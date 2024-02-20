JONGHO SHIN

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) operates as a business development corporation (BDC) lending into both distressed and middle-market businesses. It uses leverage to enhance returns. As with some BDCs, many of Ares' investment instruments contain floating rate clauses for both investments and debt. The two tend to increase and decrease with changing marketplace interest rates, but the movement is biased. In Ares' case, the return bias leans toward higher with higher rates and vice versa.

The Chairman of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, commented once again that he expects at least three rate cuts later in the year. (Just-in-time for the election leaving one to wonder.) He commented, "The US economy is strong and the central bank will likely lower later interest rates later this year, he said, but it’s just “not likely” to happen this March,. . "

In our last article, Management's Choice: Ares Capital's Strong Performance Didn't Yield Higher Returns, we noted that management held excess earnings for reinvestment and paid the tax. In this article, we seek to answer a few additional questions. What effect on future earnings might excess held cash have? And what earnings might be expected without any evidence of significant effects? Rates are heading lower. So, let's go investigate together.

The Company's Last Quarter

At the last quarterly conference, the company announced core earnings of $0.63, NAVII of $0.60, a dividend of $0.48, NAV of 19.24 and an investment leverage of 1.02. Included with the results were several management comments:

Successfully achieved its main objective by driving higher dividends at 10% per year while increasing Net Assets. Management seemed very proud.

With the company at the very low end of leverage, it has dry powder to expand.

The investment marketplace strengthened into the new year.

Non-accruals remained in the low 1% range, historically low compared to a 3% average. Likely to increase toward more normal rates by year's end (2%-3%). The call was overweighting this issue with an inordinate number of questions and comments.

On a potential refi wave from lower rates, management added pressure is coming but not excessive.

A note on spillover earnings from the outgoing CFO, Penni Roll, supported the conservative posturing of the company.

"In terms of our taxable income spillover, we currently estimate that we ended 2023 with approximately $635 million or $1.09 per share from 2023 for distribution to stockholders in 2024. This estimated spillover level is more than two times our current regular quarterly dividend, which we believe is very beneficial to the stability of our dividend."

Now of primary interest to investors, the subject of higher dividends wasn't discussed.

The Company

Continuing with Ares' structure, most of the investments consist of floating rate contracts and a portfolio of approximately 70% 1st lien and 30% 2nd lien, with a measured elevated risk on the 2nds.

Now, back to our intent, hopefully including answers to the two important questions. What role has/will the kept excess earnings play in future returns? What primary and secondary influences has management used or taken advantage of to grow earnings per share? To accomplish, at least for a first pass, we gathered data from the 2nd quarter of 2019 to last quarter. The list of data includes:

Fed Interest Rate.

Dividend.

Core Earnings.

Net Asset Value.

Leverage.

Yield-Amortized.

Investment Purchases.

Investments Sold.

Share Count - End of Quarter.

Public Offers - Type/Amount.

Of important notice, we left out interest cost changes resulting from interest rate changes.

Results

To better summarize the findings, we assembled tables. Next, we divided the data into periods based on Federal Reserve interest policies. The numbers in the first table, taken from the quarterly presentations, include: high, low and average in that order.

Regions Period 1 Period 2 Period 3 Interest Rate 2.5/1/5/2 0 5.0/0.25/3.75 Shares Count 427 468/423/435 * 570/525/480 Yield 9.2/8.6/8.8 8.2/7.7/7.9 11.2/8.9/9.9 Core Earnings $0.49/$0.45/$0.47 $0.58/$0.39/$0.47 $0.63/$0.42/$0.53 Click to enlarge

* Started stock increases at the later end of the period.

During periods of interest rate hikes, we developed the next table displaying key data by quarter.

Key Data 1st 22 2nd 3rd 4th 1st 23 2nd 3rd Fed Rate 0.25 1 2.25 3.75 4.5 5 5.25 Yield 8.9 9.5 9.6 10.5 10.8 11.0 11.2 Shares 479 484 503 514 545 557 569 Core Earnings 0.42 0.46 0.50 0.63 0.52 0.58 0.59 Click to enlarge

The first observation is that the core remained on average unchanged in the relatively low interest rate environments. But, with the drastic increase in rates, the expected increase from floating rate investments increased core earnings by $0.06 per share or approximately 15%.

Next, our review looked for answers with management's decision to hold income rather than distribute. For the most part, fees and interest expense seem constant being not related to the incremental change in cash flow. A next table reviews the change in generically grown capital from earnings held.

Data by Quarter 4th 22 1st 23 2nd 3rd Total Dividend (Per share) $0.51 $0.48 $0.48 $0.48 Core (Per share) $0.63 $0.52 $0.58 $0.59 Difference (Per share) $0.08 $0.04 $0.10 $0.11 No. of Shares (Millions) 514 545 557 569 Dollars (Millions) $62 $22 $56 $63 $200 * Click to enlarge

*Rounded.

At the average rate of return for investments now at 11% and during the last four quarters with at least $200 million retained, the rate of additional cash equals approximately $20 million per year or $5 million a quarter. Next, an approximate calculation for changes in core earnings was estimated from the 3rd quarter 2023 earnings report.

Change in Earnings Income (Millions) Expenses (Millions) Difference % % 3rd Quarter 655 321 $335* $5 1.5 Click to enlarge

* A capital expense charge was omitted, being that over the multiple of quarters this seems to average zero.

A 1.5% increase on $0.53 equals just under a penny per quarter for each year in total in the current market environment. When average core earnings from prior low interest rate quarters were at $0.047 and with the dividend of $0.48, it appears that management intends to modestly bump earnings the "wee bit" needed for retaining a long-term $0.48+ payouts. Obviously, this depends wholly on Federal Reserve interest rate changes.

Secondly, and obviously, at what level will the Federal Reserve trim rates, one percent lower or is it two, remains a mystery. From the above table, the average rate for the short-end equaled 3.75% with Ares earning on average $0.53 plenty above the $0.48 dividend. So, we ask, how much of the retained earnings targeted at maintaining or growth Net Asset Value (NAV)? And this question is followed by, for how long?

We also fully understand that the leverage in the 3rd quarter at 1.03 and 4th quarter at 1.02 are significantly under the low end of target. But, Kipp DeVeer, Ares CEO, continues answering questions on leverage with this type of comment, "the earnings are so good at the company that being more levered doesn't really create a material earnings benefit from here." Again, our own calculation and simple models performed elsewhere suggests otherwise, that it is material.

Thus far, the result of the study suggests a few important facts:

Our calculation is ultra-conservative.

Management seems willing to retain earnings, pay tax, with the hope that under low interest rate environments, the $0.48+ dividend per quarter remains safe. (If our own calculations based on leverage are correct, the actual earnings with 1.2 leverage at low interest rates will be closer to $0.53-$0.55.)

Our conclusion assumes, maybe incorrectly, that issuing new stock ceases.

A future re-evaluation seems prudent.

Summary

And next, we developed a table that includes leverage and interest rates with estimates for core earnings. In our view, the change in leverage from 1.0 to 1.2 adds 10% stated above. The other numbers were extracted from the above tables using the change from 0% to 3.75% interest rates.

Summary of Possible Results Low Leverage Normal Leverage Low Leverage Normal Leverage Markets * Low Interest Rates Low Interest Rates Normal Interest Rates Normal Interest Rates Core Earnings $0.48-$0.50 $0.53 $0.53 $0.58 Click to enlarge

* Low leverage equals 1.00; normal leverage equals 1.20; low interest rates equal 0%; normal interest rates 3.5% - 4%.

Remember, BDCs may hold up to 10% of the net earnings before being forced to pay the excise tax.

Clearly, management's holding of the excess cash isn't about increasing future core earnings, but, at least in our opinion, it is about being conservative.

Risks

Ares is in the business of loaning money. In less-than-stellar economic environments, businesses do go bankrupt at increasing rates. Ares could experience increases, though over time, it did eliminate cyclical natured markets. And it should be noted that at least in the last few quarters, non-accruals dove to historically low levels. With the last event investors want to read about is dividend cuts, we strongly suspect that management's coy silence is about protecting the dividend going forward in all interest rate circumstances. Also, we have to wonder why it is issuing stock at elevated levels. Will this stop? It does result in dilution.

Yet, Ares is an extremely well managed BDC. We raise our rating to a buy, especially on weakness or at prices at $19 or lower. We believe that the dividend is relatively safe regardless. We welcome helping or contrary comments and suggestions. The company seeks to protect the dividend at its extremely well-funded level. Perhaps in a year, a dividend increases toward $0.50 - $0.55 might be in the works.