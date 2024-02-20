Andriy Onufriyenko/Moment via Getty Images

2024 is getting off to a hot start. The major averages are up nicely, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq composite up by about 5%. Moreover, these advances were over significant gains last year. Thus, it should be a solid year for many high-quality stocks.

Since 2024 began, some of my top picks have been Nvidia (NVDA), AMD (AMD), Palantir (PLTR), Super Micro (SMCI), and others. Spectacular gains in many AI-related tech stocks have enabled my all-weather portfolio's "AWP" tech segment to surge by 20% YTD.

AWP 2024 YTD Review

The All-Weather Portfolio (The Financial Prophet)

The diversified stock and ETF segment is up by roughly 10%, and the Bitcoin/digital asset space is up by nearly 30%. The weak link has been gold and silver mining stocks (GSMs), declining by about 11%. However, gold could be around the bottom, and there is a high probability of recovery in GSMs soon.

The AWP is up by 8% YTD, and my base case year-end return target remains 30-40%. I expect the S&P 500 to close out 2024 at around 5,800 and the Nasdaq at about 20,000. I anticipate a massive year for AI as companies, government agencies, and the general economy should benefit significantly from the AI phenomenon.

AI Market: This Is Only The Beginning

AI market size prospects (Precedence Research)

The sheer magnitude of the AI opportunity is mind-boggling. The AI market is projected to go from around $538 billion last year to over $1.8 trillion by 2030, producing an estimated 19% CAGR through 2032. Therefore, we are still very early in this ballgame, and many top-positioned AI-centric companies should do exceptionally well in future years.

Due to AI optimization, corporate America should become more efficient, improving margins and profitability and enabling higher EPS. In addition to the EPS growth, many companies will benefit from the booming sales associated with the enormous economy of AI. Many of the top AI-leading companies of today could become the AI juggernauts of several years from now, generating tens or hundreds of billions in revenues and enormous profits.

Compounded revenue growth from the increased AI-related sales and EPS growth due to the AI-enabled optimization should lead to multiple expansions. Due to the multiple expansion effect, many "medium growth" stocks that trade for around 20-25 earnings could sell for 30-35 times forward P/Es or higher in future years. Furthermore, the multiple expansion phenomenon could be exacerbated by the more accessible monetary policy the Fed could soon provide.

It's A Question Of When, Not If

The Fed will likely cut rates soon. We thought it may be in March or May, but now the probabilities point to June. There is now about a 75% probability that the FOMC will introduce at least one rate decrease by June 12.

Rate probabilities (CME Group)

In my view, the recent rise in the PPI and CCI could be and is likely transitory. Inflation cannot go down in a straight line, and there are bound to be minor resurgences. Therefore, the recent slightly warmer-than-expected CPI and PPI readings do not indicate that the Fed will return to tightening. On the contrary, we could get lower than anticipated inflation readings, cementing the Fed's path to a much easier monetary policy. This dynamic should be highly favorable for risk assets, especially for high-quality stocks.

My Top Five AI Picks

1. Palantir - Palantir remains the AWP's most significant position and could be one of the stealthiest, most under-the-radar AI stocks around. Palantir's applicable market share is enormous, as essentially any business or government agency, foreign or domestic can benefit from Palantir's optimization "AIP" platform. This dynamic should be the trend in the era of AI, and Palantir has the leading edge in its segment. Therefore, Palantir's prospects are stupendous, and the company could earn much more money faster than the analyst community currently predicts.

PLTR (Stock Charts)

I decreased my Palantir stake slightly around the recent highs. I also have 3/15/24 $22 covered calls against 13% of my position, which I plan to repurchase if the stock continues its temporary slide. Moreover, I will increase my Palantir position if the stock retraces to around $20 or fills the gap around $18.

2. Super Micro Computer - We've discussed Super Micro quite a bit lately as it surged following my add around $309 several weeks ago.

SMCI (Stock Charts)

We've seen a remarkable combination of a short squeeze, strategic buying, and FOMO push shares up to absurdly overbought levels. While the correction may continue, SMCI remains an excellent company with an outstanding stock. SMCI's liquid cooling solutions and other cutting-edge technologies could keep it a market leader in its space, enabling it to expand revenues and EPS considerably as we advance.

The 3/15/24 $700 strike price covered calls that I sold. I plan to buy back, as SMCI's stock likely has much more upside ahead. The $ 750-650 level is also an excellent long-term buy-in zone.

3. Nvidia - Nvidia remains the godfather of AI. Firms continue pushing their estimates and price targets higher, and it's for good reason. Nvidia is in a highly unique position at the base level of AI. AI "lives" in the server room, and those servers need immense power to keep the AI and its intensive processes functioning efficiently and correctly.

Nvidia's market-leading GPUs are the picks and shovels powering the AI revolution in the trenches. Moreover, Nvidia's other AI-related hardware, software, and services provide enterprises with the "whole package" regarding AI. Nvidia provides the most comprehensive AI-related hardware, software, and services solutions, enabling its stock to go much higher in the long term.

NVDA (Stock Charts)

Nvidia's stock has become slightly overheated lately and can use a post-earnings correction. Due to the stock's extensive run-up, it's possible to see a 20% pullback, even if the results are excellent. This dynamic would put the stock around my $600 buy-in zone.

4. AMD - Like Nvidia, AMD also has enormous AI potential. AMD may not provide the "complete package" as well as Nvidia. AMD has mighty GPU, CPU, APU, and other technologies. The AI chip market will be massive and could increase sevenfold in the coming years. AMD is well positioned to capitalize, leading to high growth, expanding profitability, and a much higher stock price as we advance.

AMD (Stock Charts)

AMD has consolidated after its earnings announcement. While the report was not a blockbuster, it was promising, suggesting AI-related growth could pick up considerably in the second half. Therefore, we may see another dip buying opportunity after Nvidia reports. Any price action in the $155-145 area is a solid long-term buy.

5. Tesla - Tesla is an underrated AI stock, and many market participants may consider it less of an AI company. However, Tesla has extensive AI potential. For instance, all Tesla vehicles have cameras with endless data recorded and stored in Tesla's in-house SuperComputer, which gathers, manages, and analyzes the data. Tesla also has enormous potential in robotics, FSD, and other areas that can be incorporated into Tesla's massive AI ecosystem. Despite Tesla's under-the-radar AI nature, it can become one of the most significant AI powerhouses globally.

TSLA (Stock Charts)

Tesla's stock has been depressed lately, which provided an excellent buying opportunity in the $170-180 zone. I increased my Tesla position by 50% at around $186. While Tesla's stock could remain about $200-250 for several months, it's likely going much higher in the long run.

A New AI Stock On My Radar

SoundHound AI (SOUN) surged by about 75% recently. First, Nvidia reported a stake in SoundHound and a handful of other AI-related companies. Additionally, SoftBank recently established a 1.1 million share stake in SoundHound. Moreover, Nvidia's investment in SoundHound AI could be the start of something "much bigger" for SoundHound, which has a market cap of less than $1 billion, for now.

The Recent Spike - May Only Be The Beginning

SOUN (Stock Charts)

SoundHound AI's revolutionary voice AI platform is a market-leading service that should continue expanding in future years. Moreover, the global AI voice generator market is expected to climb to about $4.9 billion by 2032 (15.4% CAGR).

AI voice market (Market.us)

Therefore, SoundHound AI could have stupendous growth ahead. Moreover, its strategic partnership with Nvidia provides it with extraordinary advantages. It's now in Nvidia's favor for SoundHound AI to succeed and expand as quickly as possible. Also, Nvidia could increase its stake in SoundHound AI, and a buyout of the company is not out of the question.

In any case, SoundHound AI is in a highly favorable position. Also, the company has "real revenues" and remarkable growth potential. The consensus estimate is about $70M in sales this year and roughly $100M in 2025.

Sales estimates (Seeking Alpha)

This dynamic illustrates that SoundHound AI trades at about ten times forward sales expectations. Moreover, it could continue providing substantial 30-50% sales growth. We should see margins improving with scale, increasing profitability in the long run. While SoundHound's stock could consolidate after the recent surge, there could be considerable upside for its shares in the coming years.