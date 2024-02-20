SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

When an investor hears "S&P 500" they may think of a variety of things. I know I do. But I suspect for many investors, they just think of that wildly popular index, performance benchmark and the first-ever and biggest ETF, the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV). But the S&P 500 and IVV are actually just the front-facing view of a house, so to speak.

Inside that house is a very detailed group of subsets that investors can use to create an infinite variety of portfolios. In the current "Magnificent 7"-dominated market, that ability to get creative, lower portfolio correlation to broad markets through diversification and discover long-term value in different market segments is understandably underestimated. After all, why not just buy what's going up?

The answer is that while momentum is one part of what makes stock investors successful, what has momentum can be very cyclical. And that's why I make it a daily habit to look below the surface of the S&P 500. I do that every day, and over time, try to draw conclusions about what has a strong chance to appreciate in value in the coming months and beyond.

And when I look at the S&P 500's 11 sectors, there are some emerging patterns that for me as a technical, price-based analyst (rather than a balance sheet/income statement expert) stand out. Here's a summary and then the detail.

IVV: 3 markets in 1

For the first time in a while, I see a clear separation of those 11 economic sectors into 3 distinct groups.

5 sectors that currently dominate IVV's weightings. See them on the left side of that holdings' breakdown for IVV above. That's 76% of IVV's total allocation.

1 sector that sits right in the middle, in more ways than one. That's Industrials, at the bottom left of the graphic, 8% of IVV.

5 sectors on the right, which together make up only 16% of IVV

Essentially, the haves and the have-nots, with the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI) in the middle. I'll come back to that in a moment.

How did the S&P 500 become so unbalanced? After all, Energy, now one of the smallest allocations, at one time was the highest. As the table below shows, it could have something to do with the number of S&P 500 stocks in each sector. the 5 biggest sectors by weight have 284 stocks, and the 5 smallest sectors have 161.

But add in XLI with the latter group and it is 284 against 242 (note that the sectors SPDRs combined are more than 500 stocks, as the S&P 500 and SPDRs are very closely in sync but not exactly). Yet the 284 are, as noted above, 76% of IVV versus 24% for the other 242. Take it a step further and the 284 stocks have an average weighting of 0.27% of the S&P 500, while the stocks in the other 6 sectors have an average weighting of 0.10%. So even if we looked at the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP), it doesn't explain the disparity between the haves and the have-nots. Here's RSP's sector allocation.

OK, so if it is none of those things, what is it? What causes the S&P 500 to be so heavily-weighted by those 5 sectors? Because it follows that investors in S&P 500 funds are going to live and die financially by how those do.

Past performance created this situation, for better or worse going forward

Very simply, it is past performance. And as I've noted recently, I think that relying on past performance to continue is a most dangerous investment process. Sure, we could have another few years of the US market performing just like it has. That would continue to boost the portfolio value of those who simply say "IVV for the long run," whether they understand what is actually in IVV or not.

This table shows just how the "rich got richer" in sector terms. XLK was the biggest sector as of a year ago and its 43% return to lead all sectors vaulted it to over 30% of IVV currently. That's a historical red flag, though not necessarily one that screams for immediate reversal.

Meanwhile, this recent "bull market" as some are calling it has occurred with those 5 smaller-weighted sectors either in the red or slightly positive during that time. I should add that all of the Magnificent 7 stocks come from the tech, communications and consumer discretionary sectors. Here they are.

So that explains how we got here: big stocks get bigger, their sectors attract more investor assets, which boosts those sectors' standing within IVV, and we end up with a market of stocks as they say. Except that it is 7 stocks, not 75-100 which would make for a healthier, less extended market.

1999-2001: worth a look back

Now that the issue is put forward, let's quickly check some history and then move on to the more actionable part of this dissection of the S&P 500 index. Because with all the talk and hype about the market from bulls and bears, if we just take a slightly deeper look under the sector hood, we get a much better sense of what the reward and risk is for the "market." I have always felt this is better than just listening to what they say on TV and what people "talking their book" on Wall Street have to say.

One possible scenario is similar to what played out during the year 2000 and the first part of 2001 until 9/11 changed everything. That is, a swift change in sector leadership within the S&P 500.

The others will have a hard time offsetting sustained declines in technology, healthcare, financials and the other haves. That is, those bottom 5 sectors can have a big relative performance advantage over the top 5, and the path of IVV will not reflect it very much.

None of this is predicting where the "market" will go in the future, only that investors should not be surprised if IVV's performance does not reflect the performance of many of its stocks and sectors. Because it has not done that for at least a few years. And, history is filled with major moves in IVV that gave investors a false sense of comfort or of despair, depending on where the "big guns" in the index had just gone.

If you are hearing a lot of comparisons lately to the period from early October 1999 through the end of 2001, the above chart may explain why. And, as one who managed "other people's money" through this time period, I remember it well. And like many in my field, I cannot avoid the similarities of the current state of investor sentiment and complacency regarding issues like those in this article and that which existed a quarter century ago. Sure, the markets have changed, the people in the markets have changed, but human nature doesn't.

Greed and fear are still the 2 things that matter most. That's why stocks rarely trade at their alleged "fair value." In the same way I always set out to bowl a 300, investors are constantly trying to insert fundamental analysis into a process (investing) that is so heavily based on things other than fundamentals. But it sounds good on TV, doesn't it?

Now what? Current technical sector snapshot.

Now when we look at today's market, the question I had was to see if the top 5 look different from the bottom 5 in terms of what I call the "reward/risk tradeoff" I charted all 11 and here's what I determined, based on the technical analysis methodology I've used and evolved since my late father, a self-directed investor, taught me 44 years ago when I was 16. I'll share some of those details with you in words, not pictures, to spare you the details I use in my day-to-day chart work and what goes into the proprietary technical grading system I created a while back.

Here are the 11 S&P 500 sectors, in descending order of IVV weighting, and if you look at the purple figure at the far right, that is how far below its all-time high each sector SPDR is.

Summary: for the most part, the haves sectors as I've called them are bumping up against all-time highs, as is the industrials sectors, the one in the middle as discussed above. The bottom 5 sectors, the "have nots," are not unexpectedly well off of their all-time highs, with 3 of the 5 being 15% under and the other two at 8% and 10% below. This is a snapshot, but it just adds more to my thesis that there is a catchup period a la 2000 brewing. Just don't ask me the timing, since anyone who says they know is doing 2 things: guessing and lying.

What about dividend yield?

Here's that sector list again, showing their trailing 12-month dividend yields. Guess which sectors are the 5 highest yielders? All 5 of the have nots. And XLI is 7th, as the dividend-oriented financial sector is slightly higher.

Those who are familiar with my work will know that when I do this type of analysis, it is likely to spawn additional ideas for what to write about here, both macro and micro. And while there's absolutely no suspense in that regard, here are my conclusions and some areas from this research I aim to follow up on in the near future.

Conclusions and areas to do a deeper dive

When I look out on a long-term basis (monthly charts and weekly charts, but emphasis on the monthlies) here's what I see:

1. Among the 5 haves, nearly all of them show real potential of continuing their leadership. Technology, financials, consumer discretionary and healthcare all have an "if it ain't broke don't fix it" look.

However, when looking at long-term charts, the one thing that gets skipped over is whether there will be a giant "hiccup" along the way. For instance, as shown here, the S&P 500 doubled in value. But it took from the start of 1999 through the end of 2018, or 20 years. The old "rule of 72" equates that to about an annualized 3.6% return. So sure, the market "went up" but the starting point had everything to do with one's long-term return.

1999 was a "rocket ship" year for the S&P 500, yet all it took was one bear market to leave that index about where it was 13 years later. See the chart below on that.

This is the type of historical risk-management observation I get a feeling many investors are unaware of, and even if they are, just assume it won't happen again, or happen to them. I say that attitude is a great way to un-retire. And no one wants to go from "all in" on IVV to needing an investment portfolio "IV" if you know what I mean.

2. As in a horse race, some contenders come from "off the pace" which means they catch up to the leaders and end up vying for the victory. In this case, those sectors looking like they may come from off the pace include basic materials, industrials, and possibly consumer staples. In particular, I plan to dive deeper into the industrials sector, which I think could be the "dark horse" the next few years. This is that one in the middle, as I've referred to throughout this article. And there's a collection of stocks there which are starting to come onto my radar as it relates to the YARP stock methodology I have started to add to my ETF and macro market coverage recently.

3. A pair of sectors from the have nots category do not appear to me to be going anywhere good. Those are utilities and energy. Sure, energy can spike at any time. I actually own an energy-related ETF in one of my portfolios, but it is purely a tactical position, not a buy and hold. As far as a sustainable move, it doesn't show me what I am looking for, chart wise. At least not yet. And utilities look poised to fall hard, long-term.

The S&P 500 and IVV give us a lot to look through when we take another step down into the basement, so to speak. As noted here, just splitting that one index into its 11 component parts (sectors) provides a lot more ways to pursue profits and avoid major declines than simply treating the "market" as one holding or one trade.