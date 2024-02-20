Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Energy Transfer: There's Still Time To Buy This Ultra-High-Yielding Stock

Feb. 20, 2024 8:00 AM ETEnergy Transfer LP (ET) Stock4 Comments
Kody's Dividends profile picture
Kody's Dividends
8.33K Followers

Summary

  • Energy Transfer just upped its quarterly distribution last month.
  • The midstream operator delivered strong results to unitholders for the fourth quarter.
  • Energy Transfer enjoys a BBB credit rating from S&P on a stable outlook.
  • Units of the MLP are still approximately 20% undervalued compared to my fair value.
  • Energy Transfer has a realistic path to generate low double-digit annual total returns for the foreseeable future.

Money Pile $100 dollar bills

$100 U.S. banknotes stacked over each other.

Kativ

As an investor, I especially appreciate businesses that consistently generate vigorous cash flows for a variety of reasons.

For one, massive cash flow often means that a company has the option to share

This article was written by

Kody's Dividends profile picture
Kody's Dividends
8.33K Followers
Hi, my name is Kody. I run Kody's Dividends. As you might guess, this is a blog primarily documenting my journey towards financial independence using dividend growth investing as the means to transform the dream of financial independence into a reality.I am forever indebted to this community because it helped me transition from simply being an investor to being a full-time analyst beginning in June 2021. Aside from my five to six articles a week here on Seeking Alpha, I am also a contributor to Dividend Kings and iREIT on Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ET either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

vvw profile picture
vvw
Today, 9:06 AM
Comments (376)
Lots of love for ET on SA lately. Bad sign? I actually think not. 9% is pretty safe and I'm in it for the dividend.
D
Delray Al
Today, 8:53 AM
Comments (82)
I will stick with the ET-PI now, unlikely to be called, and paying 7.7%. For common units, I trust EPD, MPLX, and AM. ET has pulled the rug out from investors too many times. Your call may be better for the adventurous, but I will stay more conservative.
Bill the Bag Man profile picture
Bill the Bag Man
Today, 8:11 AM
Comments (142)
It’s always a time to buy because the price doesn’t go anywhere. Sure the distribution and yield may or does sometimes increase.
T
The Cardinal
Today, 8:08 AM
Comments (6.22K)
If you don't like the K-1, HESM is a fine alternative.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ET Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ET

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ET
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.