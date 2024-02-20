Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Euronext: Clean Q4 Results - Still A Buy

Feb. 20, 2024
Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
4.91K Followers

Summary

  • Euronext's Q4 results showed a 15.1% increase in adjusted EBITDA, beating Wall Street consensus by 3.2%.
  • The company achieved 60% of non-volume related revenue and surpassed its target for annualized EBITDA synergies.
  • Euronext dividend per share was raised once again at a double-digit rate.
  • Positive regulatory changes support our buy rating.

Euronext NV Exchange as France Plans Bill to Boost Attractiveness for Finance

Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Following our recent update on the London Stock Exchange Group and the just-released results, we are back analyzing Euronext (OTCPK:EUXTF). Post Q2, we stated: Patience Pays Off, The Company Is Still A Buy

Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EUXTF, ERNXY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

T
The Third Way
Today, 6:53 AM
Despite its great results, there's a good reason for the 'depressed valuation compared to peers' and that is the depressed dividend yield at 3%, in combination with limited fantasy. Analysts have commented that hopefully at the CMD in November a new buyback will be announced.

Note that abstracting from growth CAPEX the guided costs are in fact flat despite inflation etc. thanks a.o. to higher synergies than guided initially.
