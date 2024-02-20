Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

My Investment Thesis

I had a thesis for buying Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) stock in mid-January 2024. Since then, the stock has grown by 190% but then dropped by approximately 20% in just one trading day (Friday 16, 2024). My thesis about undervaluation by 20% materialized much faster than I expected (SMCI actually surpassed my 12-month price target by >6 times in just 1 month):

Seeking Alpha, Oakoff's coverage of SMCI

Right now, I believe that SMCI's sharp drop on February 16 may indicate a mass exodus of institutional investors. The undervaluation has long turned into overvaluation, and as of today, the market has perfectly priced the stock, based on my calculations. Therefore, I downgrade SMCI to 'Hold' and recommend retail investors trim their long positions at the first attempt of SMCI to go up again.

My Reasoning

Let's talk about the good things first. Since my first and last look at the company, SMCI has published its results for the second quarter of 2024 and made some very important statements about its prospects for the near future.

In Q2 FY2024, SMCI's sales reached $3.66 billion, representing a significant increase from both the previous quarter (+72.9% QoQ) and the same quarter last year (+103.3% YoY):

SMCI's IR materials

Despite a slight decrease in gross margin to 15.4%, net income surged to $296 million, leading to diluted net income per common share of $5.10. Non-GAAP measures also showed substantial growth, with non-GAAP diluted net income per common share reaching $5.59. The market was expecting a strong report, considering how much the stock had risen before publication. But hardly anyone would have thought that the positive surprise could be that big.

Seeking Alpha, Oakoff's notes

Additionally, SMCI reported total cash and cash equivalents of $726 million and total bank debt of $376 million as of December 31, 2023. The company's President and CEO, Charles Liang, highlighted their market leadership and record revenue results, attributing the success to increased demand for Super Micro's optimized AI computer platforms and Total IT Solutions.

Looking ahead, they raised their revenue outlook for FY2024 again to a range of $14.3 billion to $14.7 billion, reflecting continued confidence in their innovative solutions and market growth. For Q3 FY2024, the company expects net sales of $3.7 billion to $4.1 billion (+6.55% QoQ in the mid-range) and anticipates GAAP net income per diluted share of $4.79 to $5.64, with non-GAAP net income per diluted share projected at $5.20 to $6.01 (QoQ flat in the mid-range).

Upon reviewing independent research, my confidence grows in SMCI's liquid cooling solutions as the driving force behind the company's pursuit of a lofty $20 billion annual sales target, along with strong profitability.

BofA analysts, whose extensive 48-page report marked the start of the bank's SMCI stock coverage, stirred considerable interest in the market. Their analysis confirms that liquid cooling stands poised to revolutionize server thermal management, effectively overcoming challenges associated with traditional air cooling methods.

Historically, servers relied on cool air circulating over CPUs and GPUs, requiring costly air conditioning systems to keep ambient temperatures low. However, as server performance and heat generation increase, this method becomes less efficient, resulting in lower computing performance. Liquid cooling, on the other hand, offers a more efficient solution as it utilizes the higher heat transfer capacity of liquids compared to air. This results in lower energy consumption, higher rack density, and improved performance, which is particularly beneficial for high-performance computers.

There are 3 main methods of liquid cooling: Direct-to-Chip (DTC), Immersion Cooling, and Rear Door Heat Exchanger (RDHx). In DTC cooling, a cold plate is placed directly on the chip and the cold liquid circulates through pipes to absorb heat. In immersion cooling, entire servers are immersed in a non-conductive liquid that absorbs the heat generated by the servers. RDHx cooling combines air and liquid cooling by drawing in ambient air to cool the servers and utilizing a rear door with cooling coils and fans to further cool the air. Each method offers unique advantages and is tailored to different infrastructures and cooling requirements. Overall, liquid cooling provides a more efficient and cost-effective solution for server thermal management. This enables Super Micro Computer to capitalize on the growing demand for optimized AI computing platforms and overall IT solutions.

BofA, SMCI data

In the bank's opinion, SMCI solutions are so effective under the current circumstances and against the background of current market requirements that the company's market share in its serviceable market should grow from 10% today to 17% in just 3 years - so that is very, very fast.

BofA, Oakoff's notes

However, this market conquest is associated with pricing pressure. Based on the last earnings call, the declining gross margin in Q2 FY2024 was attributed to the company's focus on winning strategic new designs and gaining market share, which was accompanied by more competitive pricing to secure new customers. While this strategy supports rapid growth and market expansion, it may lead to a temporary reduction in margins.

In the long term, this approach is not problematic if market demand for the product increases and the company maintains that demand by maintaining the quality of its products sold. However, I fear that SMCI's EPS will no longer grow as much as Wall Street analysts expect in the medium term due to possible lower margins.

Seeking Alpha, SMCI's EPS Estimates, Oakoff's notes Seeking Alpha, SMCI's EPS revisions

When I began covering SMCI, its non-GAAP P/E multiple for the next year stood at 19.83x, which was 16.39% lower than the IT sector median at that time. Additionally, its projected EPS growth for the next year was nearly 7 times higher than the sector median.

Today, SMCI's non-GAAP P/E ratio is 37.05x (45.08% higher than the median), with projected EPS growth 11x higher than the median. Yes, the projected business growth has greatly improved, but the stock no longer looks like something cheap.

The company's actively growing market share justifies the current valuation premium to the market, but even based on the more narrowly focused comparative table from BofA analysts (see below), we see that SMCI has started to trade at about the level of very large AI players in terms of forward EV/EBITDA ratio as well as other key multiples, but SMCI's multiples are not as protected by moat and size as in the case of NVIDIA (NVDA) or Microsoft (MSFT), in my opinion.

BofA, Oakoff's compilation

I expect SMCI's EV/EBITDA ratio to return to 20-25x during 2024, which would mean some "relief" from the insane growth of recent weeks. You know, the mean reversion effect has not yet been canceled. According to consensus, based on YCharts data, the EBITDA estimate for the current year is ~$1.5 billion. Assuming the multiple shrinks to 22.5x and the resulting value is adjusted for negative net debt, the implied market capitalization is $34.23bn, which is ~31.2% below Super Micro's current market capitalization.

Data by YCharts

Final Thoughts

Super Micro Computer has proven to be an enticing investment opportunity backed by strong financial performance and market-leading AI infrastructure solutions. However, while SMCI continues to show robust growth potential, concerns over margin pressure and overvaluation urge caution. In any case, these thoughts are circling in my head and I can't do anything about them.

Despite its market leadership and innovative liquid cooling solutions, SMCI's current valuation metrics, even amid rising consensus EPS figures for FY2024 and beyond, raise questions about the stock's sustainability and potential downside risks.

I am not saying that SMCI has to fall by 30% for an investor to be interested in buying it. I just think the stock is overheated, and we should expect a continuation of the correction for SMCI to cool down. As a rule, strong down days like Friday 16, 2024 do not pass us by without a trace. I expect the SMCI stock to enter a prolonged consolidation phase where the funds that have already benefited from its growth will continue to exit and those who believe in the best will buy up serious drawdowns. Market conditions will change and eventually decide which direction SMCI should go, but if I am correct about the likely price behavior of SMCI for the foreseeable future, then taking too large a position in Super Micro will strain both your portfolio and your nerves.

So, although SMCI continues to show long-term promise, I believe prudent investors should reduce their positions to manage portfolio risk and wait for a more favorable entry point.

Good luck with your investments!