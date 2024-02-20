Ben Gabbe/Getty Images Entertainment

Investment Thesis

Well-known investor Michael Burry recently bought a small position in Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA), which went mostly under the radar in my opinion. After digging into the company, I believe that Burry is betting on the company's strong cash flow and ability to pay off debts while still generating decent earnings. While facing potential financial distress, Qurate Retail is in the phase of a multi-year turnaround, which has seen significant traction and may actually work. Retail is a notoriously difficult and competitive space, but management has found ways to keep the business going and may be able to extract cash despite industry headwinds. Shares are a buy with a price target of $2.

The Largest Player In Video Commerce

Qurate Retail is a video and online commerce company that owns several major retail brands that move the business: QVC, Cornerstone Brands, HSN, Ballard Designs, Frontgate, Garnet Hill, and Grandin Road. As a retailer, they purchase products from various vendors at wholesale prices and then mark them up for a profit when selling directly to consumers. A time-tested business model of buying low and selling high, the business still generates decent cash flow as it leverages its brand and large audience.

What differentiates Qurate Retail is that they are big in doing live shows that feature product demonstrations and exclusive sales to get customers to buy products. Since the digital revolution has taken over our society, management has also expanded the business into mobile apps and online commerce to keep the business more relevant.

In terms of segment reporting, the company reports revenue in three segments: QxH, QVC International, and Cornerstone.

Investor Presentation Q3 2023

QxH makes up 65% of total revenue for Q3 2023 and refers to "QxH's televised shopping programs, including live and recorded content, are broadcast across multiple channels nationally on a full-time basis, including the main QVC and HSN channels as well as the additional channels of QVC2, QVC3 and HSN2" (2022 Annual Report). While it may seem outdated, the business has evolved to adapt to a new digital society. QxH actually has Digital Platforms, which are "applications via streaming video; Facebook Live, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Xfinity Flex, and Samsung TV Plus; mobile applications; its social media pages and over-the-air broadcasters." As people shift away from traditional TV, management has evolved into getting their shows to where people spend most of their time.

QVC International makes up 23% of total revenue for Q3 2023. According to the 2022 annual report, "the business brings about 124 million households outside the U.S., primarily in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy." Very similar to QxH, just simply the international version.

Finally, Cornerstone makes up the last 12% of total revenue, and "consists of a portfolio of aspirational home and apparel brands, and is a reportable segment." Cornerstone Brands consists of many brands that specifically focus on home and apparel products such as furniture, bedding, home decorations, clothing, and accessories.

All in all, investors can see the business has successfully evolved with the digital era and has shifted to make itself more accessible to people wherever they are. Far from being obsolete, I believe the business model is still relevant and management can continue to make the shopping experience interactive and unique, which differentiates Qurate Retail from other retailers.

Improving Fundamentals Suggest Turnaround Is Working

Many doubt the turnaround plan, but the fundamentals suggest otherwise. According to the press release, "We produced strong Adjusted OIBDA growth of over 50% as reported with increases at each of our businesses, sustained gross margin gains in our core video commerce businesses and grew free cash flow, all while moderating the decline in revenue compared to the first half of the year."

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the investor presentation suggests free cash flow turning in the right direction, coming in at $359 million. Operational initiatives are working the right way, as management has focused on reducing costs, expanding margins, and creating new growth initiatives.

Investor Presentation Q3 2023

Debt reduction has been substantial, decreasing from $6.9 billion to $6.2 billion. And according to their debt maturity profile, only $~1 billion is due in 2024 and 2025 combined, which is equal to their cash position of $1.1 billion. So they are completely fine for the next two years, even if they don't generate any cash.

Investor Presentation Q3 2023 Investor Presentation Q3 2023

Finally, many point out the secular headwinds that pressure the business in terms of cord cutting from cable and intense competition from e-commerce websites. Despite the pressure, I believe the company can differentiate itself by being the largest and most recognized video e-commerce platform that is mainly targeting people who want an interactive shopping experience. If they can transform themselves successfully, the business still has a chance to be relevant and attract and retain customers. Their mobile and strong digital platforms will likely drive the company forward as their programming is still very popular with hundreds of millions of views yearly.

Investor Presentation Q3 2023

Finally, customer count and average spend per customer are trending upwards, coming in at around $1.5k for existing customers, and $200 for new and reactivated customers. They attract this attention by creating new exclusive brands, inviting more streamlined programming with different hosts, and reaching viewers through streaming and mobile apps through their digital platform.

The Human Element Of Interactive Shopping

An astute student of psychology may be able to understand why this business model of live interactive shopping still holds tremendous value in today's digital society. Far from being obsolete, I believe several psychological tendencies are being leveraged by management to create a lollapalooza effect. If human nature remains the same, the business model is still strong and will likely survive secular headwinds.

To get people to purchase, many of these live shows utilize scarcity and limited-time offers, to give people pressure to buy in. Unlike other retailers, Qurate Retail can generate significant sales because of the live nature of its programming. Those exclusive deals will go away once the program is over. This unique model is hard to replicate, so Qurate Retail can continue to leverage this psychological tendency to get people to buy. Impulse buying on QVC is rather common, as people end up buying stuff they had no intention or need of.

Also, the company utilizes social proofing, a tendency for people to follow the crowd and do what everyone else is doing. This neat little trick enables large sales volumes because viewers will watch people they respect authentically endorse a product, give positive reviews, and see the crowd buy into it. As far as I'm aware, other retailers cannot do the same, as they have no crowd or host to build a social proofing effect. Far from being obsolete, the digital platform will likely accentuate this effect as more people on social media are influenced by the social proofing, leading to higher sales for Qurate Retail.

Finally, there is the reciprocation effect that is in full swing in many of these live shows. If you've ever seen how these shows go down, the psychological effects are extremely clever and convince people to buy in. The shows cleverly introduce free gifts, discounts, and coupons that are given to the audience for "free". In order to return this favor, audience members feel almost psychologically obliged to buy stuff they don't need just because the host gave them favors free of charge. This parasocial relationship is incredibly hard to disconnect, and ultimately leads to a strong source of revenue for the company.

While hard to explain in text, these psychological tendencies are unique and effective in bringing in sales. Other retailers do not have the same brand, audience, and global scale to copy these techniques. Therefore, I believe Qurate can continue to leverage human psychology to bring in massive sales and retain a customer base that is loyal to their way of shopping.

Valuation - $2 Fair Value

Starting with TTM Revenues of around $11.3 billion, I believe revenues will decline 6% year over year for 2 years, ending at revenues of around $10 billion. I feel the company will still see some decline because of lower consumer spending in the world, and also declining customer count according to their investor presentation. At around $10 billion in sales, I believe the management can stabilize revenue with their digital platform of apps and social media. Continued cost cutting initiatives in marketing, supply chain, and headcount reduction should allow management to deliver a net margin of 1.5%. Earnings should range around $150 million, assuming all of the above goes right.

Divide $150 million by 390 million shares is $.40 EPS, which is below the sell-side analyst estimates. Multiply by a conservative earnings multiple of 5 is $2 per share fair value. The 5x multiple is to account for the financial distress, low growth prospects, and uncertainty around the business's future.

While some investors believe the company is headed for bankruptcy, it is unlikely to happen for at least the next two years. The 2024 and 2025 maturities are well covered by cash on hand, and the liquidity on the undrawn revolver approaches $2 billion. The recent divestiture of Zulily should allow management to optimize resources effectively, leading to a profitable future.

While optimistic, I believe my valuation holds weight as management has successfully delivered numbers indicative of a real turnaround.

Potential Risks

For risks, potential decline in TV viewership could be a significant headwind for the company as more people watch alternative media such as streaming services and apps. However, it should be mentioned that management has successfully pivoted itself to be more present on apps and social media, so this risk is already being addressed. But, if management is unsuccessful in drawing in attention and viewers, it could still be fundamentally damaging to the business model.

Also, the turnaround plan may not actually work. The thesis is highly dependent on the success of the turnaround, which is beginning to show promise. But things could change, and if plans go awry the company may potentially face bankruptcy in the future. Certain factors such as inflation, consumer spending, unemployment, and other macro factors play a role in how much people can spend on goods offered by Qurate Retail.

Competition from other e-commerce sites can be a major problem as most people are used to and familiar with big names like Amazon (AMZN) and Walmart (WMT). So, ultimately it's still a competitive space in which many options exist for consumers to buy things, often at very cheap prices with convenient delivery.

Finally, most of the demographic who watch these shows tend to be older folks nearing or already in retirement, often women ages 55-64. This demographic isn't exactly booming, so the company may have difficulty attracting Gen Z to their live shows to buy stuff. In the long run, failure to attract young shoppers with growing incomes is a risk, as other companies are more successful in grabbing these consumers.

Look Out For Improving Fundamentals

Qurate Retail is scheduled to post Q4 earnings on February 28, 2024. Investors should look out for the following:

Progress on turnaround, specifically on customer count and average spend per customer trending up

How the holiday season impacted consumer spending for Qurate Retail. Typically, Q4 is full of holidays from Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas, so see if Qurate Retail's inventory levels have shrunk dramatically or not

More light on how free cash flow is doing, as it is essential for the business's long-term solvency and turnaround

Upward momentum in Adjusted OIBDA, both the amount and the margin

Any further positive momentum in the fundamentals would confirm that the business is indeed turning around and that investors should hold more confidence in this thesis.

Qurate Retail Is A Buy

Turnarounds seldom turn, except maybe this one. The thesis is that the turnaround will be successful, leading to future profits and a re-rating of the multiple. The stock hovers just over $1, giving investors willing to give V-commerce a chance 100% upside by my calculations. I believe the unique human element of the video commerce business model paired with numbers that show a successful turnaround indicates a buying opportunity. Michael Burry is a long-time successful investor, and he has taken a small position, so maybe investors should do the same. A small position is appropriate, as the business could still face bankruptcy. However, if Qurate Retail survives, huge upside potential awaits.