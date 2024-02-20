ETO: Maintaining Rating, But This Global CEF Is Improving

FG Trade Latin

The Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) is a closed-end fund that can be employed by those investors who are looking to obtain a very high level of income without sacrificing the upside potential that can be obtained by investing in common equity securities. As the name of the fund indicates, the fund also provides some much-needed exposure to foreign companies. In various previous articles, I have pointed out that many American investors do not have sufficient foreign exposure to achieve proper diversification, so the fund could be appealing to those who wish to improve their international diversification. Unfortunately, the fund's current 6.74% yield is pretty low for a closed-end fund, but it is still better than most equity indices right now. After all, the S&P 500 Index (SPY) only has a 1.33% trailing yield, and even the MSCI World Index (URTH), which includes higher-yielding foreign securities, only yields 1.56% at the current level. The Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund might therefore be a reasonable alternative for those looking for equity exposure that desire something better than the 5% available from a money market fund.

As regular readers might recall, we last discussed the Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in early December 2023. Both domestic and foreign stock markets have generally been fairly strong since that time, so we would probably expect that the shares of the fund delivered a very respectable performance since that article was published. This is indeed the case, as the fund's share price is up 6.95% since that article was published. This is decent, but it is worse than either the S&P 500 Index or the MSCI World Index delivered over the same period:

This might reduce the fund's appeal in the eyes of some investors, although most people who would purchase a fund like this as opposed to an index fund are willing to sacrifice a certain amount of capital appreciation in exchange for a higher yield.

With that said, the above chart does not accurately show the return that investors in the Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund received over the period. This is because the modus operandi for a closed-end fund like this is to pay out all of its investment profits to the shareholders in the form of distributions while attempting to maintain a relatively stable net asset value. As such, the distributions play a much larger role in the total return that investors receive than it does in an index fund. As such, we need to include the distributions in the performance chart above in order to see how investors in the fund actually did. When we do this, we see that investors in this fund benefited from an 8.20% total return since the start of December 2023. This is higher than the MSCI World Index but it still slightly underperformed the S&P 500 Index over the period in question:

As such, most investors will probably be reasonably satisfied with this fund's performance, especially since an 8.20% total return over less than three months is much better than the historical annual average for the market as a whole.

However, it is always important to remember that past performance is no guarantee of future results. As such, we should investigate the fund further before making an investment in it. As can be expected, there have been a few changes to the fund's largest holdings since the previous article was published, so we want to focus specifically on those changes. The most important of these changes is that the fund released its annual report, so we have much more up-to-date information about the fund's financial performance.

About The Fund

According to the fund's website, the Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has the primary objective of providing its investors with a very high level of after-tax total return. This is not especially surprising considering the strategy that this fund employs to achieve this objective. As is frequently the case with Eaton Vance funds, the website does not describe its strategy to any great degree. However, the fact sheet dated December 31, 2023, provides the following description:

The Fund invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of dividend income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.

Thus, the description states that the fund invests in common equities from around the world. CEF Connect states the same thing, although it also says that this fund has higher exposure to both preferred stock and bonds than we might expect for an equity fund. According to CEF Connect, 83.25% of the fund's assets are invested in common equities, 8.81% of the fund's assets are invested in preferred stocks, and 6.78% of the fund's assets are invested in bonds:

This is a bit different than the asset allocation that the fund had at the time of our previous discussion. At that time, only 80.64% of the fund's assets were invested in common stocks. The fund's preferred stock allocation was quite a bit higher at 10.31% of its assets. The bond allocation remained relatively the same over the past two months. Thus, it appears that this fund has reduced its preferred stock allocation in favor of common stocks. This is not exactly surprising, as both the S&P 500 Index and the MSCI World Index have outperformed preferred stocks (PFF) over the period:

Seeking Alpha

We can see that the performance difference was quite stark here, as stocks outperformed by around 400 basis points. Thus, the common stock allocation of the fund would increase unless it was actively selling off common stocks to buy preferred stocks. The increase in the common stock allocation suggests that it was not doing this, which is nice to see. As I have frequently pointed out in other articles, preferred stocks seem to be significantly overvalued right now as they are pricing in a steeper decline in interest rates than is likely to occur. While the same can be said for common stocks, the link between common stock prices and interest rates is historically much weaker than the link between fixed-income prices and interest rates. This is immediately shown in this chart that shows the S&P 500 Index graphed against the federal funds rate over the past thirty years:

The S&P 500 Index is the blue line, and the federal funds rate is the orange line. We can see that there were a number of periods, specifically in the 1990s and the 2005 to 2009 period, in which interest rates were rising alongside the S&P 500 Index. The only reason why rising interest rates are generally considered bad for stock prices today is because the S&P 500 Index has become much less diversified than it used to be, as a handful of technology companies represent a significant percentage of the overall index. These technology companies are extremely long-duration assets because their cash flows right now are nowhere near enough to justify their valuation, and the higher the risk-free rate is, the less attractive waiting decades for a company to grow into its valuation becomes. These technology stocks get sold off when interest rates rise, and their high representation in the index means that they drag the whole index down with them. In 2022, energy stocks were actually up by quite a lot, so it is obviously false that common stocks will always decline when interest rates go up.

The reason that this is important today is that there is a lot of uncertainty with respect to when and if interest rates will decline. In fact, earlier today, Zero Hedge ran an article suggesting that the Federal Reserve might raise interest rates in 2024. In an article earlier this week, I pointed out that recent data suggests that a rate hike is a smarter move than a rate cut, but I doubt that we actually will see the Federal Reserve raise rates further. After all, any increase in interest rates could cause very significant problems for the Federal Government. The fact that this fund has been increasing its common stock allocation over the past few months reduces its interest-rate risk in theory, but Eaton Vance funds have a tendency to be very heavily invested specifically in the long-duration stocks that will be adversely impacted by rising interest rates.

This fund is no exception to the final statement in the previous paragraph. Here are the largest positions in the fund today:

We see four of the "Magnificent 7" technology giants on this list, and they account for four of the fund's five largest positions. As I pointed out in a blog post, these companies were all among the biggest losers in 2022 when the Federal Reserve started raising interest rates. As such, the presence of these companies as four of the five largest positions in the fund may expose it to more interest rate risk than we would expect from a common equity fund. With that said, some of these stocks have lower weightings in the fund than they do in the S&P 500 Index:

Company % of S&P 500 Index Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) 7.16% Alphabet Inc. - CL C (GOOG) 1.70% Amazon.com (AMZN) 3.66% Apple (AAPL) 6.37% Click to enlarge

As we can see, only Alphabet has a larger weighting in the fund than it has in the S&P 500 Index. The remainder of the three companies are underweight in the fund relative to the S&P 500 Index.

However, it is a different story when we compare the weightings of the American technology giants to the MSCI World Index:

Company % of MSCI World Microsoft Corp. 4.56% Alphabet Inc. - CL C 1.18% Amazon.com 2.51% Apple 4.55% Click to enlarge

Only Apple has a smaller weighting in the Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund than the MSCI World Index. The fund thus appears to be overweight three of the seven "Magnificent 7" stocks right now. In the comments sections of a few recent articles, I have seen a number of posts from readers that suggest that they are actively looking to reduce their exposure to the "Magnificent 7" stocks. As is the case with most Eaton Vance equity closed-end funds, this one does not appear to be doing a good job at this task.

On the positive side, though, we see that there are now two foreign companies in the fund's largest positions list. The last time we discussed this fund, Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGF) was the only non-American company on the list. This suggests that the fund is making efforts to increase its foreign exposure, which is confirmed by the fact sheet. Here is the geographic diversification of the fund today:

The last time that we discussed this fund, North American securities accounted for 63.40% of the fund's portfolio. Thus, the fund appears to be actively trying to diversify away from the United States. In this case, it appears that this is an intentional change. As we can see here, American equity markets have outperformed foreign ones since the December 1, 2023, date that the previous article on this fund was published:

Seeking Alpha

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex-U.S. ETF (ACWX) claims to track the MSCI ACWI World Index excluding the United States. As we can clearly see, the MSCI World Index and the S&P 500 Index substantially outperformed this index fund since December 1. That tells us that the United States has been outperforming the rest of the world over the past few months. Thus, the fact that the fund's North American allocation has gone down requires the fund to have actively sold off some of its American assets in favor of foreign ones.

I certainly do not object to this fund moving its assets away from the United States. One of the biggest problems that most American investors have is that they are overexposed to the United States, which can be risky because they could be much more adversely by domestic problems or macroeconomic shocks than an investor whose assets are located all over the world. This fund markets itself as a way for investors to achieve a degree of international diversification, so the changes that we see here go a long way toward supporting that objective.

Leverage

As is the case with most closed-end funds, the Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund employs leverage as a method of boosting its total returns above those actually produced by the fund's assets. I explained how this works in my previous article on this fund:

In short, the fund borrows money and then uses that borrowed money to purchase common stocks or other assets. As long as the purchased assets deliver a higher total return than the interest rate that the fund has to pay on the borrowed money, the strategy works pretty well to boost the effective return of the portfolio. As this fund is capable of borrowing money at institutional rates, which are considerably lower than retail rates, this will usually be the case. However, the use of debt in this fashion is a double-edged sword. This is because leverage boosts both gains and losses. As such, we want to ensure that the fund is not using too much leverage since that would expose us to too much risk. I do not generally like to see a fund's leverage exceed a third as a percentage of its assets for that reason.

As of the time of writing, the Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has leveraged assets comprising 18.92% of its total assets. This represents a decrease from the 20.07% leverage ratio that the fund had the last time that we discussed it. This is not especially surprising, as the fund's portfolio has grown in size since that date. We can see this here:

As we can clearly see here, the Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has seen its net asset value increase by 6.34% since the time of our previous discussion. This means that the fund now has more assets than it did previously. If the fund kept its borrowings at the same level, its total outstanding debt would now represent a smaller percentage of the portfolio value than it did two months ago. This is exactly what we see here.

In the quoted statement above, I pointed out that a leverage ratio of about a third generally represents a reasonable balance between the risks of leverage and the benefits that the fund is able to derive from it. This fund is obviously well below that cut-off, so even risk-averse investors should not need to worry too much about the fund's portfolio. Indeed, this fund can probably increase its leverage a bit and boost its returns without exposing the investors to undue amounts of risk.

Distribution Analysis

As mentioned earlier in this article, the primary objective of the Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is to provide its investors with a very high level of after-tax total return. In pursuance of this objective, the fund primarily invests in a portfolio of dividend-paying common equities from issuers around the world, but it also includes both preferred equity and a handful of bonds. As such, the fund will receive a steady stream of dividends and coupon payments from the securities in its portfolio. This serves as a source of income for the fund, which it pools together with any realized capital gains that it manages to earn. The fund even borrows money to allow it to receive dividends and capital gains from more securities than it could afford using its own equity capital. The fund then pays out all of this money to its shareholders, net of its own expenses. While the dividend yields of many of these securities will not be particularly high, the combination of dividends and capital gains should provide a respectable total return in many market environments. As such, we can assume that the fund's shares would have an attractive distribution yield.

This is certainly the case as the Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund pays a monthly distribution of $0.1374 per share ($1.6488 per share annually), which gives its shares a 6.74% yield at the current price. This is not nearly as attractive as many other closed-end funds deliver, but it is still better than most common equities. As such, it should be reasonable for many income-focused investors. Unfortunately, the fund has not been especially consistent with respect to its distribution over the years. As we can see here, the Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has both raised and lowered its distribution quite a few times over the years:

This may reduce the fund's appeal to those investors who are seeking to earn a safe and secure income from the assets in their portfolios. The fact that the fund cut its distribution back in 2022 could be especially disheartening because of the incredibly high level of inflation that we have seen since the end of the pandemic. This inflation has reduced the purchasing power of the distributions that we receive from funds like this, so investors need a higher level of income to maintain a certain lifestyle. A distribution cut has the exact opposite effect, as it reduces income and greatly reduces the number of goods and services that can be purchased with the distribution. Thus, investors who are dependent on the distribution that this fund pays out have undoubtedly felt themselves getting poorer and poorer over the past few years.

However, as I have pointed out numerous times in the past, the fund's distribution history is not particularly important for those investors who are looking to purchase the fund today. After all, someone buying today will receive the current distribution at the current yield and will not be adversely affected by actions that the fund has taken in the past. The most important thing for today's buyer is how well the fund can afford and sustain its current payout. Let us investigate this.

Fortunately, we have a fairly recent document that we can consult for the purposes of our analysis. As of the time of writing, the most recent financial report for the Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund corresponds to the full-year period that ended on October 31, 2023. This is a much newer report than the one that we had available to us the last time that we discussed this fund. That is very nice to see, as this report should give us a good idea of how well the fund handled the choppy market conditions that existed during the summer of 2023. As you may recall, that period was characterized by rising long-term interest rates and declining prices for many assets. This is because the market was digesting the fact that its previous optimism about a pivot in monetary policy that would result in a return to the bubble era of the post-pandemic period was misplaced and incorrect. This could have caused this fund to suffer significant realized and unrealized losses, depending on what exactly was in its portfolio during this period. This report will give us a very good idea of how well it managed this environment. In addition, the simple fact that this report is more recent than the one that was available the last time that we discussed the fund is very nice, simply due to the fact that we want the most recent data that we can get when considering an asset for purchase.

During the full-year period, the Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund received $19,590,002 in dividends net of foreign withholding taxes. The fund also received $4,117,886 in interest from the assets in its portfolio. When we combine this with a small amount of income from other sources, we arrive at a total investment income of $24,416,493 during the period. The fund paid its expenses out of this amount, which left it with $13,913,529 available for shareholders. As might be expected, this was nowhere near enough to cover the $27,020,762 that the fund paid out in distributions during the period. At first glance, this may be somewhat concerning, as the fund did not have sufficient net investment income to cover its payouts.

However, a fund like this does have other methods through which it can obtain the money that it requires to cover its distributions. For example, it might be able to sell appreciated assets and realize capital gains. Realized capital gains are not considered to be investment income for tax or accounting purposes, but they obviously represent money coming into the fund that can be paid to the shareholders.

Fortunately, the fund had a great deal of success at earning money from these alternative sources. For the one-year period, the Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund reported net realized gains of $13,040,069 and had another $11,428,712 net unrealized gains. Overall, the fund's net assets increased by $11,361,548 after accounting for all inflows and outflows during the period. Thus, the fund did manage to fully cover its distributions over the full-year period. This provides a certain amount of comfort that it should be able to sustain its payouts going forward.

Valuation

As of February 15, 2024 (the most recent date for which data is currently available), the Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a net asset value of $26.93 per share, but the shares currently trade at $24.47 each. This gives the fund's shares a 9.13% discount at the current share price. This is a reasonable discount that is relatively in line with the 9.38% discount that the shares have averaged over the past month.

As such, the current price appears to represent a reasonable entry price for investors who wish to add this fund to their portfolio today.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund looks somewhat better than the last time that we discussed it. In particular, the fund is now doing a better job at achieving international diversification than it did previously. This is quite nice to see considering that many American investors have outsized exposure to their home country and really should improve their exposure to assets that are located elsewhere in the world. The fund's current yield is not particularly impressive for a closed-end fund, but it appears to be sustainable. When we consider that this fund's shares are trading at a discount, it could be worth considering today.

With that said, I am maintaining a hold rating on the fund right now. The reason for this is that the largest holdings in the fund consist of a number of long-duration technology companies that could be at risk of a market correction if the Federal Reserve does not rapidly cut interest rates this year. These positions are large enough that it could drag down the entire fund with them.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.