NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) is a blue chip net lease REIT with an impressive 30+ year track-record of growing its bottom line as well as its dividend. In fact, the company is one of only a handful of REITs that hold the dividend Aristocrat title, with 34 years of consecutive dividend increases. Not only that, but NNN also owns an impressive portfolio of small (<$5 Million on average) assets which generates very steady cash flows and rivals the best in the sector, such as that of Realty Income (O). If you're an income investor, I encourage you to check out NNN.

I've written about this REIT a couple times, most recently in mid-December here. My bullish thesis was based on a highly reliable 5.4% dividend yield, a conservative 2% annual FFO per share growth and a reasonable valuation 200 bps above long-term yields. All and all, I saw a clear path towards market level 8-10% total annual returns, with the potential to increase income in any portfolio. I never expected NNN to return significant upside, but admittedly, the pick has underperformed more than I expected, with roughly flat RoR since I started covering the stock roughly twelve months ago, while the S&P 500 (SPX) has returned double-digit RoR over the same period.

On February 8, the company reported solid Q4 2023 results, with a dual beat as revenues reached $216 Million and beat expectations by $8.4 Million, while FFO per share came in at $0.52 vs expectations of $0.48. I continue to see NNN as a worthy alternative (or complement) to Realty Income and publish an updated thesis below.

Portfolio review

NNN holds a portfolio of mostly small properties under the $5 Million per asset mark. These are typically leased to casual dining restaurants (18%), convenience stores (16.5%), or automotive service providers (13.7%) - think Taco Bell, 7-eleven, or a car wash. The focus on small properties in not unique to NNN, but it allows for more fungible assets and access to a bigger investment universe with more potential deals to buy and a larger array of investors to sell to.

The portfolio is nearly fully leased, with occupancy of 99.5% (up from 99.2% last quarter) and only about 20 vacant properties. Moreover, the REIT has proven that its portfolio is very resilient to crises, with a 20-year low occupancy of 94.6%. Lease are long, with an average remaining lease term of 10+ years and, as a result, expirations over the next two years are low at only 6.8%. Consequently, occupancy risk is extremely low here. And frankly, so is collection risk, as rent coverage is above 3x.

Any way you look at it, NNN future cash flow is highly visible. But unfortunately, as is often the case, this "safety" comes with lower than average growth prospects. In particular, NNN only averages 1.5% annual rent escalators, which is below the usual 2% in the sector and significantly below inflation of 3.5-4%. Even historically, internal growth has been low, so NNN has had to rely on external growth, i.e., new acquisitions, to grow and keep up with inflation.

Record acquisition volume and guidance

Last year, NNN made it clear that they intend to play offense. They issued $500 Million of 10-year notes (at 5.9%) to secure funding and continually raised their acquisition target through the year from a mid-point of $650 Million in the spring, to a mid-point of $750 Million in the fall, only to surpass all targets with an annual investment volume of $820 Million - the third highest in NNN's history, which contributed about 1.7% in FFO per share growth.

I really like that the REIT is doubling down on investments at a time when cap rates have expanded and prices are lower. Take the fourth quarter, for example. The REIT acquired 40 new quality properties at an initial cap rate of 7.6%. That's miles above:

their cost of capital of 4%,

the most recent debt issue (5.9%),

the implied cap rate that the stock trades at (6.1%),

and even the cap rate of 6.5% achieved on all 19 assets that were sold.

Moreover, it's important to note that of the 19 assets that were sold, 14 were vacant. On the other hand, the newly acquired properties were all leased, with a long average lease term of 19.6 years. So really, the spread achieved by NNN on their capital recycling is quite impressive, when we consider that the acquired properties are of much higher quality than those that were sold.

Build-in rent escalators and the buying spree have resulted in 3.8% YoY in Core FFO in 2023. Looking ahead, management is guiding towards just 1% YoY growth in Core FFO per share. This is consistent with the general consensus and is largely a result of (1) rent escalators of 1.5%, (2) a slowdown in acquisition volume as cap rates seem to have peaked, and (3) an increase in interest expense from refinancing the $350 Million of debt due this year, which (according to my estimates) will have about a 1.2% negative impact on Core FFO per share (calculated in my last article).

Valuation

NNN pays a reliable quarterly dividend which yields 5.5%, the payout ratio of 69% is low and well within management's target range, and going forward it's very likely that the board will continue to raise the dividend to keep the dividend Aristocrat title.

But don't expect high dividend growth here. Over the last 5 years, the dividend has growth at a 2.6% CAGR and I suspect that in the near future, growth might be even lower, perhaps 1% per year.

The REIT trades at a reasonable valuation of 12.5x FFO, below its historical average of 16x FFO and at an implied cap rate of 6.2%. I like to value REITs relative to 10-year treasury yields because there tends to be a strong negative correlation between the two. With long-term yields at 4.2% today, NNN trades at a 200bps spread, which I see as fair given the quality of NNN's portfolio and its highly visible cash flows. With that said, however, I don't expect the spread to narrow. As a result, any sort of upside will have to be driven by a further decline in yields.

My medium to long-term expectation is that yields will decline further, perhaps to 3.5% in the next year or so. Such a decline, coupled with a corresponding decline in the implied cap rate (from 6.2% to 5.5%), could result in potential upside of about 25%.

This potential upside is precisely the reason why I see investing in quality income-oriented REITS (such as NNN) as strictly better than investing in money market funds or short-term treasuries. While these fixed income instruments may generate slightly more income in the short term, holding them has inherent re-investment risk, especially if yields decline and stocks rally to much higher levels. Therefore, I rate NNN a BUY here at $40 per share.