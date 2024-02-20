UNG: Even If You Are Bullish Natural Gas, Stay Away

Daisy-Daisy/iStock via Getty Images

The United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:UNG), is often selected by investors with a bullish outlook on natural gas. However, I charge that is not be the most fruitful investment avenue for expressing one's bullish outlook for natural gas.

Here I explain why I'm bullish on natural gas, but at the same time, why I do not recommend investing in UNG.

First Things First: High Risk Investment

A few people reached out to me for my comments on the fact that natural gas prices are down at a 3-year low and what should they do?

Before we go further, it's helpful to explain the investment risks.

Firstly, even though UNG aims to mirror natural gas prices, it's not the best vehicle. UNG relies on futures contracts with predetermined dates.

As each contract nears expiration, UNG sells it and acquires a new one set for a later date-an activity referred to as "rolling." This practice often leads to inadvertently buying high and selling low, particularly if gas prices are ascending or stable.

The cumulative effect of this process results in long-term losses, even amid an overall surge in natural gas prices, see below.

The chart above illustrates UNG's performance over the last decade, underscoring the significance of these dynamics. Consequently, while UNG does offer exposure to natural gas price fluctuations, prospective investors should be mindful of these inherent risks.

So what should I do if I'm bullish on natural gas?

Medium-Term Prospects for Natural Gas

Natural gas prices are at a 3 and half year low. So, what's the cure for low prices? Low prices. As producers look ahead to 2024, there's abundant newsflow that producers are looking to dramatically cut production.

Furthermore, I believe that these rock-bottom natural gas prices are not sustainable. For one, we know that so far into 2024, natural gas burn has been the highest on record, see above.

On top of that, countries around the world are becoming increasingly dependent on the global LNG market.

As you can see in this slide, starting in the back half of 2024, there's going to be greater export volumes of Liquified Natural Gas (''LNG'').

The increasing demand for LNG is being propelled by dual forces: the growing need for energy sources to support EV charging infrastructure and the escalating power requirements of AI-driven data centers.

While at the same time, as the global transition to electric transportation gains momentum, the demand for cleaner carbon-free alternatives for charging EVs is on the rise.

On top of that, there are powerful AI-driven data centers, integral to modern computing ecosystems, which are also driving heightened energy consumption.

And while all this takes place in the US, globally, there's a strong push to pursue alternative carbon-free energy sources.

Altogether, the confluence of these trends should put a solid floor on natural gas prices, as the pivotal role LNG is poised to play in meeting the energy demands of emerging technologies while aligning with the global imperative to transition towards cleaner, more sustainable energy solutions.

Investors interested in this space should consider an unhedged natural gas miner, rather than this vehicle.

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, while my outlook on natural gas remains bullish, investing in UNG, is not likely to be the most prudent avenue for expressing this bullish sentiment.

The inherent risks associated with UNG, particularly its reliance on futures contracts and the potential for losses due to the rolling process, underscore its risk factor.

Instead, amid the current landscape where natural gas prices are at a three-year low, the medium-term prospects for natural gas appear promising and I recommend sticking with an unhedged natural gas producer.

With the increased demand for LNG driven by the surge in EV charging infrastructure and the energy needs of AI-driven data centers, coupled with global efforts to decarbonize energy sources, I believe this should put a floor on natural gas prices in the spot market.