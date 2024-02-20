D-Keine/E+ via Getty Images

There’s nothing like a good ole fashion global pandemic to reset a dividend.

Take for example, Tanger Inc. (SKT), once a Dividend Aristocrat, that was forced to cut its dividend in May 2020.

Or experiential REIT EPR Properties (EPR) that was also forced to halt its dividend during COVID-19 due to the global lockdown.

Meanwhile, all the Lodging REITs saw their dividend evaporate as the pandemic spread.

As the work-from-home conundrum began to unfold, the pressures on the office sector became more obvious.

A number of office REITs were forced to right-size their dividend, including:

SL Green (SLG)

City Office (CIO)

Piedmont Office (PDM)

Brandywine Realty (BDN)

Empire State Realty (ESRT)

Vornado Realty (VNO)

The office impact is also being felt in the commercial mREIT sector, as KKR Real Estate (KREF) recently announced it was slicing its dividend by 41.9% due in large part to write-offs on large office building bets.

Several other mREITs with office exposure are also under pressure because of high levels of office exposure.

I was in Portland, Oregon last week, and I was amazed at the levels of occupancy. According to Jones Lang LaSalle, vacancy rates in the Portland Metro increased from 17.8% to 20.8% year-over-year.

It’s crystal clear that the office sector remains a scary bet right now, which is the reason that W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) decided to pivot and remove the troubled property sector from its balance sheet.

This move was a surprise to many (including me) and Mr. Market was obviously not expecting it.

That’s especially bitter because W. P. Carey, up until the office news, was paying out dividends as steadily as clockwork – a record of over 25 years in a row of annual increases.

Let’s take a closer look…

The Basics

WPC was founded in 1973 and has been a publicly traded company since 1998 (was previously an MLP) and in late 2012 the company reorganized as a REIT and is now one of the largest publicly traded net lease REITs.

W. P. Carey has a market cap of approximately $12.5 billion and a 172.7 million SF net-lease portfolio comprised of 1,424 properties that are leased to 336 tenants across North America and Europe. As a percentage of its annualized base rent (“ABR”), the company derives 63% from North America and 37% from Europe.

Its net-lease portfolio primarily consists of single-tenant warehouse, industrial, and retail properties that are leased on a long-term basis and include rent escalations.

Approximately 56% of its leases contain CPI-linked rent escalations, 41% contain fixed escalations, and 3% are classified as “other” which include leases with percentage rent and leases with no escalations.

As of its most recent update, WPC’s net-lease portfolio had an occupancy of 98.1% with a weighted average lease term (“WALT”) of 11.7 years. Approximately 23.9% of its ABR was derived from investment grade tenants, and its top 10 tenants only accounted for roughly 21.1% of its ABR.

In addition to its net-lease portfolio, WPC has a portfolio of 89 self-storage properties containing 54,681 units with an average occupancy of 90.3% as of the end of 2023.

As I mentioned, W. P. Carey caused quite a stir when it announced that the company was exiting its office properties.

Part of the issue is that WPC increased its quarterly dividend to $1.071 per share during the third quarter of 2023. The press release announcing the dividend hike was made available on September 14, 2023.

So far, so good.

Just one week later, on September 21, 2023, the company announced its plan to exit its office assets by spinning-off 59 office properties into a newly formed REIT called Net Lease Office Properties (NLOP) and implementing an asset sale program to dispose of the remaining 87 office properties it retained after the spin-off.

The spin-off was completed on November 1, 2023, and the asset sale program is expected to be completed in early 2024.

Still no issues so far.

Head Fake!

However, on December 7, 2023, the company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.86 per share, down from $1.071 per share paid the prior quarter, representing a dividend cut of almost 20%.

So in less than 3 months, from September 14th to December 7th, WPC’s management increased the dividend and then cut it.

In all my years of researching REITs, I’m not sure if I’ve ever seen management increase its dividend, just to cut it several months later. Talk about a head fake!

On the dividend announcement, WPC’s management stated that the new quarterly rate of $0.86 reflected its strategic plan to dispose of its office assets, which was announced one week after increasing the 3Q-23 dividend.

So if management knew that the sale of its office assets would negatively impact its dividend, why would they raise the dividend one week before announcing the plan to dispose of the portfolio’s office assets, knowing they would have to ultimately cut the dividend?

If management didn’t know that the sale of its office assets would negatively impact the dividend, then why not?

Either way, the optics were terrible and not a good reflection on WPC’s management team.

Now that the spin-off has been completed, approximately 5% of WPC’s portfolio is made up of office properties. That figure should get lower as the year progresses.

Currently, Industrial and warehouse properties make up 32% and 26% of WPC’s net-lease portfolio, respectively. Combined, industrial & warehouse properties make up more than half of its portfolio at 59%, followed by retail which makes up 21% of its portfolio.

As previously mentioned, office buildings currently make up 5% of its portfolio, while net-lease self-storage makes up 5% and 10% is categorized as “other” which consists of an education facility, a laboratory, a hotel (net-lease), and land.

By industry, 23% of its ABR is derived from retail stores, 10% comes from consumer services, 8% comes from beverage and food services, and 7% of its ABR comes from the automotive industry.

W. P. Carey has an investment grade balance sheet with a BBB+ credit rating from S&P Global. In its latest presentation, it reported several leverage metrics, including a pro rata net debt to adjusted EBITDA of 5.6x and a total consolidated debt to gross assets of 41.6%.

Additionally, the company has a long-term debt to capital ratio of 42.13% and an EBITDA to interest expense ratio of 4.98x.

Their debt carries a weighted average interest rate of 3.2% with a weighted average term to maturity of 3.9 years, and the company reported $2.2 billion of liquidity as of December 31, 2023.

Now a Deeper Dive…

The graph below shows WPC’s dividend policy from 2009 to 2023 and the expected dividend in 2024.

As mentioned earlier, WPC had a nice track record going until the end of 2023:

From 2010 to 2023, WPC had an average dividend growth rate of approximately 5.62%.

The growth rate includes the most recent quarterly dividend cut, but it is skewed to the upside due to the 2013 dividend increase of 38.64% which was made in connection to the company’s conversion to a REIT.

When measuring the dividend growth rate between 2014 and 2023, it comes in at an average growth rate of 1.90%.

Annualizing the most recent quarterly dividend of $0.86 gives us an expected 2024 dividend of $3.44 per share, which would represent a -15.42% decrease from the dividends declared in 2023.

While WPC’s dividend grew each year between 2010 and 2022, the same cannot be said for the company’s free cash flow or its adjusted funds from operations (“AFFO”).

In 2013, the company’s first full year operating as a REIT, its AFFO per share came in at $4.22. In 2024, analysts expect AFFO to come in at $4.70 per share, which would result in an average annual AFFO growth rate of 2.11% from 2013 to 2024.

After its conversion to a REIT in late 2012, WPC delivered strong AFFO growth of 12.23% and 13.98% in the years 2013 and 2014 respectively.

However, growth moderated from 2015 to 2018 and then AFFO fell by -7.24% in 2019 and then fell by -5.20% in 2020.

The net lease REIT showed solid AFFO growth in 2021 and 2022, but then AFFO fell by approximately -2% in 2023 and is expected to fall by -9.27% in 2024.

I wanted to provide a few peer examples, so let’s start with Realty Income (O).

As you can see below, Realty has a flawless earnings (AFFO per share) history:

Similarly, Realty has a superior dividend growth history, and keep in mind, the company also spun out its office portfolio by forming Orion Office (ONL), with no divided cut I might add.

Take another net lease REIT peer, Agree Realty (ADC).

As seen below, the company saw its profits (AFFO per share) decline in 2012 due to outsized exposure to Borders Books, which also included the office headquarters for the struggling bookstore chain.

As a result of the Borders (and K-Mart) exposure, Agree cut its dividend:

Importantly, Agree has been able to claw back from the dark days and, as seen below, the dividend growth has been excellent over the last 5 years (averaging 5.9% CAGR).

Keep in mind that I also included two net lease newbies (in the chart below) that are solid recommendations: Essential Properties (EPRT) and VICI Properties (VICI).

So, you can see (plain as day) that WPC’s dividend growth record has been rather pathetic, even leading up to the latest dividend cut news.

On a positive note, WPC has maintained a conservative payout ratio, with the company averaging an AFFO payout ratio of 74.88% from 2010 to 2023.

As one might expect, in 2020, the AFFO payout ratio was a bit high, hovering around 88% during the pandemic, but has improved each year since. By 2023 the AFFO payout ratio had improved to 78.51% and analysts expect the 2024 AFFO payout ratio to come in around 73%.

WPC’s portfolio has a good mix of industrial and retail properties and is geographically diversified with international properties located across Europe. The company is investment grade, has a solid balance sheet, and pays a 6.00% dividend yield that is well covered with a 2023 AFFO payout ratio of 78.51%.

For years, WPC was a steady and reliable dividend payer and until the last 2 months. I did not suspect a dividend cut was on the table.

In today’s environment, I have no issue with WPC divesting from its office real estate, but the way it happened left many investors unsettled (including me).

Additionally, I find it bizarre that they would increase their dividend right before cutting it, when it should have been apparent to management that a cut would ultimately need to happen.

A Non-Starter for Me

I get it, WPC hit the rest button, and now it’s up to me (and you) to decide whether to own shares.

While I do have a beef with the management team (and board) over the dividend head-fake, my biggest reason not to buy shares is WPC’s cost of capital.

Currently, shares trade at $57.40 with a P/AFFO of 11.2x, compared with these peers:

Realty Income: 13.0x

Agree Realty: 14.4x

VICI Properties: 13.7x

Essential Properties: 14.9x

Prologis: 29.4x

STAG Industrial: 19.8x

I included Prologis (PLD) and STAG (STAG) in this comparison because many analysts believe WPC could become a pure play industrial REIT and trade closer to 20x.

The problem that I have regarding this comparison is that WPC has a lousy growth history, and that’s due to the fact that the cost of capital has not supported growth (like these peers). Lets’ compare WPC’s current equity yield vs the same peers:

Equity Yield

WP Carey: 8.9%

Realty Income: 7.7%

Agree Realty: 7.0%

VICI Properties: 7.3%

Essential Properties: 6.7%

Prologis: 3.4%

STAG Industrial: 5.1%

WP Carey trades more like these peers:

Equity Yield

WP Carey: 8.9%

Gladstone Commercial: 8.9%

Global Net Lease: 19.1%

EPR Properties: 12.3%

Why is the important?

The spread on a company’s short-term WACC (weighted average cost of capital) is required to generate accretion, and in order for W. P. Carey to grow it must sacrifice quality to generate wider investment spreads.

As I have already pointed out, W. P. Carey has a poor history of growth (AFFO per share and dividends) and to continue to grow the company must acquire properties at higher cap rates (than its peers).

That’s going to be difficult, especially since the company is seeking to purchase long-duration leased industrial properties where REITs like Realty Income and Prologis have superior cost of capital.

In short, I’m not buying W. P. Carey right now, as I believe there are better alternatives in the net lease and industrial sectors.

With a dividend reset, W. P. Carey must re-establish trust with retail investors, and that starts with growing the dividend regularly…

And please, no more head fakes!

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.