Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist.

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT) provides investors with significant diversification in the municipal bond space. They do this by investing in closed-end funds that themselves hold hundreds of different positions. While there is no doubt a significant overlap between all the funds, you are also getting significant diversification.

With rates set to go lower over the next year or two, CEF muni funds can be in a particularly interesting position. They could provide potentially stronger returns thanks to generally using leverage and benefiting from the lower costs that would come from a lower-rate environment. At the same time, we don't know when rate cuts will happen or how aggressive they'll be, but this fund can still pump out some attractive tax-exempt distributions in the meantime.

XMPT Basics

Dividend Frequency: Monthly

Dividend Yield: 4.43% (SEC yield 3.96%)

Expense Ratio: 1.82% (including acquired fund fees and expenses)

Leverage: N/A

Managed Assets: $236.92 million

Structure: Passive ETF

XMPT seeks "to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of S-Network Municipal Bond Closed-End Fund Index (CEFMXTR), which is intended to track the overall performance of the U.S.-listed closed-end funds that invest in U.S. dollar-denominated tax-exempt market."

We previously listed a breakdown of the construction of the index and, therefore, the portfolio in our previous coverage. The full methodology can also be viewed on the fund's website.

Basically, there are some hurdles that funds have to meet to be included in the index. That includes a market cap of over $100 million and also a management fee below 1.25%. Then, the fund emphasizes the discount of the CEF, but the net assets also play a role by providing a "factor" to either over or under-emphasize the discount/premium. In general, a wider discount results in a fund having a higher allocation within the index. A narrower discount or premium results in limited exposure.

The total net assets have grown quite substantially since our prior update when net assets were around $143 million. Though the fund is still relatively small in the grand scheme of things, it still indicates some interest in the fund has developed. Perhaps for the reasons that we'll outline today.

Performance - Potentially Brighter Future

Since our last update, the fund has moved mostly sideways. The last update goes back to November 2022, so it's been quite a while.

XMPT Performance Since Prior Update (Seeking Alpha)

That said, I believe we are in a particularly interesting period for muni closed-end funds.

CEFs can be particularly attractive due to their discount/premium mechanic. That's something that an ETF doesn't generally offer due to their creation/redemption mechanism to keep share prices right near their net asset value per share.

We recently touched on the overall landscape of CEF valuations in general. We noted that municipal bond CEFs are trading at the deepest relative discounts historically. CEFs, in general, are still trading at some meaningfully wide discounts relative to their historical levels. That said, discounts in the muni CEF space are particularly noteworthy. They have only been wider 4% of the time since 1996, with an average discount of -10.80%. However, this has already narrowed from the December 29, 2023 -12.60% discount average.

Still, this has widened materially since our prior update when the space saw discounts wider only 22% of the time, and the average discount came to -6.13%. At that time, it was even a significant widening from the -1.05% average discount listed on December 31, 2021. 2021, across the board, saw unnaturally narrow discounts relative to historical levels for CEFs.

They also provide their own discount/premium history specifically focused on the CEFs held within XMPT. This shows us basically the same sort of idea that we saw in the overall muni CEF space. That is, CEF discounts within the portfolio have widened out materially over the last couple of years - but they are off some of the widest discounted levels seen in 2023.

XMPT Discount/Premium History (VanEck)

With this discount widening to factor in over the last couple of years combined with the municipal bond values dropping, that would have negatively impacted XMPT's performance. As we can see from the index they track below, naturally, that index didn't perform particularly well either.

XMPT Annualized Performance (VanEck)

Since this is a passively managed fund, we wouldn't expect to see outperformance. This is, of course, due to the higher expense ratios, which is something that XMPT investors have to deal with. That said, an index isn't something that can be invested in directly, so that's always a consideration for any fund investor. The annualized performance differential here is right around the 40 basis points that XMPT charges to gain this exposure.

One of the potential catalysts to get the discounts of muni CEFs to narrow is a better overall environment for muni CEFs. That could come from the Fed lowering rates. Since many of XMPT's largest holdings are leveraged funds, they've experienced significant increases in their borrowing costs for that leverage. Lower rates would have a nearly immediate impact in seeing net investment income rise for these underlying holdings and, therefore, better total returns going forward.

Further, it was these borrowings that saw the portfolios hit harder than their non-leveraged muni peers. Suffice it to say, an environment where municipal bonds start to become more attractive due to a lower rate environment would see what was a headwind turn into a potential tailwind. That is, the NAV declines the funds experienced when the Fed was raising aggressively could start to reverse, making a recovery as underlying bond prices would start to rise. The fund's effective duration comes to 11.14 years.

High Levels Of Tax-Exempt Distributions

This ETF pays monthly, and similar to other ETFs, they distribute the income or cash flow received from the underlying holdings and pass that on to investors. That results in dividends or distributions that are variable from month to month.

XMPT Dividend History (Seeking Alpha)

That's unlike most CEFs, which pay out distributions at level or managed amounts for periods of time. Some investors prefer having a predictable monthly distribution, but in the end, the total returns aren't impacted either way. Some CEFs just choose to overdistribute to their investors.

The fund's distribution has been heading lower before more recently. That isn't completely unlike other municipal bond-focused ETFs. However, where the divergence started to really play out was specifically when the Fed began raising rates aggressively.

Ycharts

This once again goes back to the leverage employed by the underlying CEFs that saw their distributions whacked massively across the board as borrowing costs rose dramatically. Something like the iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) isn't leveraged and doesn't have to deal with those rising borrowing costs. That's why MUB could start seeing its dividend increase much quicker because of the higher rate environment.

Now that we are in a period of stabilized rates, XMPT could start to perform better on this front. With rate cuts, it should be even better for the fund to recover some of the declines experienced in its payout over the last couple of years.

The fund's latest SEC yield comes to a rather low 3.96%. For some context, MUB lists a 3.22% SEC yield. However, that's where the tax-free nature of the fund's distribution can help 'boost' the yield. The taxable equivalent yields are where it starts to get more interesting and will depend on each investor's tax situation.

XMPT Taxable Equivalent SEC Yield (VanEck)

Though it should be noted that the fund's dividend is largely considered tax-exempt income, there are small portions listed in the last couple of years characterized as ordinary income. That can also include short-term capital gains when the fund makes changes.

XMPT Distribution Tax Classification (VanEck)

XMPT's Portfolio

The fund's turnover is fairly low. Their last semi-annual report put the turnover rate at 7%. That should make it fairly consistent with each of the previous fiscal years, where turnover was 15% for both 2023 and 2022.

In total, the fund lists 56 total holdings as of February 15, 2024. The top ten provide a significant portion of the total investments of the fund as well.

XMPT Top Ten Holdings (VanEck)

This could be somewhat of a concern if an investor is looking for significant diversification. However, again, these are funds that XMPT is investing in. For example, the Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) and its sister fund, Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD), are listed as holding 1193 and 1186 holdings, respectively.

That means we are seeing exposure to at least a thousand different holdings from these two funds alone - even if every single holding of these two was the exact same with 100% overlap. Therefore, I don't see it as much of a concern where diversification would be a problem, despite the top ten holdings coming to over 51% of the fund's managed assets.

NEA and NAD are trading at wide discounts on an absolute and relative basis, consistent with the whole CEF muni space.

Ycharts

This is what we would expect to see, and it makes sense as these funds are quite sizeable. These aren't only the largest municipal CEFs in terms of net assets, but they are also some of the largest CEFs overall. That also includes Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NVG), the third-largest muni CEF and the third-largest position in XMPT. That doesn't factor in the leverage the funds are utilizing, either, which further takes up total managed assets by a couple of billions for each fund.

CEF Highest Net Assets (CEFData)

Conclusion

XMPT's performance has been rather poor, consistent with the index that it tracks. This was because municipal bonds were hit particularly hard, and then the leveraged CEFs saw this downside amplified. Rates are looking like they are headed lower over the next year or two, and that makes muni bonds and muni bond funds particularly interesting. At the very least, we appear to be at peak rates for this cycle, and most don't anticipate rates having to go higher. The question is more along the lines of when rate cuts will happen, which is all going to depend on data going forward.

The dividend yield of XMPT isn't particularly high, but is fairly consistent with what we see elsewhere. Further, the tax-free nature of the distribution sees that those investors in higher tax brackets start to become quite appealing and competitive when looking at the taxable equivalent yields.