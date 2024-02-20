Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Oracle: Buying Territory Is In Sight, But More Progress Is Needed

Feb. 20, 2024 4:37 AM ETOracle Corporation (ORCL) Stock
Vladimir Dimitrov, CFA profile picture
Vladimir Dimitrov, CFA
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Oracle share price has been relatively flat for nearly a year now, and I don't expect this to change.
  • The company is still well-positioned to outperform most of its peers, but there are notable near-term pressures for the share price.
  • I retain the stock's rating as a hold and will be looking for solid evidence during the upcoming earnings release that current revenue growth could be sustained.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Roundabout Investor get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Oracle Offices Ahead Of Earnings Figures

Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

As a leader in the Cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) space, the Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) stock has seen a wave of sell-side analyst upgrades as of late, which undoubtedly has gotten the attention of investors.


This idea was discussed in further detail in The Roundabout Investor. To find similar investment opportunities and learn more about how the roundabout investment philosophy could protect portfolio returns during market downturns, follow this link.

This article was written by

Vladimir Dimitrov, CFA profile picture
Vladimir Dimitrov, CFA
5.44K Followers

Vladimir Dimitrov, CFA is a former strategy consultant within the field of brand and intangible assets valuation. During his career in the City of London he has been working with some of the largest global brands within the technology, telecom and banking sectors. 

He graduated from the London School of Economics and is interested in finding reasonably priced businesses with sustainable long-term competitive advantages. 

Vladimir is the leader of the investing group The Roundabout Investor where he teaches the process of evaluating roundabout investments; defined by potential high capital return, growth in free cash flow, safe dividends and conservative capital allocation. He offers weekly investment ideas, a model portfolio, a watchlist, macro outlooks, and sector deep dives. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including a detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ORCL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ORCL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ORCL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.