Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) is a San Diego, California-based burger and chicken fast-food chain with over 2,200 locations across the West Coast. Its largest subsidiary, Del Taco, is among the chief competitors to the Mexican market currently dominated by Taco Bell and has over 600 restaurants of its own.

2024 JACK Investor Day

Through these activities, in 2023, JACK achieved an annual revenue of $1.69bn- a 15.27% increase- alongside a net income of $130.83mn- a 12.99% increase- and a free cash flow of $140.05mn- a 20.31% increase driven by increased operating cash flows.

Strategic Overview

By and large, through all its corporate strategy, JACK aims to fulfill a fivefold vision, aiming to expand the average unit volume of each JACK franchise to $2.5mn and each Del Taco franchise to $2.0mn, expand its digital sales to 20% of net sales, 4-Wall EBITDA margins for each franchise to 15%, ensure rapid ROI, and see accretive, incremental net growth of 2.5% per unit. In doing so, JACK aspires to lean growth with minimal impact on JACK's debt load but maximal growth across scale and margin.

2024 JACK Investor Day

Much of JACK's foundational strategy is predicated on the strength of per-unit efficiency and effectiveness; in its three-pillar approach, JACK has focused on improving average restaurant sales, improving restaurant expense management for margin expansion, and strengthening its development capabilities to ensure operational margin enhancement and greater efficacy.

2024 JACK Investor Day

Due to JACK's superior operational strategy, a steep undervaluation, the plethora of growth opportunities, and the potential for JACK to surprise during earnings, I rate the company a 'buy'.

I was tempted to rate the company a 'strong buy', but the company's heavy debt load, previous earnings miss, and reduced demand across the fast food industry pose some risks.

Valuation & Financials

Trailing Year Performance

In the TTM period, JACK's stock - down 6.84% - has underperformed relative to the broader restaurant industry, represented by the AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (EATZ)- up 12.08%- and the wider market, represented by the S&P 500 (SPY), up 22.34%.

JACK (Dark Blue) vs Industry & Market (TradingView)

Owing to both inflationary pressures and the pressures of rising rates, the growth of the restaurant industry was heavily diminished, both from the supply side of greater R&D and geographic expansion and from the demand side, with consumers cutting back on discretionary food purchases.

JACK, underperforming the restaurant industry as well, was hit doubly as hard, owing to its debt-heavy cap structure.

Comparable Companies

The restaurant industry, fragmented as it is between large public, private, and mom-and-pop competitors, is full of competition for JACK, ranging from the likes of McDonald's (MCD) to Yum! Brands (YUM). However, it makes the most sense to compare the company to similarly sized brands, as listed on Seeking Alpha's 'Peers' tab on JACK's ticker page. This group includes the Los Angeles, California-based fast-casual salad restaurant chain, Sweetgreen (SG), the Lebanon, Tennessee-based Southern-themed restaurant, Cracker Barrel (CBRL), the Calabasas, California-based restaurant and dessert place, the Cheesecake Factory (CAKE), and the Jeffersontown, Kentucky-based, third-largest pizza delivery company in the world, Papa John's International (PZZA).

barchart.com

As demonstrated above, JACK has seen poor trailing-year price action, but it still remains the second-best of the peer group after SG. Despite this, I believe JACK has more avenues to growth than its peers, both on a multiples-based value basis, in terms of growth, and shareholder returns.

For instance, JACK retains the lowest trailing and second-lowest forward P/E ratio, alongside the third-lowest P/S, and second-lowest P/CF, demonstrating strength across the two financial statements.

In terms of growth, JACK has seen best-in-class historic revenue and earnings growth, with the second-lowest PEG ratio, and peerless profitability, demonstrating the firm's ability to grow holistically.

JACK also retains the joint-third-highest dividend yield, with a much lower payout ratio than peers, exemplifying the firm's fiscal prudence in light of the company's extremely high debt/equity levels.

However, I believe the market is overestimating the effects of debt levels on JACK's success, considering the company's free cash flows and outsized ability to pay down debt while reinvesting for growth.

Valuation

According to my discounted cash flow analysis, at its base case, the net present value of JACK is $85.06, meaning, at its current price of $75.95, the stock is undervalued by ~11%.

My model, calculated over 5 years without perpetual growth built-in, assumes a discount rate of 11%, addressing the firm's outstanding debt levels and above-average equity risk. On the other hand, I estimated a forward revenue growth rate for the company of 13%, lower than the historic 5Y average of 14.47% to account for any slowed growth due to interest rates and inflationary pressures, though JACK seems to be handling these well.

Alpha Spread

Alpha Spread's multiples-based relative value analysis more than corroborates my thesis on undervaluation, estimating a relative value of $175.09, representing a 57% undervaluation.

However, Alpha Spread's model fails to account for the effects of JACK's debt load on its market value, as well as failing to discount for dividends and macro environmental headwinds.

As such, taking a weighted average lighter on Alpha Spread's relative value than my calculated NPV, the fair value of JACK should be $97.18, or a 22% undervaluation.

State of the Industry versus JACK's Previous Earnings & Expected Earnings

Seeking Alpha

Going forward, analysts estimate that JACK will post an EPS of $1.96; this figure, though, has been revised downwards at least 19 times by analysts in the last 90 days. This means that analysts are largely negative about the firm's potential and see JACK potentially missing estimates. Yet, as evidenced by JACK's steep undervaluation both using a DCF and relative valuation method, I believe that JACK underperforming is largely priced-in.

Now, why do analysts believe JACK will underperform, or maybe that guidance will be poorer? Much publicized, McDonald's warned that lower-income consumers may look to reduce expenditures at higher-priced fast food restaurants. On the contrary, I believe this puts JACK in a better spot than competing restaurants, with JACK already positioning itself with a value orientation, with JACK looking towards margin expansion gained through operational efficiency rather than higher prices.

As such, JACK is better positioned for consumer acquisition through its expanded geographic footprint and value orientation, which will enable JACK to benefit in the long term, as consumers return to normalized spending.

Seeking Alpha Seeking Alpha

Besides, aside from the small miss last quarter, JACK has consistently outperformed analyst expectations, indicating a strong first quarter. Even if JACK underperforms, investors should expect minimal negative price pressure, with underperformance essentially priced in.

JACK Maintains Superior Growth Avenues in Terms of Scale & Margin

Although JACK is heavily constrained in its efforts to expand revenues and margin due to its everpresent debt levels, the company has taken a franchise-level approach to growth, offloading capital expenses to franchises while providing high-level guidance and development expertise. This is done through extensive marketing, with the 2nd-highest QSR engagement on TikTok of any US restaurant, innovation across its meal lineup to drive consumer retention, provide value-based meals for JACK's "Hook & Build" strategy of capturing consumer expenditures, and supporting >$1bn in digital sales by 2027, lowering operating costs.

2024 JACK Investor Day

On a micro-scale, JACK has committed to extensive, corporate-supported efforts at cost-base management for franchisees. This includes items such as automation, general labour management, and ongoing efficiencies such as menu simplification and drink standardization, which will not inhibit consumer satisfaction but will generate 5-figure savings across every JACK and Del Taco location. Additionally, with innovations such as Hydra-Rinses and Cheese-Pumps, franchisees and consumers alike can expect to save time and money.

2024 JACK Investor Day

Aside from per-location margin expansion and revenue acceleration, JACK is well-positioned to grow both Jack in the Box and Del Taco on a geographic scale; JACK purports to have ~87% awareness in whitespace markets in their investor day presentation, with Del Taco having similar numbers; with multi-thousand restaurant whitespaces, JACK as a whole is well-positioned for long run scale growth.

2024 JACK Investor Day

With the cash flows from its operations and potential growth, JACK follows a threefold capital allocation strategy, prioritizing margin-expanding investment, followed by deleveraging strategies, and returning excess cash to shareholders via its 2.32% dividend and opportunistic share repurchase program, which typically runs bigger than its dividend program- in my opinion, if we see strong earnings on Wednesday, we can expect JACK to announce a share repurchase program for the year.

2024 JACK Investor Day

Wall Street Consensus

Analysts generally echo my positive opinion on JACK, estimating an average 1Y price target of $88.26, reflecting a 16.21% price increase.

TradingView

Even at the minimum projected price target of $75.00, analysts only expect a price decline of 1.25%, which would mean investors would be net positive following dividend payouts.

I believe this positivity mirrors Wall Street's opinion that the market is underpricing JACK's propensity for meeting or exceeding earnings and its general operational superiority.

Risks & Challenges

High Interest Rates Will Continue to Compress Margins, Growth

At its core, the largest problem JACK faces and what holds me back from rating the stock a 'strong buy' is its massive debt load. Due to these debt levels and the higher macro interest rate environment, JACK faces higher interest charges on its liabilities, is unable to expand further on a corporate level and thus competes with larger, deep-pocketed competitors, and ultimately operates with greater restraints. In the long run, this reduced reinvestment capability may compound slowed growth and the gap between JACK and peers.

Competitive Intensity May Drive Price Competition, Which JACK Cannot Sustain

Given the inflationary environment restaurants have been operating with, and McDonald's warning about reductions of discretionary expenditures by lower-income groups, it is likely that fast food companies may pivot towards a value orientation, threatening JACK's extant positioning. In turn, this would likely lead to a level of price competition, which JACK, with its debt-heavy cap structure, cannot compete with. This may lead to diminished volume for JACK, and in turn a vicious cycle of smaller scale and lower growth.

Conclusion

Looking forward, JACK, undervalued and operationally strong as it is, is well-positioned for both an earnings surprise or miss, while, in the long term, securing scale and margin growth.