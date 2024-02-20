Olga Shumytskaya/Moment via Getty Images

Company Overview

As the name might suggest, United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) is not an insurance company. It is comprised of three distinct business units.

Its Cosmetics segment is the creator of Lubrajel. This water-based ingredient adds sensory enhancement, lubrication, and moisturization to beauty products like skin moisturizers, body lotions, sunscreen, and make-up primers and foundations.

UG's Medical Lubricants segment makes similar lubricants for the healthcare universe. Particularly, its ingredients go into catheters and condoms.

Lastly, UG's Pharma segment sells Renacidin to urologists in the US. The drug is used for decalcification in long-term catheter patients and is covered by Medicare. Typically, catheters can be decalcified by regularly flushing the catheter. However, long-term catheter patients risk stubborn calcification, which can lead to a painful catheter change if calcification becomes too much. To avoid this situation, doctors prescribe Renacidin, which faces no competition.

The cosmetics business faces healthy competition, and the other two are not glamorous. But I think UG is a solid collection of businesses with steady repeat customers and usage in any economic condition.

Why this opportunity exists

In 2022, UG's board launched a strategic review process, which considered several options, including an outright sale of the company or other transactions. By June 2022, the stock advanced handsomely, but the strategic review process concluded with no action other than the CEO announcing his retirement.

Until January 1, 2024, UG had an exclusive distribution agreement with Ashland Specialty Ingredients. In the third quarter of 2022, Ashland reported slower sales in China due to unfavorable economic conditions in the region and customer destocking. That caused a notable decrease in Cosmetic sales in the quarter, which extended into the fourth quarter and first half of 2023.

Historically, UG has paid a variable dividend based largely on free cash flow. UG paid a year-end 2022 dividend of $0.31 per share. By July 2023, the board decided to change its dividend policy to semi-annual and that the mid-year dividend would be $0.10 per share.

Then, in September 2023, UG was forced to notify the FDA of a shortage of Renacidin. One of UG's main suppliers of the drug underwent FDA-required maintenance and informed UG that it would not be able to fill deliveries scheduled for December and January until early February of this year.

These issues brought the stock from a high of nearly $25 in early 2022 to around $8 earlier in 2024.

Investment Thesis

The thesis with UG resides in several catalysts. First, there is a good chance of recovery in the Cosmetics and Pharma segments. Destocking in Cosmetics resulted from a few things, including resolutions in supply chain bottlenecks that hampered global procurement in 2021 and 2022. Those issues have primarily worked their way through the worldwide distribution system. In addition, the Chinese economy is showing signs of a return to growth. As a result, third-quarter Cosmetic sales were up 42% year-over-year.

The supply shortage in Renacidin will affect the fourth quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024. Considering no other drug like Renacidin exists, I expect sales to rebound quickly throughout 2024.

In June last year, long-time UG veteran Donna Vigilante took over the CEO helm. In an August 2023 letter to shareholders, Vigilante informed investors of a few near-term growth priorities for the company, including natural solutions for hair care and sexual wellness. Previously, the company had been secondarily involved in hair care. The new market could potentially be a needed boon to the Cosmetics business. UG's hair care solution is currently in the prototyping phase, and the natural sexual wellness product recently went to market.

Vigilante also believes there is an opportunity to expand the reach of Renacidin in the US. She's also working on expanding its distribution relationships beyond Ashland exclusively. Distribution partners can act as the company's eyes and ears in the market. They can relay customer requests to companies like UG and provide new market opportunities. Expanding these partnerships should be a long-term benefit to UG.

In another sign of the recovery, UG announced a 150% increase in its dividend from $0.10 to $0.25 per share just last month. The stock advanced on the news. If the company's financial results continue to recover, further dividend hikes could benefit shares again.

Risks

Chinese recovery and destocking flattened out. One quarter of Cosmetics' recovery doesn't necessarily signal a linear return to normal sales levels. But make-up and the other beauty products UG supplies ingredients for are resilient. Though the market is competitive, I would expect further recovery.

New products don't pan out. Hair care and sexual wellness customers may incorrectly assess these new markets. Because the products supplied by UG leverage their existing capabilities, they're not investing meaningful capital into the new markets. So, a complete flop won't materially harm the company.

UG's Renacidin supplier could continue with its issues and push back deliveries even further.

In the recent dividend increase announcement, Vigilante noted that UG will be retaining a higher percentage of its earnings to invest in marketing and marketing personnel to achieve its growth goals. This could limit the company's ability to pay or increase its variable dividend.

Valuation

The reasons I think this is a solid business extend beyond its business model to its financial statements. UG's most recent 10-Q shows over $8 million in cash on its balance sheet and no debt. In addition, it owns its 30,000-square-foot headquarters in Hauppauge, NY. It houses the company's office, manufacturing, R&D lab, and warehouse.

The property ownership and distribution partners mean UG's annual capex is very low. Since 2007, the company's average capital expenditure has been just over $150,000, and it has only 24 employees. Sales have been flat over that period, and normalized free cash flow is $4-$5 million. That leads to an average ROIC of 227%, an eye-popping exhibit of the company's fiscal austerity.

In our base case, the business recovers to $4-$5 million over the next two years. I'll assign a 12x free cash flow multiple, a steep discount to Value Line's average P/E ratio of 21.6x since 2015. I think interest rates are important here. Since 2015, interest rates have been near zero, making UG's 5-6% dividend yield over that time very attractive. That's not the case today.

The base case would value the company at $48-$60 million. Adding cash and marketable securities of $8 million gets us to $54-$68 million. UG's 4.6 million share count has been historically reliable and gives us a base case value of $11.75-$14.75, or $13.25 at the midpoint. That represents a 56% upside for the stock, which trades at ~$8.50 at the time of this writing.

Just for fun, let's say UG gets to $6 million in our bull case, and the market rewards it with a 16x multiple. That gets us to $104 million (including cash) or $22.60 for the stock-a 166% upside. For conservatism's sake, I'll ignore the bull case, but the stock has been higher than that in 2014 and 2022.

The company suffered through a China/destocking situation in 2016, similar to the one in 2022. UG produced roughly $2.25 million in free cash flow for those years. If a bear market for the stock slumps the multiple down to 10x, the stock could trade around $6.50, or 24% down.

Conclusion

This is a solid company with a solid balance sheet and a solid dividend history. There are some catalysts in the works, in addition to a recovery in the Cosmetics and Pharma segments, that I think should work in the investor's favor.

Considering its competitive landscape and limited long-term growth prospects, I won't label UG an exceptional company. Therefore, I've only taken a middling allocation to the stock.

I am encouraged by Vigilante's progress and renewed vigor for the company. The conservative nature with which the business is run and top-line steadiness are also huge positives.

