W. P. Carey Or W. P. Scary?

Feb. 20, 2024 7:00 AM ETW. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Stock5 Comments
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Tanger and EPR Properties were forced to cut dividends during the pandemic, while Lodging REITs saw their dividends disappear.
  • Office REITs like SL Green, City Office, and Piedmont Office had to right-size their dividends due to work-from-home trends.
  • W. P. Carey surprised investors by removing troubled office properties from its balance sheet and cutting its dividend by almost 20%.
  • So, what should we do?
  Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT® on Alpha.

Eye

D-Keine/E+ via Getty Images

There’s nothing like a good ole fashion global pandemic to reset a dividend.

Take for example, Tanger Inc. (SKT), once a Dividend Aristocrat, that was forced to cut its dividend in May 2020.

Or experiential

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
115.73K Followers

Brad Thomas has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and has acquired, developed, or brokered over $1B in commercial real estate transactions. He has been featured in Barron's, Bloomberg, Fox Business, and many other media outlets. He's the author of four books, including the latest, REITs For Dummies.

Brad, with his team of 10 analysts, runs the investing group iREIT® on Alpha, which covers REITs, BDCs, MLPs, Preferreds, and other income-oriented alternatives. The team of analysts has a combined 100+ years of experience and includes a former hedge fund manager, due diligence officer, portfolio manager, PhD, military veteran, and advisor to a former U.S. President. Learn more

Comments (5)

A
Arimnestos
Today, 7:25 AM
Comments (2.38K)
Several good points made as to the portfolio, cost of capital etc. I am less enthralled with the balance sheet than @Brad Thomas. A WA interest rate in the 3's sounds great, but with a WA lease term in the 11's (IIRC) they have something of a mismatch. It amazes me how many reits failed to extend debt maturities when LT rates were so incredibly low. Looking at the AFFO/share over time provides some explanation; they could not afford to extend maturities. To me, management is subpar at best with poor governance and, I'm guessing, a lack of aligned interests. Private REIT history perhaps?
m
millionairemaker
Today, 7:20 AM
Comments (138)
Well done Brad. I reduced my WPC position size by about 25% when they spun off the office properties and I still have a sizeable position that I am holding. No plans to add at this point and your article solidifies that further! I am optimistic about the portfolio moving forward but less so regarding management.
M
Mike-SC
Today, 7:19 AM
Comments (648)
Thanks for a good article and thorough analysis Brad. I understand not buying WPC...but would/are you holding or are you recommending a sell? Maybe you stated it in the article and I missed it.
billinsd profile picture
billinsd
Today, 7:12 AM
Comments (4.78K)
LONG WPC,,,or as we used to say in the casino industry,"Stay and Pray"
GreenCollegeGrad profile picture
GreenCollegeGrad
Today, 7:10 AM
Comments (602)
Another quality write up BT! Question for you, since the spin off $NLOP has held up considerably better than $ONL. Am I wrong to infer from this that the underwriting at $WPC is quite strong, as the market is giving love to their spinoff in an unloved sector. I then infer that the underwriting team is skilled and the rest of their current assets have high value. Would you consider this accurate or way off? I’d love you input! As always thanks again for the quality article.

Ps. Quite long both $O and $WPC

Best,
Daniel
