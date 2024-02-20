Money Managers Are Complacent Despite Two Big Risks: Here's What To Do

SimpleImages/Moment via Getty Images

Warren Buffett is undoubtedly one of the greatest investors of our era. In addition to his legacy as a key contributor to the success of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B), the Oracle of Omaha is an endless source of timeless heuristics.

Be Fearful When Others Are Greedy and Greedy When Others Are Fearful

This adage stuck through market cycles as time-tested advice that materialized consistently. When consensus meets complacency, the market tends to drive itself off a cliff. In more sophisticated terms, periods of low volatility are often succeeded by short periods of high volatility. The drivers of these events can vary widely and can feel random.

As an example, the brief flash crashes of 2018 seemed to lack a catalyst, but resulted in some of the largest intraday drops in market history.

Data by YCharts

For another example, the onset of the pandemic followed a period of consistent gains coming after the flash crashes. During most of these periods of growth, money managers became complacent and universally pointed towards strong near term growth in the equity markets, stretching valuations and optimistic predictions alike. The stretched valuation is critical as it reflects attitude towards risk.

Data by YCharts

The circumstances feel similar today. Following a strong year where the S&P appeared to defy gravity, money managers remain nearly universally bullish towards the S&P 500 (SPY). Goldman Sachs and UBS point to a 2024 S&P 500 price target of 5,100 and 5,150, respectively. Currently, money managers are the most bullish they’ve been in two years.

For the time since April 2022 money managers are not predicting a recession, with 2/3 going for a soft landing, 1/5 saying no landing and just 1 in 10 going for a hard landing.

Data by YCharts

As the consensus reaches complacency, economists, asset managers, and strategists are ignoring obvious catalysts for near term economic risks. Two risk factors stand out today as presenting the most significant near term risks.

Risk 1: China’s Economy

Risk 2: Commercial Real Estate Debt

Despite growth in the S&P 500 and what feels like a very full PE multiple for the index, money managers continue to point towards more growth. The S&P PE multiple is currently over 27x, meaningfully higher than the past three years.

Multpl

As the valuation remains fully loaded, rate cuts from the Federal Reserve could validate near term performance. However, some distinct risk factors could meaningfully impact the economy, causing a “harder” landing.

Risk 1: China’s Economy

China’s economy remains a murky machine of growth backed by labor-based output. However, the era of unstoppable growth coming from the manufacturing power appears to have ended as economic and demographic problems mount. While every power faces their share of domestic challenges, China’s issues appear larger than once thought.

The growth of China’s economy as a global power over the last forty years has transformed the planet. Starting in 1979, China has radically evolved from a meager agrarian economy to an industrialized superpower. Fast-forward to today, China is the world’s top trading nation.

World Bank

China’s growth was a miracle and, to a large extent, the result of embracing free market and capitalist reforms. Formal diplomatic relations with the West paved the way for a free economy, whereby China’s domestic policy changes gradually decentralized decision-making and capital allocation strategy. These sweeping changes catalyzed China’s acceptance to the WTO, which further integrated China into the global economy. This marked the entrance to the era of China’s manufacturing dominance.

Recently, the miraculous economic growth shows signs of weakness. Prior to COVID, growth stalled amid demographic headwinds, stemming from the one child policy. Additionally, an ongoing crisis in the real estate sector continues to concern investors around the globe. Other nations have begun to question China, spearheading the re-emergence of state-controlled economics. The consolidation of power has weakened China’s relationship with the West. As China issues their 2049 plan to outline the path to become a superpower, the journey appears to have been cut short.

Data by YCharts

China’s return to exerting direct influence over their economy has hampered productivity growth. The economy no longer organically allocates capital to areas of high ROI. Instead, political leadership diverts capital to areas of priority. Historically, the state’s focus has landed heavily on manufacturing and industrial output, which define China’s metrics of economic growth. Amid heightening competition with the West, China’s election to increase economic control has alienated political and economic partners.

China’s slowdown has deeply impacted their real estate market. China’s investment economy is heavily geared towards literal economic development, meaning new cities and buildings. The CRE issues are best represented in the residential development segment. Slowing sales, which began during the pandemic, have caused developers to slow land acquisitions and construction. Homebuyers have been forced to wait for extended periods, causing unrest among new homeowners demanding answers. The slowdown is significant, and data suggests new housing starts are less than half their peak.

If China’s economy meaningfully slowed, the impact on global economics could be substantial. According to Ernst & Young, “modelling shows that if China GDP growth were to surprise on the downside and fall 1 percentage point (PPT) below baseline in 2023 and 2024, weaker trade and investment flows along with tighter financial conditions would impose a cumulative drag of 0.3ppt on US real GDP in 2024, with growth averaging 0.9% compared with 1.2% in our current baseline. Global GDP growth would fall 0.5ppt below our baseline, to 2.4% in 2024.” The risk for the US economy is falling into a doom loop where falling stock prices, rising credit yields, and heightened volatility contribute to weakness for investors.

Risk 2: Commercial Real Estate Debt

We recently authored a piece outlining the commercial real estate debt issue in detail. With over $1 trillion in commercial real estate (VNQ) backed debt maturing in the next two years, banks are facing serious refinancing risks.

Investors are taking notice of the elevated risk factors. Recently, Barry Sternlicht, CEO of Starwood Capital, predicted up to $1 trillion of losses associated with office properties alone. As borrowers are forced to refinance at higher interest rates, property level performance is deeply impacted. Looking deeper, falling asset values caused by rising capitalization rates and poor occupancy across the office sector could catalyze a refinancing crisis.

Regional banks are bracing for the damage, as Powell has admitted the impacts could be significant. Powell was recently interviewed about monetary policy and said:

I don't think that's likely. So, what's happening is, as you point out, we have work-from-home, and you have weakness in office real estate, and also retail, downtown retail. You have some of that. And there will be losses in that. We looked at the larger banks' balance sheets, and it appears to be a manageable problem. There are smaller, regional banks that have concentrated exposures in these areas that are challenged. And, you know, we're working with them.

Should the trillions of coming loans be forced to face the reality of the current real estate market, the impacts could be dire. While regional banks will bear the brunt, the infection could spread to larger banks with exposure to commercial real estate. It’s difficult to know what banks have exposure in what specific properties or markets because they are not required to report at that level of depth. That said, we have some insight as earnings continue to unfold. Avi Gilburt recently put out an article looking in depth at Wells Fargo (WFC). As he outlined, WFC’s office loans are showing signs of weakness. Non-performing loans have increased by more than 20% over the prior quarter to $4.2B. Wells Fargo management pointed towards weak fundamentals in the sector as well as poor borrower performance as the main catalyst for the change.

Given the pervasive issues facing CRE, I don’t believe the issue would be isolated to Wells Fargo.

What Would I Do?

Consensus continues pointing towards economic growth, despite risk factors still present under the calm tides. Concurrently, the S&P 500 continued its seemingly relentless march past the 5,000 point baseline. There are catalysts that support a strong equity market, such as hints at rate cuts, strong job data, and tempered inflation. However, the positivity is priced in with a rich PE multiple for the S&P 500. Despite the strong equity markets, rates remain high. The ten-year treasury remains over 4.25%, higher than most of the past decade.

Bloomberg

Every investor has unique goals, volatility tolerances, and ideas to succeed. Some investors take the “all gas, no brakes” mentality and live the “always be buying” lifestyle. For those more sensitive to volatility, the current circumstance lends itself to a potential swap from the equity markets to risk-free treasuries, particularly in the two to five year maturity range.

Promising economic news heightens the likelihood that the Federal Reserve could begin cutting rates. Inflation seems to be approaching the Federal Reserve’s long-term target, and employment numbers indicate the job market could be normalizing. Risk-free assets currently maintain an attractive yield, on par with many credit equivalents such as high quality REITs. Despite being partially priced in, cuts to interest rates could be a tailwind for treasuries.

Investors looking for exposure in this range could consider iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) which holds a portfolio of treasuries maturing in the three to seven year range.

Data by YCharts

IEI has fallen as interest rates rise. As interest rates appear to have peaked, IEI’s price recovered as investors looked to the Federal Reserve. However, IEI slide once again as the Federal Reserve waved off the potential for a March rate cut. However, as IEI’s price falls, it corresponds to a more attractive implied yield and an opportunity for additional appreciation when rates do begin to fall.

IEI is an attractive ETF with an expense ratio of just 0.15%. Dividends are distributed monthly and come in variable amounts, like a purchased money market. An important note is that IEI is not dollar purchased, like a money market. Like all ETFs, IEI has share price volatility as rate movements push treasuries up and down.

Conclusion

I don’t believe in cashing out of the market under nearly any circumstances, but it seems like we may be over our skis. Recognizing an opportunity to take our profits after a year of record growth trounced economic uncertainty is acknowledging a win, not projecting pessimism. Taking a slice out of the risk pile and adding to the low-risk pile might help more sensitive investors sleep well by reducing volatility in the event the risk factors do materialize.

In the meantime, we celebrate the S&P 500 continuing to create wealth across the world. The past three months have been a remarkable charge for the index, crossing the 5,000 benchmark line. However, trees don’t grow to the sky, and I believe universal positivity is a sign a pullback could materialize ahead.