Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

XMMO: This Mid-Cap Momentum ETF Is Surging, But Expect A Bumpy Ride Ahead

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • XMMO tracks the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum Index and has shown strong performance recently, powered by an 182% YTD gain in Super Micro Computer stock.
  • However, a ten-year lookback reveals more mediocre results. The Momentum Index's monthly win rate over the S&P MidCap 400 Index was just 61/120.
  • Still, the data indicates it's likely superior to its benchmark. But readers shouldn't ignore ETFs focused on value, growth, and quality, either. This article highlights the performance of 33 peers.
  • I've rated XMMO a hold and suggest readers wait until SMCI moves to the S&P 500 Index. Depending on the timing, it could exit XMMO as early as March or September.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Hoya Capital Income Builder get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Colorful Light Trails Over A Curved Road

Isogawyi/Moment via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The success of the Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) since its Index change on June 21, 2019, strongly indicates the momentum factor has value when applied to S&P MidCap 400 Index stocks. However, it's essential

This article was written by

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
5.56K Followers

The Sunday Investor has completed all the educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager designation and is on track to become a licensed options and derivatives trading advisor. Focusing on U.S. Equity ETFs, The Sunday Investor maintains a comprehensive ETF Database that tracks the performance and fundamentals for nearly 1,000 funds. He is active in the comments section and ready to answer questions about any ETF you might considering.

Hoya Capital Income Builder

The Sunday Investor is a contributor to the Hoya Capital Income Builder Investing group, helping investors achieve dependable monthly income, portfolio diversification, and inflation hedging. It provides investment research on REITs, ETFs, closed-end funds, preferreds, and dividend champions across asset classes. Hoya offers income-focused portfolios targeting dividend yields up to 10%.

Learn more

.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About XMMO ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on XMMO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XMMO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.