Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

What Is Driving Down Commodity Prices?

Feb. 20, 2024 6:28 AM ETDBC, GSG, DJP, GCC, BCI, BCD, COM, USCI, FTGC, COMT, PDBC, UCIB, FAAR, COMB, SDCI, CMDY, DJCB, CCRV, DBE, JJETF, USO, DBO, USL, BNO, OILK, USOI, OLOXF, UCO, WEAT, CORN, DBA, TAGS, JJGTF, JJATF
CME Group profile picture
CME Group
3.55K Followers

Summary

  • China’s economy has struggled amid soaring debt levels and an overreliance on their residential real estate sector.
  • Nearly all commodity prices track economic developments in China, usually with a lag of about one year.
  • Even if China succeeds in boosting growth in 2024, commodity prices might not sustain a rally unless global conflicts intensify supply disruptions.

Business chart and reflection buildings

Yuichiro Chino/Moment via Getty Images

By Erik Norland

Given the ongoing Russia-Ukraine and Middle Eastern conflicts as well as OPEC's production cuts, one might imagine that commodity prices would be near record highs.

Yet, despite these disruptions, almost across the board, commodity prices are far lower today than they were at their peak levels from 2022. So, why have commodities generally been selling off?

U.S. Crude Oil

Part of the explanation comes from strong harvests of corn and wheat in many critical growing regions. When it comes to oil, U.S. crude production surged to a record in mid-January, partially offsetting OPEC's cuts. But the biggest reason why commodities haven't rallied can be summed up in one word: China.

China is the world's biggest consumer of raw materials, importing up to 40% of the world's industrial metals, 10% of the world's crude oil and around 10% of the food eaten in China. And China's economy hasn't been growing as strongly as many commodity producers had expected. Last year, China expanded at a 5.2% annual pace, which sounds good until one remembers that 5.2% growth was compared to 2022, when China spent much of the year in lockdowns.

GDP

China's economy has been plagued by high levels of debt, collapsing real estate prices, slow growth in industrial production and consumer spending and sharply falling imports and exports. All of this has had consequences for commodity prices, which tend to follow the pace of growth in China, with a lag of roughly one year. Given the long lag times between the pace of Chinese growth and movements in commodity prices, even if China succeeds in boosting growth in 2024, which is far from a given, commodity prices might not sustain a rally unless global conflicts intensify supply disruptions.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

CME Group profile picture
CME Group
3.55K Followers
As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group is where the world comes to manage risk. Comprised of four exchanges - CME, CBOT, NYMEX and COMEX - we offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes, helping businesses everywhere mitigate the myriad of risks they face in today's uncertain global economy. CME Group offers the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes also, offers exciting career opportunities in a variety of disciplines. We value being a good corporate citizen and take an active role in the communities where we work and live.Our Investor Relations page contains comprehensive investor relations information for CME Group shareholders. Take a closer look at CME Group's sponsorships with Saracens, the Blackhawks and others.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DBC--
Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund ETF
GSG--
iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust ETF
DJP--
iPath® Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return(SM) ETN
GCC--
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity Strategy Fund ETF
BCI--
abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.