jayk7/Moment via Getty Images

In a world gripped by the potential of things like cryptocurrency or even AI, it's quite incredible to find examples where the markets can't even see the mechanically obvious. Don't get me wrong, while the potential for cryptocurrency or AI can be great, the winners a few years out aren't really all that obvious now -- no, not even Nvidia (NVDA), given its valuation and impending competition.

Of course, nowadays most such mechanically obvious examples would be coming from Hong Kong, a market where hundreds of stocks can trade at a deep discount to themselves when quoted in another market (Shanghai), or even below net cash + investments while being profitable.

In this article, I'm going to use China Tower (OTCPK:CTOWY, OTC:CHWRF, 788.SEHK in the Hong Kong Stock Exchange) as an example of how extremely obvious things can get.

A Primer

China Tower is, to begin with, the world's largest mobile cell tower infrastructure company. And cell tower infrastructure companies constitute a sector that's been trading for a premium, especially to the companies which built them -- mobile operators. This has happened to such an extent, that to realize their own value, most mobile operators listed or sold their cell tower operations.

Cell tower infrastructure companies trade at a premium because their business is seen as highly predictable (which it indeed is). The best known cell tower company is probably American Tower Corporation (AMT). American Tower Corporation trades at:

45x forward Price/Earnings

20.7x forward EV/EBITDA

3.6% forward gross dividend yield

As you can see, this is an expensive stock.

The same can't be said about China Tower. China Tower trades at (my estimates):

14.2x forward Price/Earnings

3.3x forward EV/EBITDA (as a reference, the US stock market trades at an average 16.5x EV/EBITDA)

4.5% forward gross dividend yield

So, already we could be facing an interesting investment opportunity. However, things are much more interesting than mere valuation multiples tell us -- and that's what warrants the article.

To State The Obvious

Recently, China Tower got an interesting upgrade. This upgrade happened because of a very obvious fact.

This was because in 2023, China Tower renewed its tower leasing contracts with its 3 main customers. These new contracts established new terms which will be in place for the next 5 years. As the contracts came into force in January 2023, around 2/3rds of China Tower's revenues were (one-off) impacted. The remaining segments (Smart Towers, interior coverage, etc.) continued growing.

Naturally, for an entire year the new contracts were a drag (though China Tower still managed to grow revenues and even EBITDA marginally, and net profits more strongly). But also naturally, as soon as China Tower laps the effects of the new contracts (January 2024...), the underlying growth in all segments again comes to the fore and thus overall growth reaccelerates.

Although this effect was obvious, it still took a broker stating it, for it to have a (partial) positive impact on the share price.

But there's something else, equally obvious, that still this and other brokers forget to mention and investors forget to consider. And this other obvious event is much stronger when it comes to investor returns.

I'm talking about something simple and mechanical. You see, when China Tower came to be, it got its tower assets from China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom, and these in turn kept an equity interest in China Tower (something investors also seem to forget, but that's for another day).

Now, these assets came into China Tower and started being depreciated in a straight line over 10 years. It so happens that these 10 years end in 2025.

You might have noticed that China Tower's EV/EBITDA is quite low, yet its Price/Earnings doesn't seem incredibly cheap, and the Dividend yield also doesn't seem monstrous. Well, the reason is precisely the (large) depreciation on those tower assets. The depreciation that's set to mechanically end in 2025.

So what happens in 2025, and especially in 2026? Depreciation larger than China Tower's entire current net profit ends, inflating operating profits and net profits. And it so happens that in Hong Kong, companies can only distribute dividends from distributable net profits -- which will, mechanically, jump in 2025 and 2026. So come 2025 and 2026, that Price/Earnings will collapse, and the dividend yield will jump significantly, perhaps to as much as ~15%.

Do note that even today, with those depreciation charges still going, China Tower already produces extreme FCF and has been paying down its net debt very quickly. This is so because China Tower's main investment phase has already concluded. China Tower is just not able to pay high dividends on account of the distributable profit restrictions. China Tower already trades at around 6x EV/FCF (ignoring working capital changes), which is exceptional in its own right.

Upcoming Quarter

China Tower will report 2023 earnings on March 4. These yearly earnings will include the last quarter still under the effect of the contract renegotiation alluded to above.

As a result, my own assumptions are for low revenue growth (+2% yoy), low net EBITDA growth (flat-1%) and decent net profit growth (+13% yoy). Net profit is already outpacing revenues and EBITDA growth because the company's capex already sits significantly below depreciation.

It's those figures (revenue growth and EBITDA growth) which are immediately to reaccelerate during 2024, given the lapping of the contract renewal effect already during Q1 2024. Then, in late 2025, net profit will likely increase significantly even further ahead of revenue and EBITDA growth due to the end of depreciation on more than 1/2 of the company's tower assets.

Risks

The main risks for China Tower are rather obvious:

China is under a constant negative propaganda war, which affects the valuations of Chinese assets and drives away international investors (who care a lot more about fundamentals and valuation than the local retail investors). This environment might take time to dissipate.

China itself could attack Taiwan (it's a complex issue, an unfinished revolution). This is the main major risk that could result from China's actions. I think this is unlikely to happen, as China has tried to solve all of its territorial claims peacefully.

Market weakness in the US could lead to weakness worldwide, making even undervalued stocks trade lower still. But we should note that stocks like China Tower will tend to produce very good investment results over the long term even if no market existed to sell them into (on account of the soon-to-explode yields).

Conclusion

Sometimes, when sentiment is negative enough, the market doesn't even react to the most obvious of things. But it will. Given this, China Tower is an obvious investment opportunity.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.