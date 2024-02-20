Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Looking At Ares Capital's Financials Under Lower Interest Rates

Feb. 20, 2024 3:27 AM ETAres Capital (ARCC)1 Comment
Patient Tech Investor profile picture
Patient Tech Investor
3.39K Followers

Summary

  • Ares Capital operates as a BDC lending to distressed and middle-market businesses, using leverage to enhance returns.
  • The Chairman of the Federal Reserve expects at least three rate cuts later in the year, potentially impacting Ares' investments.
  • Ares management has held excess earnings for reinvestment, potentially affecting future earnings and dividend payouts.
arrow dive into ground

JONGHO SHIN

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) operates as a business development corporation (BDC) lending into both distressed and middle-market businesses. It uses leverage to enhance returns. As with some BDCs, many of Ares' investment instruments contain floating rate clauses for both investments and debt. The two tend to increase

This article was written by

Patient Tech Investor profile picture
Patient Tech Investor
3.39K Followers
I have been an investor for several decades enduring the 87 crash, 2000 crash, and 08 crash. I do use trading systems developed with TradeStation. I have enjoyed the rewards from both buy and hold and trading. My professional experiences includes several decades as a process control engineer. I hold a JD from an eastern law school.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARCC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

rickevantodd profile picture
rickevantodd
Today, 4:24 AM
Comments (3.96K)
Very good article. I am very long ARCC and have no problem with the Company retaining spillover and paying the 4% tax. Most highly rated BDC’s should do the same thing. I’m sure the Company is modeling for lower rates at some time later this year and it appears that the core dividend is protected which is fine for me. The market isn’t valuing the Company based upon non-recurring special distributions which is why they shouldn’t pay them. Retain the cash, pay a liwer tax rate than I would and grow the business!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ARCC Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ARCC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ARCC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.