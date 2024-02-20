Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

As a leader in the Cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) space, the Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) stock has seen a wave of sell-side analyst upgrades as of late, which undoubtedly has gotten the attention of investors.

Seeking Alpha

In addition to Oracle's strong standing in the ERP space, the company is also well-positioned to compete in Cloud Infrastructure, where it is enjoying strong demand and topline growth.

Q2 Cloud Infrastructure (IaaS) Revenue $1.6 billion, up 52% in USD, up 50% in constant currency Source: Oracle Q2 2024 Earnings Release

I have covered the company's unique competitive positioning in the cloud sector before so I won't go into the details again in this article, but if you want to learn more you check two of my previous analyses on the company (see here and here).

As the market re-assessed Oracle's ability to compete in these areas, the stock has more than doubled in the 2020-2023 period when I remained bullish on the stock. Since June of last year, however, the share price has remained range-bound and is now down 3% following my rating downgrade.

Data by YCharts

Unfortunately, this lacklustre performance coincided with the extreme bullishness of sell-side analysts we saw above and in my view investors in Oracle should not expect a repetition of the 2020-2023 period.

Data by YCharts

In the following lines, I will explain why Oracle's potential returns are significantly lower than they used to be in late 2020 and also focus on some key areas that investors should keep a close eye on during the next earnings release.

This is where I should make clear that I don't see Oracle as a "sell" given the business' strong positioning in the cloud sector and its ability to compete in the cloud infrastructure space. Instead, it is the share price that makes Oracle a solid hold at this point in time.

Better Than Peers, But Not Enough

Since my initial analysis on Oracle, the analysts have re-adjusted their expectations regarding the company's future revenue growth. From a value stock that was expected to grow at 1% in late 2020, Oracle has now become a large cap growth stock that expected to increase its revenue at a rate of above 10%.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

With that came a major repricing of Oracle's stock with its earnings multiple going up from below 20 in 2020 to nearly double that of above 40 in mid-2023 (see the graph below), just to end up at roughly 30 times earnings as of today.

Data by YCharts

After such a rapid fall in the company's Price/Earnings ratio, Oracle has become more attractive than it was in mid-2023. On a forward-looking basis, the company's P/E ratio is also well-below the sector median.

Seeking Alpha

Even when compared to its broader peer group, Oracle is among the most attractively priced stocks. Based on the cross-sectional relationship between the expected revenue growth of each company (plotted on the x-axis below) and its respective Price/Earnings multiple (plotted on the y-axis), Oracle and Alphabet (GOOGL) are two most conservatively priced stocks.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

When combining this with Oracle's strong competitive positioning in the sector (see the link provided above), I still see the stock as one of the most-attractive long-term buys within the industry.

This alone, however, does not justify a buy rating at the moment as the stock price seems to be running well-ahead of the company's free cash flow. As a starting point, we could see that Oracle's free cash flow is still well-below its FY 2021 highs.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

The reason for the sharp drop in 2020 is Oracle's elevated capital expenditure, which reached $8.7bn in FY 2023, up from $2.1bn just two years prior in FY 2021. The sharp increase was necessary to fund Oracle's growth in the cloud infrastructure space as the company is building its data centers. The magnitude of the increase in capital expenditures could also be seen below where it's scaled against the company's annual depreciation & amortization expense.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

This is hardly bad news for long-term shareholders, as it shows that Oracle is growing organically. The main problem, however, is that Oracle's free cash flow yield is still way too low even if we assume that the company was not spending such high amounts on capex.

For example, if we assume that the Capex to Depreciation & Amortization ratio was 60% (the levels we have observed prior to the recent increase in spending), then Oracle's annual capex would stand at around $3.7bn.

With cash flow from operations for the past 12-month period standing at $17bn, this would give us a total free cash flow for the company of $13.3bn. Based on Oracle's current market cap of $306bn, this would give us a free cash flow yield of 4.4%. This is now roughly in-line to what the risk-free yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasuries is.

Data by YCharts

In comparison, at the end of fiscal year 2020 (around the time I initially recommended Oracle as a buy), the company free cash flow stood at $11.6bn with a market cap of $177bn which gave us a free cash flow yield of 6.5% at a time when the 10-year yield on Treasuries was below 1.5% (see the graph above).

Revenue Growth vs. Capital Requirements

One of the key areas that investors should pay close attention to during the upcoming quarterly earnings of Oracle is the dynamic between the company's growth and its capital requirements.

The higher capital expenditure numbers we saw above are being used to fuel growth in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) segment. On the other hand, however, growth at the company's cloud EPR portfolio has been gradually coming down as more customers are completing their transitioning from on-premise to the cloud.

prepared by the author, using data from quarterly SEC Filings and Earnings Releases

Thus, over the coming year, Oracle's management would have to prove that growth in OCI would be able to make up for the slower growth in the ERP portfolio in order to retain the total company expected revenue growth at or near the 10% barrier we saw above.

After three quarters in a row of falling capex numbers, it appeared as if Oracle's capital requirements are returning to more normal levels.

prepared by the author, using data from quarterly SEC Filings and Earnings Releases

During the last conference call, however, the CEO indicated that due to strong demand and customer backlog, the company would be once again increasing the amount spent on capex - from $1.1bn and $1.3bn in Q2 and Q1 of 2024 respectively to a total of $8bn for the whole fiscal year.

CapEx was $1.1 billion in Q2 as we continue to build capacity for bookings and our customers' growing needs. Given the enormity of our pipeline and backlog, I expect CapEx will be somewhere around $8 billion this fiscal year, meaning our second half CapEx will be considerably higher as we bring online more capacity. Source: Oracle Q2 2024 Earnings Transcript

This would continue to put pressure on Oracle's free cash flow through the rest of the year, and it also appears that growth in Q3 would come well-below the 11% expected revenue growth rate we saw above.

Now let me turn to my guidance for Q3, (...) Total revenues, including Cerner, are expected to grow from 6% to 8%. Source: Oracle Q2 2024 Earnings Transcript

With that in mind, I would pay very close attention to any future guidance regarding Oracle's capex requirements and the OCI growth rates. Any clues regarding the growth trajectory of the ERP portfolio would also be essential, as the cloud infrastructure segment would need to offset any further slowdown of that service portfolio.

Conclusion

Based on everything said above, it appears that Oracle's current forward P/E ratio of 20 could be fully justified, if total company's revenue growth rate slows down in the coming quarters. At the same time, the expected improvement in Oracle's free cash flow to its previous highs is likely to be postponed by another year. As a result of all that, the probability of Oracle's stock remaining range-bound through the rest of 2024 is significant, and investors would be looking for more clues that Oracle's management could sustain its current double-digit growth rate.