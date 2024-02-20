My Investment Picks For Retirees In 2024

Jose A. Bernat Bacete/Moment via Getty Images

This is an update for "My Investment Picks for Retirees" for 2024. There have been several step changes in my investor life cycle through Vanguard's "buy-and-hold low-cost strategy", Howard Mark's "balancing between aggressiveness and defensiveness", James Lange's retiring secure (financial planning), and Morningstar's Bucket Approach for Retirement, and I retain parts of each of these strategies. The latest "Ah Ha!" moment is just a refinement from evaluating the impact of taxes and risk on accounts and Investment Buckets.

I use Fidelity Wealth Management and Vanguard Personal Advisor Service because of long-term loyalties in a two-income household, to manage our long-term Bucket #3 savings while I manage the short-term Bucket #1 and intermediate-term Bucket #2.

The article is divided into the following categories:

Regrets and Life in Retirement 2024 Investment Environment Financial Advisors Tax Characteristics of Accounts Bond Performance Following Rate Cuts Yield Curve Lipper Category Rotation Investment Picks

Regrets and Life in Retirement

I read "11 New Survey Findings on Money, Regrets and Life in Retirement" by Think Advisor which interested me as a recent retiree. It has a worthwhile message to anyone interested in retirement, which I summarize below. For those of us in retirement, we have an opportunity to make the best of it.

78% of retirees regret not saving enough money or prioritizing personal finances. 62% of retirees regret not saving early enough. One in ten retirees delayed leaving the workforce to save more, increase Social Security Benefits, or continue healthcare insurance. Nine in ten retirees enjoy retirement, with 44% finding it easier than they thought. 93% say they can do things that they couldn't while working full time. 82% prioritize their health. 56% spend more time with loved ones. 24% don't have children. 38% have career choice regrets. 89% say it's important to travel. 62% say age doesn't hold them back from new life experiences.

Financial planning has helped me to avoid many of the regrets in the list. I find retirement enjoyable and spend more time on the things that I did not have time for or make time for while working. My investment Model and Fund Analysis tools are established, and I have Financial Advisors managing part of our investments, which frees up time to do other things.

2024 Investment Environment

The economy has been relatively robust which has been reflected in the stock markets, but there are warning signs:

Market volatility reflects investor sentiment that is fluctuating between a "soft landing" and a recession, with hopes that the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates. My outlook for 2024 leans toward at least a mild recession, with the Fed cutting interest rates starting in the second or third quarter. My longer-term outlook is for slower economic growth and below-average stock market returns. I believe that there will be higher taxes and constrained government spending because of the high national debt and deficit.

Financial Advisors

I met with a Fidelity Advisor this year who segregated my accounts into competing goals following my Bucket Approach. The Advisor then provided recommendations for each bucket. We increased my risk in my Roth IRA (Bucket #3) where taxes have already been paid, and in after-tax accounts (Bucket #3) to be more tax efficient. We will meet again later this year to discuss additional changes.

Fidelity discusses four main criteria in "Are You Invested in the Right Kind of Accounts?" that may should determine where you locate assets and that the "more of these criteria that apply to your situation, the greater the potential advantage in seeking enhanced after-tax returns."

The higher the marginal income tax rate that you currently pay, the bigger the potential benefits of asset location. Since withdrawals from tax-deferred accounts are taxed at your marginal income tax rate, your higher income can increase the taxes that you’ll pay on distributions. If you expect your marginal income tax rate to be lower in the future than it is now, active asset location may allow you not only to defer your taxes but to reduce them as well. The more tax-inefficient investments, such as taxable bonds and taxable bond funds, you're currently holding in taxable accounts, the greater the potential to take advantage of asset location. Asset location strategies generally take time to work. While small tax benefits may be realized year over year, sizable benefits may be realized by allowing potential tax savings to compound.

Fidelity provides the following table of which assets best fit in accounts by tax characteristics for Tax-Deferred Account (i.e. Traditional IRA), and Tax-exempt Account (i.e. Roth IRA), in "Are You Invested in the Right Kind of Accounts?". Ideally, one will match their Investment Buckets with the account types.

Table #1: Best Assets for Accounts by Tax Characteristics

Best Assets For Accounts by Tax Characteristics (Fidelity)

Fidelity also describes that people may want to own more than one type of account in "Traditional or Roth IRA, or both?" If your tax rate will be lower in the future, a traditional IRA which defers taxes until the funds are withdrawn may the best option, while if your tax rates are going to be higher in the future than a Roth IRA which is taxed at the time of saving may be best. Fidelity describes that it may be the best option to diversify your accounts if you don't know what your taxes will be like in the future.

One major difference between accounts is that Traditional IRAs have Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) which are progressively taxed as ordinary income. I created Figure #1 to show a Traditional IRA of $500,000 at age 73 that grows at 6% per year and has

. When combined with other income, RMDs can push a retiree into a higher tax bracket. Compared to the example below, a retiree may elect to accelerate withdrawals to smooth out distributions, depending on other income and the amount in the Traditional IRA.

Figure #1: Required Minimum Distributions vs IRA Balance

Required Minimum Distribution vs IRA Balance (Author)

Sandra Block wrote "New Rules for Inherited IRAs Could Leave Heirs with a Hefty Tax Bill" in Kiplinger Personal Finance that describes how Traditional and Roth IRAs that are inherited can have dramatic impacts on non-spouse adult heirs. The "Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act" became law in 2019 which requires that funds inherited by a non-spouse adult from an IRA must be depleted within 10 years after the death of the original owner. Withdrawals from an inherited Traditional IRA are taxed as ordinary income, while withdrawals from an inherited Roth IRA are not taxed. Ms. Block describes that a Roth Conversion may be a good method for leaving adult children with a more tax-efficient inheritance.

Stocks held in an after-tax account have another benefit when passed along to heirs. When a beneficiary receives an asset from a benefactor upon his or her death, the cost basis is stepped-up to the market value at the time of the benefactor's death. John Egan wrote What Is Step-Up In Basis? in Forbes Advisor, "Among the assets that aren’t affected by the step-up rule are retirement accounts—including 401(k)s, IRAs and pensions—and most assets in an irrevocable trust."

Tax Characteristics of Accounts

Tax laws, including tax advantaged accounts, have changed dramatically over the decades and will continue to change throughout our lifetimes. I wrote Patriotic Millionaires and the Uncertainty of Taxes for the Mutual Fund Observer February newsletter to study how millionaires invest and what future tax changes we may anticipate. I expect higher taxes on the wealthy and the closing of loopholes, and want to diversify across account types.

I created Table #2 as an attempt to combine 2024 Federal tax rates for a married couple filing jointly,

,

, Social Security amount that is taxed, and

amount for Parts B and D for a couple. I had to make some assumptions, for example, IRMMA is based on Modified Gross Income (MAGI) which includes tax-exempt income instead of Adjusted Gross Income (AGI). NIIT may include dividends, interest payments, capital gains a security is sold, royalty payments, some annuity payments, and rental income. Income can be accelerated or deferred to take advantage of higher deferred Social Security Benefits, capital gains rates that are lower than ordinary income, and reduce taxes on Social Security, or avoid IRMMA premiums. The 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act is set to expire (sunset) at the end of 2025, and I expect rates to increase. "Sunset - Capital Gains" shows the lower tax rate of capital gains compared to ordinary income, which predominantly benefits those in the higher income levels. I have highlighted some major thresholds in the table.

Table #2: Married Filing Jointly Combined Tax Tables

Combined Tax Tables Federal, Capital Gains, Taxable Social Security, Medicare IRMMA (Author)

Converting a Traditional IRA to a Roth IRA that counts as ordinary income in the year converted may also trigger higher Medicare income adjustments. I created Figure #2 to show an example of combined income taxes, NIIT, Taxes on Social Security Benefits, and IRMMA Premiums. The specific curve depends upon assumptions about guaranteed income, investment income, and tax-exempt income, etc. The chart is useful for visualizing the impacts of doing a Roth Conversion. The combined taxes are progressive up to about $400,000 per year, but then flatten out for higher incomes. This is an important consideration when deciding how much to convert in a Roth Conversion.

Figure #2: Example Estimated Combined Taxes and Medicare by Income

Example of Comprehensive Tax Analysis (Author)

For more information about preparing for the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act sunsetting at the end of 2025, I refer you to Tax Rates Sunset in 2026 and Why That Matters by Chris Duderstadt at Modern Wealth Management and These Tax Cuts Are Sunsetting in 2026. Are Your Clients Ready? by Roger Wohlner at Think Advisor.

In summary, Roth IRAs are ideal for life-time budgeting because taxes have already been paid and for passing estates along to heirs. After-tax accounts are flexible and have advantages because taxes on stocks don't have to be paid until the stock is sold and then at the lower capital gains rate, as well as having the step-up basis for estate planning.

Bucket Approach

How to Use the Bucket Approach to Make Your Retirement Savings Last by Pete Woodring (RIA) at Kiplinger Personal Finance describes how to use the Bucket Approach to minimize sequence of return risk and longevity risk. John Waggoner wrote How to Implement the Bucket System at Kiplinger Personal Finance. Of course, there are variations for individual circumstances.

Asset allocation should be derived from financial planning and risk tolerance rather than from an age-based rule of thumb. Bucket #1 (1- 3 years) should contain money market funds, certificates of deposit, and short-term bond funds. In a taxable account, municipal money market and bond funds may be used to be more tax efficient.

Taxable bonds and funds are ideal in a Traditional IRA for Bucket #2 to defer taxes on ordinary income. A taxable account in Bucket #2 should probably include a mixture of municipal bonds and funds, along with stocks that have low turnover and pay low dividends.

The remainder of assets can go into Bucket #3 for a time horizon more than ten years. A Roth IRA with a high allocation to stocks is ideal in Bucket #3. Assets held in after-tax accounts in Bucket #3 can be flexible, including low-cost index funds with low yields or multiple funds for tax-loss harvesting.

Bond Performance Following Rate Cuts

Bond prices move in the opposite direction of bond yields. I created Figure #3 from nearly a thousand funds that were in existence since 2000 using the Mutual Fund Observer Multi-Search Tool. The chart shows the average performance during 2001 (horizontal axis) and 2007 (vertical axis) when interest rates started falling. The red rectangle shows which Lipper Categories returned more than five percent during both time periods. The blue rectangle represents funds that one might want to add for diversification.

Figure #3: Bond Fund Performance During Falling Rates

Fund Performance During Falling Interest Rates (Author Using Mutual Fund Observer Multi-Screen Tool)

Yield Curve

Figure #4 shows the yield curves evolving over the past twelve months. The current yield curve is still steeply inverted. I favor the five-to-ten-year duration.

Figure #4: Yield Curve Over Time

Yield Curve Evolution - Twelve Months (Author Using St. Louis Federal Reserve FRED Database))

Lipper Category Rotation

I created Table #3 using the Mutual Fund Observer Multi-Search Tool and Portfolio Visualizer to show a generalized rotation strategy for the business cycle. Active trading and a rotational strategy work best within a tax advantaged account, while after-tax accounts benefit from lower capital gains taxes of a buy and hold strategy.

The US economy is in the late stage of a business cycle, and some expect a "soft landing" which would skip a recession. Valuations are high, and stock markets typically fall about 30 percent during a recession.

Table #3: Author's Business Cycle Rotation

Author's Fund Rotation Strategy (Author Using Mutual Fund Observer and Portfolio Visualizer)

Investment Picks

I track over seven hundred funds in over 125 Lipper Categories that are available at Fidelity or Vanguard with no loads or transaction fees that are available to small investors. I used criteria such as risk-adjusted returns (Martin Ratio), Risk (Ulcer Index), Lipper Ratings, Ferguson Ratios, and Mutual Fund Observer Great Owl Classification, among others, to select these funds.

In the following tables, I show funds that I track based on my own rating systems. After tax Buckets are based on Medium Term (3-year Risk-Adjusted Rating, APR, APR vs Peer, US6040 Downside Capture), Long-Term (Overall return, Consistency, Preservation, Ferguson Mega Ratio), Tax Efficiency metrics (Tax Efficiency, Tax Cost, APR After-Tax) from Mutual Fund Observer. Tax Advantaged Ratings include short-term metrics (Momentum, Money Flow, Trends) and exclude Tax Efficiency metrics.

Some of the funds could appear in multiple Buckets in order to meet investor needs for income and risk tolerance. If an investor owns both Traditional IRAs and Roth IRAs, then risk should be concentrated in the Roth where taxes have already been paid. The table is intended to provide investors with funds that they can mix and match to meet their needs. Generally, accounts will have one to five funds.

Bucket #1 Funds

The goal of Table #4 is to provide safe-tax exempt income for a two-to-three-year time horizon. One may want to consider single state funds for the state you reside in.

Table #4: Bucket #1 After-Tax - Goal to Minimize Taxable Income Lipper Category Fidelity Vanguard Other ETF Municipal Short Debt FMNDX VWSTX ORSYX JMST Municipal Intermediate Debt FLTMX VWITX BMNIX IBMM Municipal Short-Intmdt Debt FSTFX VMLTX PRFSX SUB Money Market Tax-Exempt FZEXX VMSXX Click to enlarge

The goal of Table #5 is to provide safe income for a two-to-three-year time horizon for someone more concerned about income than taxes. The funds are sorted by my ranking system, and investors should evaluate the funds for their particular needs.

Table #5: Bucket #1 After-Tax Goal to Generate Safe Income Lipper Category Fidelity Vanguard Other ETF Money Market U.S. Treasury VUSXX Short Investment Grade Debt VFSTX ASDVX SPSB Ultra-Short Obligations VUSFX ULST U.S. Government Short VSGBX VGSH U.S. Treasury Short FUMBX VFISX SPTS Flexible Income HOBIX DRSK Short-Intmdt Investment Grade Debt FTHRX THOPX VCSH U.S. Government Short-Intermediate FFXSX STOT Money Market U.S. Government VMFXX FRRXX Flexible Portfolio FAYZX BUFBX DALI International Income FBIIX VTABX WISEX JPIB Money Market Tax-Exempt FZEXX VMSXX Core Plus Bond FATRX KORP U.S. Government General FGOVX UGSFX AGZ Click to enlarge

Bucket #2 Funds

The goal of Table #6 is to provide funds for a three-to-ten-year time horizon. These are safer bond funds, but the income is taxed as ordinary income rates.

Table #6: Bucket #2 Traditional IRA - Bonds (Income) Lipper Category Fidelity Vanguard Other ETF Core Plus Bond FATRX KORP Global Income VGCAX DODLX BNDW GNMA VFIJX U.S. Government General FGOVX UGSFX AGZ International Income FBIIX VTABX WISEX JPIB Core Bond FTBFX VFIDX DODIX FBND Corporate Debt BBB-Rated FCBFX VICSX IOBZX VCIT U.S. Government Intermediate VSIGX RMAGX VGIT U.S. Treasury General FUAMX VFITX SPTI Click to enlarge

The goal of Table #7 is to provide tax-exempt income for a three-to-ten-year time horizon.

Table #7: Bucket #2 After-Tax Income - Tax Exempt Bonds Lipper Category Fidelity Vanguard Other ETF Municipal General & Insured Debt FTABX VWAHX PRINX TAXF Municipal Intermediate Debt FLTMX VWITX BMNIX IBMM Click to enlarge

Table #8 contains Lipper Categories for both tax-advantaged and after-tax accounts that are ranked slightly differently based on including tax-efficiency metrics and excluding short-term metrics. The rankings are relative. For example, the red cells in the After-Tax section identify that the mixed asset Target 2020 and Target Today have a lower rank than the mixed asset Target 2030 which has a higher allocation to stocks and is more tax efficient. The blue cells identify a fund that may be better in an after-tax account than the comparable fund from the Tax-Advantaged section.

David Snowball wrote "Standpoint Multi-Asset Fund: Forcing Me to Reconsider" (BLNDX/REMIX) in a Mutual Fund Observer newsletter. It is a relatively new fund that I own that uses managed futures. BLNDX is the lower cost share class that is available at Vanguard, and REMIX is available at Fidelity.

Another fund of particular interest is the Vanguard Tax Managed Balanced Fund (VTMFX) which has a 50% allocation to stocks including low yielding small- and mid-cap stocks and the other half mostly in tax-exempt bonds. It may be of interest to some investors wanting to keep things simple.

I am moderately cautious for 2024 with the prospect of a recession and slower growth. I am tilted toward bonds to take advantage of falling rates. One more fund that I own in a tax-advantaged account is Columbia Thermostat (COTZX/CTFAX) which I wrote about in "No, the 60/40 Portfolio Is Not Dead". Thermostat sets its allocation using the cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings ratio and currently has a very low allocation to stocks. COTZX is the lower cost share class that is available at Vanguard, and CTFAX is available at Fidelity.

Table #8: Bucket #2 Mixed Asset Growth & Income Tax Advantaged After-Tax Lipper Category Rank Fidelity Vanguard Other ETF Rank Fidelity Vanguard Other ETF Absolute Return 75 BLNDX PHDG 63 BLNDX PHDG MA Trgt 2025 61 VTTVX TRRHX 48 VTTVX FAPTX MA Trgt 2020 54 VTWNX TRRBX 35 VTWNX TRRBX MA Trgt Today 54 VTINX TRRIX 37 VTINX TRRIX MA Trgt 2030 49 FXIFX VTHRX FAETX 44 FXIFX VTHRX FAETX High Yield 49 FAGIX VWEHX NHIAX IBHD 41 FAGIX VWEHX NHIAX IBHD Alt Glbl Macro 45 PCBAX 35 PCBAX Flex Portf 40 FAYZX FPACX GDMA 38 FAYZX ICSNX GDMA MA Trgt Growth 39 FSDIX VWENX CBALX AOR 35 FSDIX VGWAX CBALX AOR Multi-Sctr Inc 38 FADMX TSIIX 36 FADMX TSIIX MA Trgt Moderate 36 FSANX VTMFX JABAX AOM 35 FSANX VTMFX IBALX AOM MA Trgt Consv 34 FFANX VWINX PRSIX AOK 33 FFANX VGYAX PRSIX AOK Click to enlarge

Bucket #3 Funds

The funds in Table #9 are quality equity funds, most of which are suitable for either a Tax-Advantage account or an After-Tax account. The blue cells identify an alternate fund to consider in an After-Tax account. Investors wanting to keep things simple may want to go with a total domestic market fund and an international fund. Those who want a more active approach may want to use a rotation strategy and/or a tax-loss harvesting strategy.

I wrote Fidelity New Millennium ETF (FMIL/FMILX) at Mutual Fund Observer and owned this actively managed fund at one time. It is one that I may buy again during market dips.

Table #9: Bucket #3 Equity Tax Advantaged After-Tax Lipper Category Rank Fidelity Vanguard Other ETF Rank Fidelity Vanguard Other ETF Glbl Large-Cap Core 96 GQRPX IOO 95 GQRPX IOO Multi-Cap Growth 92 FDSVX PRWAX QGRO 83 FDSVX PRWAX QGRO S&P 500 Index 88 FXAIX VFIAX PREIX SPY 89 FXAIX VFIAX PREIX SPY Science & Tech 87 FDCPX VITAX VGT 84 FDCPX VITAX VGT Large-Cap Value 81 FGRTX VWNFX PEYAX IVE 85 FGRTX VWNFX PEYAX IVE Large-Cap Growth 81 FSPGX VIGRX AMAGX IWY 76 FSPGX VIGRX AMAGX IWY Multi-Cap Core 80 FSKAX VTCLX DHAMX JQUA 79 FSKAX VTCLX DHAMX DSTL Multi-Cap Value 77 FMILX VWNDX OAKMX FMIL 81 FMILX VWNDX OAKMX FMIL Large-Cap Core 76 FCNTX VGIAX DREVX RECS 67 FCNTX VGIAX PRCOX SPHQ Glbl Health/Biotech 74 VGHCX PHSTX IXJ 69 VGHCX PHSTX IXJ S&P Midcap 400 Index 70 IVOO 84 IVOO Intern Large-Cap Growth 69 FIGFX TBWIX HAWX 65 FIGFX TBWIX HAWX Health/Biotechnology 69 FSHCX VHCIX FHLC 67 FSHCX VHCIX FHLC Mid-Cap Growth 68 FMDGX VMGMX JAENX FLQM 67 FMDGX VMGMX VIMCX FLQM Intern Small/Mid-Cap Core 68 FISMX 83 FISMX Glbl Science/Tech 63 JAGTX AIQ 59 JAGTX AIQ Glbl Multi-Cap Growth 62 FWWFX VBPIX RSGGX 50 FWWFX VBPIX RSGGX Intern Large-Cap Value 61 FIVLX VZICX ARTKX LVHI 71 FIVLX VZICX ARTKX LVHI Small-Cap Growth 60 FDSCX VEXPX PVCMX IVOG 63 FDSCX VEXPX PVCMX IVOG Intern Large-Cap Core 59 FTIEX BROAX HEFA 64 FSPSX BROAX DIVI Small-Cap Core 57 FSCRX VSTCX FMIMX XMMO 67 FSCRX VISVX AFDVX AVUV Mid-Cap Core 57 FMCSX VSEQX EISMX ONEV 58 FMCSX VSEQX EISMX ONEV Equity Income 57 FEQIX VDIGX BUFDX DGRW 54 FEQIX VDIGX BUFDX DGRW Glbl Multi-Cap Value 57 VMNVX JORNX ACWV 56 VGPMX MVGAX ACWV Glbl Multi-Cap Core 55 VTWAX SPGM 53 VTWAX SPGM Intern Multi-Cap Value 54 VTRIX DDWM 64 VTRIX IQIN Glbl Infrastructure 48 FNSTX GLIFX GRID 53 FNSTX GLIFX GRID Small-Cap Value 46 PVFIX DFAT 68 PVFIX DFAT Click to enlarge

Another fund that I own is American Century Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) which is too young to be included in my ranking system. It is a diversified, actively managed fund that I wrote about in "One of a Kind: American Century Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE)".

Closing

I believe that most people will benefit from working with a good Financial Planner. People should have a firm understanding of their short- and long-term spending needs and risk tolerance, and invest accordingly.

Over time, I will increase the allocation to stocks in my Bucket #3 to close to 100%. I will adjust my allocation to stocks in my Bucket #2 to about 25%. My Bucket #1 is in safe, tax-efficient funds and ladders. My long-term goals are to diversify across different account types using Roth Conversions and accelerated withdrawals in order to be more tax efficient. I will be making these changes gradually to take into account my "balance of aggressiveness and defensiveness". There is a psychological advantage for me to minimize sequence of return and longevity risks and recognizing that the majority of the volatility is occurring in the long-term Bucket #3.

Best wishes investing in 2024.