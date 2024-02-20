SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

I remain bearish on Warner Bros. Discovery stock heading into Q4 reporting, as I argue the current landscape for Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) highlights several challenges across its key operational domains: Networks, Studios, and Direct-to-Consumer. These challenges are intricately linked to broader industry trends, including cyclical and secular shifts in advertising and subscriber dynamics, and lack of strategic success in the DTC sphere. Moreover, I remain deeply concerned about Warner Bros. Discovery's highly levered balance sheet, with interest payments on debt claiming approximately one third of the company's operating cash flow. Aligning my EPS estimates for WBD through 2026, I update my valuation model for the company's stock and now calculate a fair implied target price of approximately $7.6/share. I reiterate an "Underweight/ Sell" recommendation.

For context, Warner Bros. Discovery shares have grossly underperformed the broad equities market in the recent past: for the trailing twelve months, WBD shares are down about 36%, compared to a gain of 22% for the S&P 500 Index (SP500).

Seeking Alpha

Why The WBD Equity Story Remains Bearish

Heading into 2024 and upcoming Q4 reporting (scheduled for 23 February), Warner Bros. Discovery's financial outlook continues to be pressured by multi-faceted headwinds affecting the company's commercial momentum. Specifically, I point out material risk exposure across Networks, Studios, and DTC. Meanwhile, on the corporate level, a gross debt burden of about $45.3 billion limits the potential for strategic investments.

Networks Faces Secular Pressures

With regard to the Networks division of WBD, which as of Q3 2023 accounted for about $4.9 billion (-7% YoY) of revenues and $2.4 billion of EBITDA (-9% YoY), I point out that the segment faces significant secular headwinds from secular changes. In fact, on a secular level, investors should consider that the landscape is shifting due to changes in consumer behavior and technological advancements. There's a clear movement away from traditional cable subscriptions towards digital platforms, affecting subscriber numbers and, consequently, advertising revenue. This "cord-cutting" trend is not new but continues to pressure networks that have historically relied on stable subscriber bases for revenue.

According to data compiled by Statista, it is noteworthy to point out that the number of pay TV households in the U.S. is expected to drop to 56.6 million in 2024, down 6% YoY compared to 2023. Looking to the projected 2027 estimates, it is concerning to note that the TV subscriber base is expected to be around 21% lower compared to 2023. To navigate these challenges, WBD's Networks division urgently needs to adapt by enhancing its digital offerings, effectively offsetting the loss in TV subscribers with an addition in DTC subscribers. But so far, WBD management has failed to give investors a convincing roadmap on how the company is planning to do so. Accordingly, for 2024/ 2023 YoY, I would advise investors to conservatively model a 6-7% drop in WBD's Networks revenues, approximately in line with 2023/ 2022 YoY.

Statista

Studios Is Looking For A Creative Rebound Post-Strikes and DC Universe Overhaul

Many WBD investors like to point out that WBD owns one of the best video content/ franchise libraries' in the industry, and this will "moat" the company from competition and earnings pressure. While I agree on the content library, I disagree with the conclusion that there is a significant "moat". In fact, investors should consider that the cash flow of WBD's business model largely depends on the company's ability to constantly produce great creative work. This effectively means that WBD's moat in Studios depends on the ability to consistently show brilliance in creative endeavours -- something that may enormously fluctuate over time. A specific example of this argument may be anchored on WBD's ambition to rework the DC Universe, revitalizing the associated intellectual property. Success in this endeavor requires a careful balance of respecting the source material while offering fresh narratives that can compete with other superhero franchises. On this note, it is hard to argue that Studios offers investors a predictable and well-moated earnings stream.

While WBD's pipeline for 2024 looks solid, referencing Dune Part 2, Joker 2, and the Lord of the Rings, the Q4 2023 picture looks mixed: Aquaman clearly didn't perform as expected, grossing about $430 million vs. an estimated production budget of $210 million, and compared to about $1,150 million for Aquaman 1. And while Wonka performed quite solidly, grossing about $590 million, investors should consider that the film was financed through a partnership, which may limit the financial upside for WBD on the production.

Direct-to-Consumer Offering Is Lagging Peers

In my opinion, Warner Bros. Discovery's Direct-to-Consumer offering is a major problem child for the company, as the service is lagging behind its peers in terms of subscriber growth and retention. Key factors contributing to this situation include a significant loss of subscribers amid the rebranding of its streaming service to Max and broader competitive challenges as a consequence of Netflix's dominance in the industry.

To give some numerical perspective on the challenges, I highlight that in Q2 2023 Warner Bros. Discovery reported a loss of 1.8 million streaming subscribers across HBO, Discovery+, and the newly combined streaming service Max. Further challenges were evident in Q3 2023, where Warner Bros. Discovery shed an additional 700,000 DTC subscribers, bringing its global total to 95.1 million. While the decrease was mostly attributed to the consolidation of overlapping accounts between Max and Discovery+, I argue that the loss was also partly due to a light content slate and a broader, relatively large content overlap of the WBD and Netflix libraries.

Despite these losses, the DTC segment reported its second consecutive profitable quarter, with Adjusted EBITDA of $111 million and a 5% YoY growth in DTC segment revenue to $2.43 billion. Looking towards Q4 2024 reporting, I expect little upside in the DTC segment, projecting a flat subscriber base for Q4 over Q3 and barely positive "adjusted" EBITDA (excluding amortization, depreciation and restructuring charges).

A Note On The Debt Problem

With $45.3 billion of gross debt, I reiterate my belief that WBD has a major leverage problem, which is expected to haunt the company's financials through 2024. While WBD has no maturity pressure to repay the debt, and the company's free cash flow is relatively strong, I point out that the earnings headwind to shareholders cannot be ignored. For the trailing twelve months, Warner Bros. Discovery spent $2.2 billion on interest expenses, up 70% YoY from about $1.3 billion from the comparable period in 2022. Notably, WBD's interest burden currently accounts for about one third of the company's operating cash flow ($6.7 billion for the TTM).

Valuation Update: Lower TP To $7.6

Aligning my EPS estimates for WBD through 2026 (+/- 10% on consensus), I update my valuation model for the company's stock: For FY 2024, I now expect a loss per share of approximately $10 cent. FY 2025 and FY 2026, I anticipate earnings per share of about $0.33 and $0.61, respectively, followed by a 2% earnings CAGR afterwards. Meanwhile, I lower my cost of equity assumption by 100 basis points, from 12% to 11%. My lower cost of equity input should mostly be a reflection of (projected) falling interest rates, which prompts an adjustment to the CAPM modelling.

On the backdrop of the adjustments highlighted above, I now calculate a fair implied stock price for WBD stock equal to $7.57, suggesting about 25% valuation downside.

Company Financials; Refinitiv Estimates; Author's Calculations

Below is also the updated sensitivity table.

Company Financials; Refinitiv Estimates; Author's Calculations

Conclusion

Warner Bros. Discovery has potential, anchored on a treasure trove of beloved franchises and a streaming platform with room to grow. But like any good movie, there are plot twists and cliffhangers to consider. Investors seeking a surefire hit might want to wait for the sequel, as the company's journey in 2024 is highly likely fraught with challenges that are emblematic of broader industry trends. To navigate these successfully, the company must demonstrate adaptability in diversifying exposure to the Networks division, and creative resilience in its Studios segment. I also raise concerns regarding Warner Bros. Discovery's financial structure, notably its highly leveraged balance sheet, where interest expenses consume about a third of its operating cash flow. After revising my earnings per share forecasts for WBD through 2026, I now calculate a revised target price of roughly $7.6 per share. Consequently, I maintain a cautious stance with an "Underweight/Sell" recommendation.