Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Super Micro Computer: Time To Trim (Rating Downgrade)

Oakoff Investments profile picture
Oakoff Investments
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Today, I downgrade SMCI stock to 'Hold' and recommend retail investors trim their long positions (it has grown by 190% since my last call but dropped by 20% on Friday).
  • The Company reported strong financial performance and raised its revenue outlook, but concerns over margin pressure and overvaluation remain.
  • I fear that SMCI's EPS will no longer grow as much as Wall Street analysts expect in the medium term due to possible lower margins.
  • Although Super Micro Computer continues to show long-term promise, I believe prudent investors should reduce their positions to manage portfolio risk and wait for a more favorable entry point.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Beyond the Wall Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Girl lying on magenta graph line

Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

My Investment Thesis

I had a thesis for buying Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) stock in mid-January 2024. Since then, the stock has grown by 190% but then dropped by approximately 20% in just one

Struggle to access the latest reports from banks and hedge funds?

With just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing, you can save thousands of dollars a year on equity research reports from banks. You'll keep your finger on the pulse and have access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of this type of information.

This article was written by

Oakoff Investments profile picture
Oakoff Investments
3.83K Followers

Oakoff Investments is a personal portfolio manager and a quantitative research analyst with 5 years helping readers find a reasonable balance between growth and value by sharing proprietary Wall Street information.

He leads the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing with features that include: a fundamentals-based portfolio, weekly analysis on insights from institutional investors, regular alerts for short-term trade ideas based on technical signals, ticker feedback by request from readers, and community chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

i
ialllll
Today, 7:16 AM
Comments (651)
You did excellent work on your earlier analysis in January but your rational that institutions fled on friday makes little sense. Not until they preannounced a month ago incredible earnings and increased their revenue targets for this year did many institutions own this in size. It was at that point they started to accumulate the shares. They are not about to dump them now with a market cap of only $45 bil. They literally only have 11 percent market share in a growing target that will only get bigger by the day. Have some faith. Rosenblatt just put a $1,300 target on it this morning. Maybe read that report and you will see why you are dead wrong here.
gastro4 profile picture
gastro4
Today, 7:13 AM
Comments (2.56K)
Thanks for the excellent analysis .
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SMCI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SMCI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SMCI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.