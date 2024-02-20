$100 U.S. banknotes stacked over each other. Kativ

As an investor, I especially appreciate businesses that consistently generate vigorous cash flows for a variety of reasons.

For one, massive cash flow often means that a company has the option to share the wealth with its owners. This can be done through either dividend/distribution growth, share/unit repurchases, or a combination of the two.

All else equal, a dividend/distribution payment that sustainably goes higher over time will also increase the value of those shares/units of the company.

The same can be said for share/unit buybacks, which can lower the outstanding share/unit count. All things considered, fewer pieces of the pie should also make shares/units more valuable.

Another appealing characteristic of a business that produces gobs of cash flow is that this helps to make servicing debt more attainable. It can also help the company to deleverage over time.

One company that I believe has a proven history of being a cash flow machine is Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET). Since I last covered the MLP in November, it has upped its quarterly distribution per unit (more on that to come) and shared its financial results for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, 2023.

In this piece, I will revisit the company's fundamentals and valuation to demonstrate why I am confident enough to maintain my strong buy rating.

The ~9% Distribution Isn't A Yield Trap

As I indicated in the title, I believe Energy Transfer to be an ultra-high-yielding stock. This designation is open to interpretation and varies from one investor to another. In my book, anything that is yielding at least twice the rate of 10-year U.S. Treasury notes is "ultra-high-yield." Energy Transfer's 8.7% distribution yield fits this profile, more than doubling the 4.3% yield of 10-year T-notes.

Unlike many yields this high, the partnership's distribution is arguably quite safe as well. This is because, in 2023, Energy Transfer reported $7.6 billion in distributable cash flow. Against the roughly $4 billion in distributions paid during that time, that worked out to a 1.9x distribution coverage ratio.

That not only easily covers the company's distribution. Just as importantly, it left Energy Transfer with $3.6 billion in retained distributable cash flow in 2023. Even after considering over $2.3 billion in capital expenditures ($1.6 billion in growth capex and $762 million in maintenance capex), the MLP is self-sufficient (all details in this subhead sourced from Energy Transfer's Q4 2023 Earnings Press Release). Put another way, Energy Transfer doesn't need to access the debt or capital markets to fund its distribution or growth/maintenance capex. The only time the company goes to the debt or capital markets is when it is refinancing debt or involved in M&A activity that it believes could be accretive to its business.

For these reasons, Energy Transfer had the confidence to up its quarterly distribution per unit by 0.8% to $0.315. For additional context, the distribution per unit is up 3.3% over the fourth quarter of 2022. That is within the company's targeted annual distribution growth rate of 3% to 5% (per slide 3 of 32 of Energy Transfer's January 2024 Investor Presentation).

Another Quarter Of Excellent Execution

Energy Transfer put up another quarter of respectable operating results. The company posted $20.5 billion in total revenue during the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, which year-over-year was up 0.2%. For context, that was $970 million shy of the analyst revenue consensus.

On paper, a revenue miss isn't what I like to see from my investment holdings. However, there is more to the story that I believe excuses Energy Transfer's topline miss.

As Co-CEO Tom Long explained in his opening remarks during the Q4 2023 earnings call, natural gas and NGL prices were lower than they were compared to the year-ago period. Since approximately 5% to 10% of the company's adjusted EBITDA relies on commodity prices (slide 10 of 32 of Energy Transfer's January 2024 Investor Presentation), these lower prices weighed on both revenue and adjusted EBITDA.

Even so, Energy Transfer's adjusted EBITDA edged 4.7% higher year-over-year to $3.6 billion in the fourth quarter. Impressive strength throughout the business is what drove this exceptional performance. Some of the more notable highlights for the quarter included 16% NGL fractionation volume growth (to 1.1 million barrels per day) and 10% NGL transportation volume growth (to 2.2 million barrels per day). These record results were fueled by higher volumes from the Permian region and the NGL pipelines that deliver to the Nederland terminal per Long.

Long went on to note that crude oil transportation surged 39% higher to a record of 5.9 million barrels per day. That was due to the Bakken and Bayou Bridge Pipeline, in addition to the Crestwood and Lotus acquisitions. Even factoring these acquisitions out of the mix, crude oil volumes would have still risen by 8%.

As a result of strength throughout its business, Energy Transfer's distributable cash flow also grew by 6.3% over the year-ago period to over $2 billion.

Shifting gears to 2024, the company anticipates that its adjusted EBITDA will rise by about 7% to a midpoint of nearly $14.7 billion. This guidance is underpinned by steady demand for its services and a full year of contributions from its Crestwood and Lotus acquisitions. Along with incremental projects that will also come online, this is why I believe the company's guidance is reasonable.

Not to mention that the $13.7 billion in adjusted EBITDA recorded in 2023 was $100 million above the high end of Energy Transfer's estimates. Simply put, the company has a track record in recent years of delivering on its guidance.

Energy Transfer's balance sheet is also improving. Adjusting for a full year of its acquisitions, its leverage ratio was in the lower half of its 4 to 4.5 targeted range according to Long. That's what supports the company's BBB credit rating from S&P on a stable outlook (unless hyperlinked or otherwise mentioned, all details in this subhead were sourced from Energy Transfer's Q4 2023 Earnings Press Release).

Risks To Consider

Energy Transfer is hitting its operational stride as of late. However, there are still risks that could impact the investment thesis.

As I have discussed in my previous coverage of Energy Transfer, the midstream company is an MLP and issues a K-1 tax form to unitholders. Some readers may be fine with the tax ramifications that go along with this status, but others may not. This is one reason why, like all investments, Energy Transfer may not be for everybody.

Another risk to the company is its debt load. In relative terms, $52.4 billion in long-term consolidated debt is manageable for a company of Energy Transfer's size (page 58 of 288 of Energy Transfer's 10-K filing). But in the unlikely event that the midstream operator experienced a material downturn in its operating fundamentals, this massive debt load in absolute terms may come back to bite it.

Each year, it's also possible that Energy Transfer's billions of dollars in growth projects could encounter cost overruns or delays. If this happens with major projects, it could negatively impact the company's growth prospects.

Units Remain A Great Deal

Even after rallying 8% since my last article as the S&P 500 (SP500) gained 15%, I believe a great deal of upside remains for Energy Transfer. Please allow me to explain my inputs into the dividend/distribution discount model or DDM to highlight what I believe to be the fair value of its units.

The first input for the DDM is the expected dividend per share, which means the annualized distribution per unit for Energy Transfer. After its most recent distribution raise, the current annualized distribution per unit is $1.26 for Energy Transfer.

The next input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity. This is another way of saying the annual total return rate required by an investor. I aim for at least 10% annual total returns, so that is the variable I'll be using here.

Lastly, for the annual distribution per unit growth rate, I am assuming 3%. Given Energy Transfer's growth prospects and its distribution growth rate to this point, I think 3% may even be a bit conservative.

Even in building in an extra margin of safety, I estimate that units of Energy Transfer are worth $18 each. Compared to the $14.49 unit price (as of February 16, 2024), the MLP is 19.5% undervalued and could gain 24.2% from here by returning to my fair value estimate alone.

Summary: Energy Transfer Is A Cheaply Valued Cash Flow Monster

Looking at valuation another way, Energy Transfer seems to be about as undervalued. According to FAST Graphs, the MLP's P/EBITDA ratio of 3.6 is below its normal P/EBITDA ratio of 4.2.

Now, this is interesting because this below-average valuation multiple comes as the company's fundamentals are improving. It has deleveraged to the low end of its targeted leverage ratio and S&P rates its long-term debt as BBB. Energy Transfer also is poised to keep growing, with EBITDA expected to rise 10% in 2024, 4% in 2025, and 3% in 2026 per FAST Graphs.

As the company keeps turning out one solid quarter after another, I believe it's only a matter of time before the market rerates its valuation multiple. If Energy Transfer's P/EBITDA reverts to the norm and grows as expected, units could deliver 51% total returns between now and 2025. Thanks to that compelling total return potential, I am holding units at a strong buy for now.