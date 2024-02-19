Alvin Man

Investment Thesis: I take the view that Air Canada is undervalued at this time and could see growth above the $30 mark based on substantial growth in international traffic.

In a previous article back in November 2023, I made the argument that Air Canada (TSX:AC:CA) (OTCQX:ACDVF) has the potential for further upside given continued growth across the Atlantic segment.

Since then, the stock has not seen growth - with price of $18.00 at the time of writing:

TradingView.com

The purpose of this article is to assess whether Air Canada has the ability to see a recovery in growth from here taking recent performance into consideration.

Performance

When looking at the most recent earnings results for Air Canada, we can see that the company grew operating revenues by over 10%, while significantly reducing its net debt as compared to the prior year quarter.

Air Canada: Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 News Release

In addition, while adjusted earnings per share still came in at a loss of -$0.12 for the quarter, this is still a significant improvement from that of -$0.61 for the prior year quarter and adjusted earnings per share for the full year still rebounded substantially to $4.56.

Air Canada has also continued to see growth in passenger revenue per RPM, with the same up to 22.3 cents in the most recent quarter from 21.9 in the prior year quarter.

Figures sourced from historical Air Canada News Releases (Q1 2019 to the present). Heatmap generated by author using Python's seaborn library.

Coming back to the reduction that we saw in net debt over the period, what is even more encouraging is that net debt to adjusted EBITDA saw a substantial fall to 1.1x in December 2023 from that of 5.1x in the previous year.

Air Canada: Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 News Release

In this regard, the fact that we are seeing revenue growth continuing and Air Canada has not been reliant on large debt loads to sustain such growth is encouraging. For comparison, net debt in December 2019 came in at $2.841 billion - while the current level of net debt is higher at $4.567 billion, the fact that we have seen a substantial decrease from that of last year means that the company could have the capacity to further reduce debt levels towards 2019 levels going forward.

My Perspective and Looking Forward

As regards my take on the above results and the implications for the growth trajectory of the stock going forward, I take the view that the lack of growth in the stock may be a sign that investors are being too cautious as regards future growth prospects.

I had remarked in my previous article that growth across the International segment has become increasingly important to sustaining Air Canada's growth - as the Atlantic Region in particular has been seeing a significantly higher share of revenue relative to Canada when compared to pre-pandemic trends.

In this regard, we can see that passenger revenue growth for the Atlantic is up by over 38% as compared to 15% growth for Canada - and the former now accounts for the company's largest share of revenue among regions:

Region 2022 ($) 2023 ($) Growth (%) Canada 4,424 5,106 15.42% U.S. Transborder 3,017 4,123 36.66% Atlantic 4,381 6,049 38.07% Pacific 1,118 2,380 112.88% Other 1,298 1,745 34.44% Click to enlarge

Source: Figures (in millions of Canadian dollars) sourced from Air Canada 2023 Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes. Growth percentages calculated by author.

Moreover, I had also previously asserted that while domestic competition had been increasing - this posed a limited threat to Air Canada given the substantial expansion of its international network. From this standpoint, the continued growth in international revenues is highly encouraging.

Additionally, we can see that EBITDA per share has risen back to near 2019 levels, while EV to EBITDA is trading at a similar level to that period.

ycharts.com

However, when we look at a longer-term price chart, we see that the stock was trading above the $30 level for that year.

TradingView.com

In this regard, I take the view that Air Canada is potentially undervalued on this basis and if we continue to see growth in EBITDA per share - then the stock could have the capacity to see growth above the $30 mark.

Risks

In terms of the potential risks to Air Canada at this time, my view is that the biggest risk to the company would be a slowdown in international demand. As we have seen, Air Canada has become increasingly dependent on demand outside of Canada to sustain revenue growth, and a slowdown in the same would have the capacity to significantly hinder growth.

This could be the case if overall travel demand for 2024 is lower than anticipated. For instance, we saw that hotel prices saw a significant rise in the summer of 2023 across Europe - with average daily rates up by 6.3 percent in July as compared to the previous year. It is possible that in the face of rising prices, more Canadians may choose to travel domestically - thus reducing international flight demand. Should we see a slowdown in Atlantic revenue growth as a result, then investors may become apprehensive of growth for Air Canada in the short to medium-term.

However, I take the view that given the strong growth trends we have seen to date - Air Canada has the capacity to continue growing its Atlantic share of revenue in spite of this risk.

Conclusion

To conclude, Air Canada has seen substantial growth across its International segment. Moreover, growth in passenger revenue per RPM as well as a reduction in net debt to adjusted EBITDA is highly encouraging. From this standpoint, I continue to take a bullish view on Air Canada and see the stock as undervalued at this time.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.