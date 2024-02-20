Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
United-Guardian: Solid Balance Sheet, Solid Dividend, Strong Potential Upside

Cook Capital Management
Summary

  • Temporary setbacks have given investors a great entry point before recovery in the company's segments.
  • New markets and potential dividend increases could be a boon to the share price over the next few years.
  • United-Guardian's balance sheet is in spectacular order, and the businesses operate in resilient markets.

Company Overview

As the name might suggest, United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) is not an insurance company. It is comprised of three distinct business units.

Its Cosmetics segment is the creator of Lubrajel. This water-based ingredient adds sensory enhancement, lubrication, and

Cook Capital Management is based in Madison, Wisconsin. I use a traditional value investing approach to identify undervalued stocks, special situations, activism, liquidations, unique growers, turnarounds, or any other deeply discounted small or micro-cap security. I have an investment research contract with Singular Research which involves work on their Seeking Alpha page as an analyst. In addition, I'm open to an analyst position with a like-minded firm.Please feel free to reach out at any time with a Seeking Alpha message or at bj@cookcapital.org.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

P
PleaseAdvice
Today, 6:00 AM
Comments (118)
Great article and thanks for sharing .
Do you know where we can find out more which manufacturers are using Lubrajel for their ingredients?
Regarding the sexual wellness sector, what exactly are they producing ?
