The More REITs Drop, The More I Buy

Co-produced by Austin Rogers

We seem to be in the midst of the last stand of the Federal Reserve's "higher for longer" narrative.

A recent rebound in Treasury yields, hot GDP number, and strong jobs market report have spurred a selloff in real estate investment trusts ("REITs") (VNQ) as well as other interest rate sensitive sectors like utilities (XLU) and regional banks (KRE).

Data by YCharts

Moreover, Fed chairman Jerome Powell indicated in the January Fed meeting that rate cuts beginning in March look unlikely at this time. The Fed can be "patient" or "careful" with rate cuts because of recent strength in job reports.

The market did not like this development, especially as it relates to REITs.

We think this represents a great buying opportunity.

The fundamental bull thesis for REITs has not changed for 2024. Inflation is still falling, and interest rates are still expected to follow sometime this year. Powell also signaled his view that the Fed would cut rates sometime in 2024.

In the long run, what month the Fed starts cutting rates should matter very little.

Once the Fed does begin cutting rates, history shows that rates typically drop quite fast. Unless accompanied by a major economic crash, which we don't see on the horizon, this scenario should prove to be an excellent backdrop for strong REIT performance.

Let's cover some data on why Fed rate cuts remain highly likely this year, even if they come a little later than the market recently thought.

Why Rate Cuts Are Coming In The Near Future

One of the best predictors of the Fed's upcoming rate change actions is the 2-year Treasury rate. Under normal circumstances, with stable interest rates, the 2-year Treasury rate should obviously be higher than the Fed's overnight policy rate.

When the market expects the Fed to hike (largely based on the Fed's own telegraphing), the 2-year leads it higher.

When the market expects the Fed to soon cut the Fed Funds Rate ("FFR"), even if the Fed isn't clearly telegraphing it, the 2-year leads it lower.

On both the upside and the downside, the 2-year Treasury rate leads the FFR's pivots. As you can see in the case of 2006-2007, before the GFC, the 2-year yield dropped below the FFR in July 2006 and stayed below it for a little over a year before the first Fed cut.

Data by YCharts

Interestingly, the 2-year yield fell below the FFR in 2019 as well, leading the later FFR cuts to come.

Today, the 2-year Treasury rate has dropped significantly below the FFR, creating a ~110 basis point gap. The last time the (inverted) gap between the 2-year and the FFR was this large was very briefly in December 2000, right before the Fed began cutting ahead of the early 2000s recession.

Other indicators coincide with the 2-year Treasury rate.

For instance, the Taylor Rule, a rules-based formula for determining the FFR based on inflation and economic factors, has also fallen below the actual FFR.

The Daily Spark

If the Fed was following the Taylor Rule, the Fed would have not only raised rates much sooner and higher, but also would have started cutting around the beginning of 2023. As of Q1 2024, the Taylor Rule estimate of what the FFR should be sits at around 4-4.5%.

Likewise, the Fed's potentially cutting first in March would coincide exactly with the historically average length of time between the last Fed rate hike and the first rate cut.

The Daily Spark

Of course, sometimes this length of time is shorter, and sometimes it's longer.

For a while, the market increasingly priced in the first Fed cut coming in March, and then the January Fed meeting came around. Now, the CME's FedWatch tool posits only about a 20% chance of the first cut coming in March.

CME FedWatch

Instead, the collective wisdom of the market currently points to a 58% chance of one rate cut (25 basis points) in May, with an outside chance (13%) of two rate cuts (50 basis points).

CME FedWatch

For what it's worth, the CME FedWatch tool posits a 98% chance of rate cuts by the June 2024 Fed meeting. It puts the odds of 75 basis points of cuts by then at a little over 12%, 50 basis points at a 55% chance, and 25 basis points at 31%.

But, of course, these probabilities and expectations can change. Upcoming inflation and jobs reports can change the market's outlook.

Inflation in particular looks highly likely to continue its downward trajectory.

Why? Well, consider first that real-time inflation is already under the Fed's 2% target and has been so for the better part of a year. The headline and core CPI metrics don't yet show this because they are mostly being held aloft by their largest individual component: shelter/rent.

The CPI's shelter/rent metrics lag real-time changes in rents by about a year, as you can see from Apartment List's chart below.

Apartment List

Given the fact that real-time rents are now falling and have been negative YoY since the early Summer of 2023, it appears as though the rent metric in the CPI will continue to drop through at least the Summer of 2024. This will put less and less upward pressure on the CPI and PCE, allowing the reported disinflationary trend to continue.

But it isn't only shelter/rent. Food inflation has slid back down almost to its pre-COVID levels in the ultra-low single-digits.

Data by YCharts

In fact, you find this "transitory hump" pattern everywhere in measurements of inflation. The combination of supply constraints and massive fiscal stimulus caused a big surge in price growth in 2021 and 2022 that has been receding since 2023.

There is very little threat of inflation making a resurgence in the near future - whatever the Fed does - because COVID-era fiscal stimulus has now fizzled out and supply constraints are all but gone.

Standard & Poor's

And while post-lockdown "revenge spending" on services has caused services inflation to spike and peak later than goods inflation, it is demonstrating more or less the same "transitory hump" pattern.

US CPI: Services Ex Shelter/Rent YoY % Change:

St. Louis Fed

Services ex shelter peaked in September 2022 at 8.2% and has since slid down to the 3-3.5% range. That's still slightly higher than the pre-COVID average level, but this metric is also likely to come down as the recent growth in car insurance premiums slows down.

So, in short, inflation has cooled considerably, and the official CPI and PCE metrics should continue to show lower and lower prints over the course of 2024.

Now, let's return to the Fed Funds Rate. Another indicator of coming rate cuts is when the FFR is significantly higher than the CPI inflation rate.

YCharts

The fact that a significantly higher FFR than the inflation rate leads to rate cuts is not mere correlation. A positive real (inflation-adjusted) FFR creates a restrictive financial environment and rewards saving over investment, which results in causation as well as correlation.

Bottom Line

Currently, the market expects rate cuts to begin in May.

In the long run, how much does it matter for REITs and other dividend-paying stocks whether the Fed begins cutting in March or May? Or June, for that matter?

It probably matters very little. The timing of the Fed's rate cut has no bearing on the underlying disinflationary trend and very little bearing on economic and job growth.

Right now, the market is punishing REITs and other rate-sensitive stocks because the market shifted its expectations for the beginning of rate cuts by a few months.

For long-term investors, that provides the opportunity to pick up shares of great companies at cheaper prices and better yields.

For example, two of our favorite REITs, Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) and Camden Property Trust (CPT), recently reported better-than-expected Q4 2023 results, and both remain almost 50% below their all-time highs.

Data by YCharts

Despite the highest level of new apartment supply coming online in 50 years, CPT has guided for a mere ~1% decrease in core FFO per share in 2024.

Meanwhile, ARE has guided for nearly 6% AFFO per share growth in 2024, and yet the stock did not rally after its earnings report. It fell!

We think a big reason why these two REITs are so heavily discounted right now is the market's pessimism toward the entire real estate sector and any other rate-sensitive companies.

If and when the Fed does cut rates this year, and we believe they will, both REITs should enjoy a strong rally as investor sentiment toward real estate rebounds.

We are well-positioned to massively outperform once this shift occurs.