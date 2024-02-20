Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

11 Sectors, 3 Different Stories For The S&P 500 And IVV

Feb. 20, 2024 9:00 AM ETiShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)RSP, SPY, XLI, XLK, SP500
Sungarden Investment Publishing profile picture
Sungarden Investment Publishing
3.68K Followers

Summary

  • The 11 sectors within IVV and thus within the S&P 500 index, can be grouped into 3 different tiers when it comes to their weightings.
  • Top 5 sector weightings in the S&P 500 are expensive on at least one measure, while bottom 5 are not.
  • One sector, industrials, is in the middle but shows potential as a source for new stock ideas.

In this photo illustration, a S&P 500 logo is displayed on a...

SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

When an investor hears "S&P 500" they may think of a variety of things. I know I do. But I suspect for many investors, they just think of that wildly popular index, performance benchmark and the first-ever and biggest ETF, the iShares

This article was written by

Sungarden Investment Publishing profile picture
Sungarden Investment Publishing
3.68K Followers
The stock market tells us a story…we just have to listen! That’s the mission of Sungarden Investment Publishing (SIP).Founder Rob Isbitts applies his more than 30 years of hands-on investing experience to dissect the market, bust common myths and simplify the investment process for his audience.We also encourage you to visit our website, ETFYourself.com, where Rob's ETF research system and model portfolios are offered directly to subscribers seeking a more detailed, interactive experience. Our firm is the successor to Sungarden Investment Management, which advised high net worth clients until 2020 when the firm was sold. As you can tell from our work here and elsewhere, we decided not to retire!Husband of existing SA author The ETF Investor

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XOP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long XOP and also own several put and call option contracts on SPY, as a regular part of my personal investing strategy

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About IVV ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on IVV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IVV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.