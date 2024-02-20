The Conundrum Wall Street Under The Explicated Economy

Alexander Spatari/Moment via Getty Images

The Fed (The Federal Reserve System) Fulfills and Rests

The Fed has done everything under the sun flawlessly, and at night it rests. It was a remarkably outstanding performance by Jerome Powell. Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and President John Williams of the New York Fed.

What they have done is turn all stones in the Fed's policy pond, inheriting Paul Volker, Alan Greenspan, Ben Bernanke, and Janet Yellen over longer than a half century.

The Extended Policy Tools of the Fed

OMOs (Open Market Operations)

OMOs are used to add or drain reserves available to the banking system on a temporary basis, thereby influencing the federal funds rate. OMOs are one of the three short-term tools used by the Fed for implementing monetary policy. The other two tools are the Discount Rate and Reserve Requirements.

POMOs (Permanent Open Market Operations)

Purchases or sales of securities on an outright basis that add or drain reserves and change the size or the composition of the System Open Market Account (SOMA) portfolio are among the tools used by the Fed to implement monetary policy.

The Routine Operation of TYC (Treasury Yield Curve)

There are three players who can influence the TYC:

Global central banks led by the Fed, (2) the global bond investors, and (3) the Open Market Desk ("OMD") of the New York Fed.

The OMD, closely cooperating with the Treasury Department, determines the final shape of the TYC, such as the stiffness or flatterer, routinely and optimally by selling and buying different durations of Treasuries online 7/24/365.

The global economic perspective on the positive side, and the possibility of a recession on the negative side can be captured not only by the inversion status, but also, more reliably, the fashion of delicate stiffness or flattener [S/F]. Given any inversion, the flattener is bullish, while the stiffness is bearish.

Since Oct 31, 2023, the role of the Fashion of S/F gradually has strengthened, and it has been an important force to augment the swift upswing of SPY (The SPDR ETF of the S&P 500) until Friday (Feb 16).

A Trading Performance from Feb 1 to Feb 16

Table 1. Trading Gains, Feb (1 -16), 2024 S&P 500 Index Trading Gains DATE S&P 500 %CH CS TD TOTAL 01/31/24 4,845.65 -1.61% * * 02/01/24 4,906.19 1.25% $23.29 $0.00 $23.29 02/02/24 4,958.61 1.07% $38.80 $14.11 $52.91 02/05/24 4,742.81 -4.35% $4.27 $14.11 $18.38 02/06/24 4,754.23 0.24% $1.79 $22.56 $24.35 02/07/24 4,995.06 5.07% $11.88 $24.78 $36.66 02/08/24 4,997.91 0.06% $80.46 $26.47 $106.93 02/09/24 5,026.61 0.57% $52.66 $8.30 $60.96 02/12/24 5,021.84 -0.09% $95.42 $185.52 $280.94 02/13/24 4,953.19 -1.37% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 02/14/24 5,000.62 0.96% $11.88 $24.78 $36.66 02/15/24 5,029.73 0.58% $12.83 $26.83 $39.66 02/16/24 5,000.57 -0.58% $0.00 $9.30 $9.30 NOTE 1. CS; Charles Schwab, TD: TD Ameritrade 2. %CH: The Percent Change. 3. Author made Table. Click to enlarge

Table 1 summarized the capital gains (realized) for 12 days (Feb 1 through Feb 16). Only two prints, $280.94 on Feb 12 [M] and $106.92 on Feb 7 [W], were significant. Next 5 highs were $60.96 on Feb 9 [F], $52.91 on Feb 2 [F], $39.66 on Feb 15 [Th], $36.66 on Feb 7 [W], and $36.66 on Feb 14 [W]. Remaining 5 lows were $24.35 on Feb 6 [T], $23.29 on Feb 1[F], $18.38 [Th] on Feb 5 [M], $9.30 on Feb 16 [F], and $0.00 on Feb 13 [T].

An extraordinary sortie from the Bear Camp launched on Feb 13 [T], trying to repeat the Big Win during this time last year, signaled by a weakness of negative -0.09% on Feb 12 [M]. During the entire sessions, Bears continuously execute a heavy bombing campaign.

The S&P 500, nonetheless, recovered in the last hours, closing at $4,953.19, a bit under $5,000, losing -1.37%. Some Bears bought back their short positions and stopped buying the S&P Put options. Already, some bears took their losses. My instant (a few seconds or a few sessions) trading registered no gain, a zip (0.00%), as shown in the table. S&P 500 maintained above the 5,000 level in the following choppy market on Feb 14 (W, Valentine’s Day), Feb 15 [Th], and Feb 16 [F].

In retrospect, the top gain, $280.94, the first whopping gain in the famine market in the past 3 years, was historically made on Feb 12 [M] when the S&P 500 lost a little (-0.09%), sinking under $5,000 right before the Bear's Rout on Feb 13 [T]. The annualized gain of $280.94 is $70K ($70,235 = $280.94 x 5 days x 50 weeks).

Albeit my two short-term groups of securities (at Charles Schwab and TD Ameritrade} have recouped persistently on the bull plateau in the past 3.5 months, the gains of the instant trading are not satisfactory. I have waited for better intraday sharp movements of selected cash cows. Most well-selected cash cows, however, were ended being sold without gaining the threshold +1%.

Pulse Check #1 by The Uptrend

Table 2 Feb (16): M & T Feb (1 - 16) 01/31/24 4,845.65 -1.61% * * 02/01/24 4,906.19 1.25% P 1.25% 02/02/24 4,958.61 1.07% P 2.33% 02/05/24 4,742.81 -4.35% m -2.12% 02/06/24 4,754.23 0.24% P -1.89% 02/07/24 4,995.06 5.07% P 3.08% 02/08/24 4,997.91 0.06% P 3.14% 02/09/24 5,026.61 0.57% P 3.73% 02/12/24 5,021.84 -0.09% m 3.64% 02/13/24 4,953.19 -1.37% m 2.22% 02/14/24 5,000.62 0.96% P 3.20% 02/15/24 5,029.73 0.58% P 3.80% 02/16/24 5,000.57 -0.58% m 3.20% NOTE 1. M & T is Momentums & Trends 3.P/m: Plus/minus 3.P/m: Plus/minus 4. %CH: The Percent Change. (See the NOTE in the following text) 5. Author made Table. Click to enlarge

Table 3: M & T Jan & Feb (16) Jan 02 - 31 & F 01 - 16 Jan Bull 10 points Feb Bull 6 points 2024 8Ps 5Ps 4Ps 3Ps 2Ps 1Ps Jan 0 1 0 0 1 3 10 Feb 0 0 1 0 2 0 8 Jan Bear 11 points Feb Bear 4 points 2023 6ms 5ms 4ms 3ms 2ms 1ms Jan 0 0 0 2 1 3 11 Feb 0 0 0 0 1 2 4 NOTE 1. Data Source: Yahoo Finance. 2. Author made Table. 3. M & T is Momentums & Trends Click to enlarge

Table 4: The m/P on Friday Dec, 2023, Jan, Feb (01-16), 2024 Month Date Dec 1 8 15 22 29 P/m P P m P m Jan 5 12 19 26 * P/m P P m m * Feb 2 9 16 23 * P/m P P m * * The Friday Vote P vs. m was 7 vs.5 NOTE 1. Data Source: Yahoo Finance. 2. Author made Table. Click to enlarge

Table 2 shows that in Feb, Bears vs. Bulls was 8 vs 4, in other words, Bull was favorable to Bear double. NOTE: The last column % in the Table are the percent change from Jan 31 to each date, and the third column % are the percent change of each day from the previous day.

In Table 3, Bulls vs. Bears was 18 (= 10 (Jan) + 8 (Feb)) vs. 15 (=11 (Jan) + 4 (Feb). Bears shortened the distance in Jan. a bit, but Bears increased it very high in Feb., by that Bulls vs. Bears was 8 vs. 4.

Table 4 is the secondary criterion which exhibits the Friday votes as Bulls vs Bears was 7 vs. 5.

As a result, the current uptrend indicated that the pulse is solidly positive.

If you want the source of PPO (Paper and Pencil Only) approach, click this.

Pulse Check #2 by The TDI (Trifecta Distribution Index)

Table 5 Trifecta Data Feb 01 - Feb 16 DATE SPY DIA QQQ SPY DIA QQQ Tp/Tm 01/31/24 482.92 381.38 416.97 * * * * 02/01/24 489.16 385.12 421.88 P P P Tp 02/02/24 494.17 386.39 429.01 P P P Tp 02/05/24 492.58 383.61 428.45 m m m Tm 02/06/24 493.98 385.08 427.59 P P m D 02/07/24 497.99 386.68 431.79 P P P Tp 02/08/24 498.31 387.38 432.79 P P P Tp 02/06/24 501.20 386.72 437.06 P m P D 02/12/24 500.08 388.11 435.34 m P m S 02/13/24 494.08 382.82 428.55 m m m Tm 02/14/24 498.49 384.31 433.22 P P P Tp 02/15/24 501.86 388.27 434.51 P P P Tp 02/16/24 499.48 386.18 430.57 m m m Tm NOTE 1. Tp is Trifecta for Bull, Tm is Trifecta for Bear. 2. "D" is double "P". And "S" is Single "P". . 3. Data Source: Yahoo Finance. Click to enlarge

Table 6. The Summary of Trifecta In 2024 Jan (02 - 31), Feb (01 - 16), 2024 2024 The Bullish (Plus) Trifecta For Bulls 2023 The No. of In A Row for multiple (1-6) Tps TOTAL Month 6 Tp 5 Tp 4 Tp 3 Tp 2 Tp 1 Tp Tps Jan 0 0 1 1 3 8 Feb 0 0 0 3 0 6 The Bearish (minus) Trifecta For Bears 2023 The No. of In A Row for multiple (1-6) Tms TOTAL Month 6 Tm 5 Tp 4 Tm 3 Tm 2 Tm 1 Tm Tms Jan 0 1 2 4 Feb 0 0 3 3 NOTE 1. Data Source: Yahoo Finance. 2. Tp is Trifecta for Bull (plus) 3. Tm is Trifecta for Bear.(minus) 4. D is Double: 1"m"/2"P", and S is Single: 2"m"/1"P". 5. Author made the Table. Click to enlarge

Table 5 registers that 9 out of 12 days (Feb 1 to Feb 16) were shared “P” and “m” each day, so 6 ”P” and 3 “m” printing because a trifecta requires all 3 components (SPY, DIA, and QQQ) to have the same sign, either "P" [plus] or "m" [minus].

In Table 6, 12 days out of 21 days (Jan. 2 through Jan. 31, 2024) were shared "P" and "m" each day, so only 8 "P" and 4 "m" readings.

Table 6 exhibited a high level of bullishness in Jan. and Feb. (16): Bulls vs. Bears was 14 (= 8 (Jan) + 6 (Feb)) vs. 7 (= 4 (Jan) + 3 (Feb), 2 times more, as of Feb. 16.

We want to stay on the plateau as long as possible. Therefore, any one-sided score is not good in either bull's or bear's favor.

It's significantly bullish, keeping a high level of 2 times over bearishness.

Pulse Check #3 by The SDI (Sector Diffusion Index)

Table 7. The S&P 500 !! Select Sectors Diffusion Feb-24 XLRE XLU XLC XLY XLF XLE XLI XLP XLK XLB XLV #P SDI 02/01/24 m m m m m m m m m m m 0 0% 02/02/24 m m m m m m m m m m m 0 0% 02/05/24 m m P P P m P P P m P 7 64% 02/06/24 P P P P m P P P m P P 9 82% 02/07/24 m P m P P P P m P P P 8 73% 02/08/24 P m P P m P P m P m m 6 55% 02/09/24 P P P P P m P m P P m 8 45% 02/12/24 m P m m P P m P m m P 5 53% 02/13/24 m m m m m m m m m m m 0 62% 02/14/24 P P P P P m P m P P P 9 62% 02/15/24 P P P P P P P P m P P 10 58% 02/16/24 m m m m m m m P m P P 3 56% AVERAGE 51% NOTE Data Source is Yahoo Finance, Author Made Table. Click to enlarge

The TDI has nicely reached readers. The quite positive response encourages me to explore capturing the rotation trend of 11 Sectors of SPY, comparing with other equal-weighted ETFs, Russell 2000 ETF, and mid-cap ETFs.

The PPO approach recently has contributed to 1) the Momentum/Trend Analysis, and 2) The Trifecta Distribution Front in particular. As the third contribution, the PPO approach is to monitor the stock-market breadth and turning direction.

Uptrend, Trifecta Front, and Diffusion Index have a common thread of the PPO approach which distinguishes any movement with a plus ("P") and a minus ("m") without considering the size differences.

In any special situations with any external shock such as the oil embargo or COVID-pandemic or internal impacts of over-tightening monetary policy and undue fiscal expansion, the PPO approach has worked to fill the vacuum of traditional approaches.

Every day, 11 SPY sectors together make a Diffusion Index ["DI"] which oscillates between 0% to 100%. If all 11 sectors rose, the DI is 100%, and if all fell, the DI is 0%. The DI indicates market breadth, which means how tightly the components stick together.

In Jan., the SDI was 51%. In Feb., it was also 51%, as shown in Table 7, as of Feb. 16 [F]. Note that on Feb 1 and Feb 2, the SDI were zero 0.00 %, while S&P 500 were positive.

We had an optimal level of pulse.

The Market Perspective for 2024 and Beyond

The market and economy have performed very well since late 2023, and as of Feb. 16, 2024, as we traced with the Uptrend, the TDI, and the SDI.

Bears are growling in the bear aisle, but Bulls are quiet with compliance in the bull camp, although both bears and bulls have been busy with the instant (in a few seconds or a few sessions) trading which is lucrative and exciting, but risky.

Backing To The 2009 Origin, the SBM (Super Bull Market) started in March 2009, and the GE (Great Expansion) started in June 2009. The SBM has not been stopped by the COVID-19 related NBER "Recession" (or ensuing bear market). The GE also has continued to date, as asserted in my several posts.

The current bull plateau is expected to continue to run until 2026 (or 2027). Hence, we expect a "Bear Market" to end the SBM in 2027, and about six months later, a "Recession" to end the GE.

As a consequence, most importantly, we finally get the right business cycle chronology back, by getting a "bear market" as a leading indicator comes first, and then a "recession" as a coincident indicator follows.

Conclusion

The pulse of the plateau was optimal in the Uptrend, the TDI, and the SDI as well. The 3 indicators maintained the same strength of the plateau at the right level, resulting in a longer life cycle. We deeply welcome that the benchmark S&P 500 is above the 5,000 level, which remained at the same level until Friday (Feb 16), and a bit higher or the same level in the future, perhaps until 2026 or 2027.

The Fed has been in compliance, by just watching the economic and markets data online, while Wall Street seems to be lost about the directions, trends, valuations, risk factors, and so on. The currently strong movement of S&P 500 in a historically weak month, February, surely adds to the confusion of the equity and bond markets.

The monetary policy has been in a pause mode since the end of January. The commentators, the bot-trade, and investors have been busy predicting the future possible actions of the Fed, such as the rate cuts/(hikes) or the quantitative tightening of the SOMA (System Open Market Account) portfolio, but there have been no clear and meaningful clues from the Fed.