FY22 numbers.

Margins and EPS Assumptions (Author)

For the DCF model, I didn't use the company's WACC of 5.4% as my discount because I wanted to be more conservative and added another 1.6% on top of it, to give myself even more margin of safety. Furthermore, I used a 2% terminal growth rate and added a discount to the intrinsic value calculation for that extra room for error in my assumptions/estimates of 20%. With that said, the company's intrinsic value is $15.97, which means SPOK is trading at its fair value.

Intrinsic Value (Author)

Closing Comments

So, why am I recommending a hold rating? I would like to see how the company's margins and top-line growth progress going forward. The first signs of a turnaround are great to see, however, the company had these bounces before and a quarter or two later, resumed its strong downtrend, which is why I am wary currently.

I would like to see proof that this is a turnaround before committing any capital. Furthermore, it shouldn't be relevant if the company's performance matches that of its share price appreciation, however, SPOK has seen an 80% increase in share price over the last year, so I am thinking if the company provides bad guidance or misses on analysts' estimates, there may be someone who will be trimming their position and locking in some gains. Therefore, I will be on the sidelines for now and will try to catch the company's earnings presentation when it comes out and re-assess the model if needed.