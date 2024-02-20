123ducu/E+ via Getty Images

A Global Leader in Medical Supplies and Radiopharmaceuticals

A personal story led me to writing today's article covering a healthcare stock, to pivot somewhat away from my usual financial sector stocks lately.

Recently, I was scheduled to undergo imaging at a local radiology department, which involved the use of contrast dye injection for better image resolution, so I did some further research into these procedures, and it turns out the market for items like contrast dyes, but also radiopharmaceuticals like Gallium used in more advanced PET scans, is very large, since it is an essential component of modern radiology imaging. That got me interested in some of the companies that are behind the scenes.

One company that produces radiopharmaceuticals, along with a diverse portfolio of other medical solutions, is Ohio-based Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH).

In my October article on this stock, I said to hold on to it, which in hindsight seems like a great call since the share price since then has gone up +12%.

At the time, I was neutral on this stock, and it was driven by positives like the company's revenue growth vs peers but also offset by negatives like their debt load and negative equity.

Cardinal recently released its latest earnings on Feb. 1st (for fiscal 2024, Q2), so I'll use some of that data to re-evaluate this firm again.

What set this firm apart for me the first time is evident in their SA profile, with key points being that they have been in business since the late 1970s and well established, have a global market penetration, and a diversified pipeline which spans pharmaceuticals, surgical products, and procedure kits, among other things.

A Strong Case to Buy this Stock

My investment thesis today calls for a buy rating of this stock.

Positive drivers include recent YoY growth in revenue and earnings, as well as estimated future revenue and EPS growth, and business expansion with a recently announced buyout of Specialty Networks. In addition, it is considerably undervalued at the current share price, based on my analysis.

Some offsetting factors to consider are that it is a company that continually operates with a negative equity, and it is not much of a dividend grower so far and its dividend yield is less than 2%, so not the best choice for dividend-income investors. A risk to consider is inflationary pressure on costs, as well as interest expenses, however both seem to be going into an improvement trend.

A Competitive Edge and Steady Pipeline

A major competitive edge that Cardinal Health brings to the table is that it has a major business in surgical consumables, which I think can drive a steady pipeline of sales for this company, but also continually open the door to innovation in the medical space, a highly regulated industry which means at least some entry barriers exist.

Just think about how many surgeries are done each day just in America alone, and how many surgical gowns and other "consumables" have to be replaced daily. According to the National Library of Medicine, about 64MM surgical procedures are done each year in the US.

For example, Fast Company magazine announced just last November that Dr. Joseph Dearani of the world famous Mayo Clinic has developed a new type of surgical gown, one with pockets, in collaboration with Cardinal Health:

Cardinal Health, a major distributor of healthcare devices, collaborated with Dearani and Mayo Clinic, to develop the gown and take it through the FDA approval process. The new product launches today and will be sold throughout the United States.

A Negative-Equity Company with Revenue & Earnings Growth, Positive Cashflow

This leads into the most recent results just released in February, to get a sense of where this company has been going so far, before looking ahead at the future.

Impressively, I see from the income statement that revenue grew to $57.4B, vs $51.46B in Dec. 2022, an 11.5% YoY growth.

ln terms of earnings, net income grew to $353MM, vs a net loss of $130MM in Dec. 2022, so a significant earnings turnaround.

As I said in my first article on Cardinal Health, it's a company that operates with negative equity, as seen in the balance sheet, and has been doing so since March 2022. You will notice that the major driver of this is current liabilities, with $34.25B in accounts payable. In fact, equity continued to decline to -$3.4B, vs -$2.2B in Dec. 2022.

The nature of this type of business is that unlike the banks I've covered, its major assets are not cash or an investment portfolio, but items like inventory and accounts receivable. In fact, it has $18.45B in inventory but only $4.59B in cash. After all, it produces many products, keeps inventory, and likely sells to hospitals and others on some type of invoicing plan.

That's why I want to add another data point here, and that is cash flow. You can see from the cash flow statement that the company achieved positive free cash flow (levered and unlevered) in most of the last 8 quarters. I think this is an important metric to consider, that this is a company that can generate positive cashflow consistently.

In addition, CEO Jason Hollar had some positive words in his quarterly remarks:

With strong growth in Pharmaceutical segment profit and continued progress against our Medical Improvement Plan, we are continuing to drive operational execution in our core business.

Future Revenue Estimate Beats Peers, as Company Announces a Business Acquisition

Now, let's talk about some forward-looking growth prospects. The comparisons (comps) I will use are peers/competitors in the healthcare supplies space, and they include McKesson (MCK), Cencora (COR), Henry Schein (HSIC), Owens & Minor (OMI), and Patterson Companies (PDCO).

In terms of top-line growth expectations, the SA comparison tool can be used to compare Cardinal Health's forward revenue growth vs the 5 peers.

Cardinal Health - fwd revenue growth vs peers (Seeking Alpha)

What this table tells me is that Cardinal is expected to see +10.69% revenue growth, the leader in this peer group.

In terms of expected profitability growth, the analyst consensus calls for +26% YoY growth in EPS by June, with 12 upward revisions and 0 downward ones.

Also notable to mention is that on Jan. 31st, according to Reuters, the company announced a $1.2B buyout of Specialty Networks, saying the following about the deal:

Specialty Networks uses data analytics to help healthcare providers and insurers improve targeting of patients with conditions of the urinary tract, digestive system and rheumatology. Cardinal expects the acquisition to expand its offering for patients with these conditions.

My impression is that this buyout with strengthen and diversify Cardinal's portfolio, expand the balance sheet further, and also drive additional future revenue and earnings opportunities to an already well-diversified company.

I also should point out the untapped market potential of the medical supplies segment that Cardinal can take advantage of. According to a story in GlobeNewswire last May, quoting industry research site Market.us:

Medical Supplies Market size to grow by USD 190.3B by 2032, North America to account for 44%% of the market growth.

If you turn your attention to the graphic below, radiology consumables is one of those markets expected to grow, which I think could favor Cardinal Health especially:

Cardinal Health - market potential (Market.us)

Dividend Yield and Growth Unremarkable

The fact is, this does not seem to me to be a sector with significant dividend yield, like some of the financial sector stocks I covered lately.

The following uses dividend data to compare Cardinal with its 5 peers I chose.

Cardinal Health - dividend yield vs peers (Seeking Alpha)

Patterson leads this peer group with a dividend yield of 3.67%, while Cardinal trails behind in 2nd place at 1.91% dividend yield. The remaining peers have little to significant dividend yield to mention.

Cardinal also was not so impressive on dividend growth over the last 5 years, which the chart below shows.

Cardinal - dividend growth 5 years (Seeking Alpha)

The stock went from a dividend of $1.92/share/annual in 2019 to $2/share/annual in 2023, a meager 4% growth in 5 years.

My impression of this stock is that it has not been a great dividend grower, nor does it offer a highly competitive yield either, but neither do most of its peers except one.

A Case of Considerable Undervaluation

Before talking about a fair valuation for this stock, let's first look at the most recent price data from the yChart:

Data by YCharts

The above yChart compares Cardinal's share price (most recently $104.45) with that of its 200-day SMA. It shows the stock is trading +10% above its moving average, but also has been above its average for the better part of the last year, indicating continuing market bullishness on this stock, and investor confidence.

To determine if I think this share price is a fair value to buy at now, I will do a valuation scenario. Because of this company's negative equity, I cannot really use the price-to-book ratio (P/B) in this case as a valuation method. My preferred valuation method in this case is the comparable companies analysis, and my results are below:

Cardinal Health - fair valuation (author)

Using EPS and valuation data from Seeking Alpha, I made the above table to determine the average forward P/E ratio of 5 peers listed. I included Medtronic (MDT) as a peer due to limited P/E info for peer Owens Minor. To get to a fair value for Cardinal Health, I multiplied the peer average forward P/E multiple by the estimated forward EPS for Cardinal Health for June 2024.

It turns out my ideal share price for Cardinal is $154.50. It is currently trading at $50 below this price, so I would call it significantly undervalued.

When comparing the peer group's forward P/E with its 5-year average, I can see that it is currently above its 5-year average, as the table below shows, with all 5 comparable companies higher than their 5-year average:

Cardinal Health - peer group PE ratio 5 year avg (Seeking Alpha)

What I think is driving increased market bullishness, for one, is that there have been several earnings beats, such as with Cencora, who actually had 6 earnings surprises in the last 2 years, and the consensus is now calling for EPS growth of +12%. Similarly, McKesson had 4 earnings beats, and now a consensus of +6% EPS growth. My impression is that this segment going forward has the double benefit of a huge market demand for medical supplies combined with easing inflationary pressure on business costs.

Risks of Inflation & Costly Debt Improving, While Cyber Risk an Ongoing Threat

Specific to this type of company, the two downside risks that come to mind are an inflationary environment driving up operating expenses, and a high interest rate environment driving up interest expenses.

SA analyst Michael Dion first brought forth the issue of inflationary pressures on this company, in his December coverage:

In 2023, Cardinal Health was struggling with margin as inflationary impacts and volatile input prices drove up costs. That trend has started to reverse in 2024 allowing margins to widen.

Drilling further into this issue, we can see that although operating expenses grew YoY coming into the end of the last quarter, interest expense actually came down, which I think is a major plus.

Cardinal Health - expenses (Seeking Alpha)

In correlation with this data, what also caught my attention is that corporate long-term debt also declined on a YoY basis, another plus in my opinion:

Cardinal Health - declining debt (Seeking Alpha)

In the current high interest rate environment where debt has become very expensive, the above trend, if it continues, should be favorable to this firm.

In fact, in their quarterly presentation, the company has already called for an improved full-year outlook on interest expenses.

Cardinal Health - FY24 outlook (company quarterly results)

As I mentioned in prior articles, rate watcher CME FedWatch is already predicting the Fed will lower rates by a notch later this year after its June meeting, which I think will eventually pan out to the rest of the economy in terms of lower interest rates.

At the same time, data site Statista shows a significant downward trend to inflation going into February 2024, which I think should start alleviating any inflation-driven costs to this company.

inflation rate (Statista)

So, my overall impression is that while the downside risk of inflation and high interest rates is something to keep an eye on, it is on an improvement trajectory, so I think the risk profile for this company is a low to modest one.

However, I must caution that due to the "critical" nature of this type of business, which supplies essential medical supplies throughout the world, and has a vast supply chain system, it can be a target of cyberattacks intended to disrupt that supply chain and cause harm to critical medical infrastructure.

The effects of a cyberattack are both financial and disruptive to the brand.

Consider that household cleaning products maker Clorox (CLX) saw $49MM in costs incurred from the major attack it faced last year, which disrupted its entire supply chain. According to an article this month in Security Week magazine:

Clorox was forced to shut down many of its systems due to a cyberattack that targeted the company in August 2023. The incident resulted in wide-scale disruptions, including order processing delays and significant product shortages, which impacted sales and earnings.

As someone who has worked in IT departments, I know that serious companies have a multi-layered approach to cybersecurity threats, but they certainly can still occur at any time, and much like human viruses, they can change and adapt.

To mitigate such a risk to a portfolio that may include stocks like Cardinal Health, I must reiterate the importance of portfolio diversification, to limit portfolio downside that could occur should a major cyberattack occur at this firm.

Strategic Growth Increases Diversification, Lowers Risk

There is the old saying of "don't pull all your eggs in one basket", and so I believe Cardinal's acquisition of Specialty Networks will only diversify its overall business further, lowering the risk of having a limited revenue pipeline to rely on.

According to a story this month by industry portal Medriva:

The acquisition enhances Cardinal Health’s presence in key therapeutic areas and expands its data and research opportunities in the biopharmaceutical space. Expected to complement Cardinal Health’s offering in key therapeutic areas, notably urology, rheumatology, and gastroenterology

Further, the article goes on to mention another strategic move by Cardinal, to expand its pipeline:

Cardinal Health has also recently announced a partnership with Nuro to provide autonomous prescription delivery services. This innovative partnership underscores the company’s commitment to expanding its product offerings and investing in digital health solutions.

This is not the only strategic move made by Cardinal. Though I won't list every single one here, another one that comes to mind was the 2004 acquisition of IV safety products maker Alaris, which was successfully executed.

What Cardinal said at the time, according to an article in Medical Device and Diagnostic Industry, is that "the acquisition will help Cardinal to broaden integrated product and service offerings."

So, I am of the overall opinion that a company with a highly diversified portfolio of products and solutions, and a portfolio that continues to expand its offerings, is a company that can increase its market share in those highly specific areas of medicine but also reduce its own downside risk by not overly relying on one category.

Conclusion: Upgrade to a Buy

The case I made supports upgrading from my prior hold rating to a buy rating today, agreeing with the consensus from SA analysts.

Cardinal Health - consensus (Seeking Alpha)

I consider it a buy because I am getting it at a significantly undervalued share price when considering its proven YoY growth, expected future growth which I think will be driven by continued medical supplies demand as well as its recent business acquisition and the vast size of this market, along with lower inflationary pressure on costs and improvement to interest expense.

I don't think it's a sell because of its considerable upside potential and currently trading at an undervalued price point, which is also why a hold/neutral call would be overly cautious as well.

At the same time, I don't think of it as a "strong buy" due to the weak dividend yield, and not being a great dividend grower.

To sum it up on this company, it is a necessary provider of many of the items that make modern hospitals run and help make modern medicine possible, and I consider hospitals to be part of the critical national infrastructure, so companies like this who supply them are also critical in my opinion, and ensuring their supply-chain keeps producing those important items we need, many of which are involved in life-saving treatments, screenings, and surgeries.