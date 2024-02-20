busracavus

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is an ETF that may aggregate volatility reduction and income to equity portfolios. On the other hand, it is not the only option for that objective. In this way, we will compare some funds to understand which options are the best for including in your portfolio.

The investment thesis related to holding a fund like JEPI has two distinctive elements. Initially, it provides monthly income that may fit some investment objectives. Besides that, as also a low-volatility asset with an imperfect correlation to the market, it may be an efficient source of diversification and risk management by equity portfolio holders.

How a Fund Like JEPI Works?

JEPI is structured in two buckets. The first comprises around 80% of invested capital and represents a long position in an active equity portfolio. The managers utilize an internally calculated ranking system that includes company fundamentals, potential temporary price overreactions, and portfolio metrics, intending to produce a portfolio with lower volatility than the S&P 500 index.

According to Figure 1, the fund currently holds a non-concentrated portfolio with 132 positions, no stock weighting more than 2%. Compared to the S&P 500, it currently underweights Technology and compensates on Industrials and Consumer Defensive.

Figure 1: JEPI Holdings (Seeking Alpha)

The second bucket consists of an investment in an Equity Linked Note (ELN) that embeds a short position in a call option. The managers structure this derivative layer as a Covered Call Strategy. It works like this: the fund has a long position in the S&P 500 index and writes call options, earning a premium in the transaction that is used to generate the monthly income feature offered by the fund. Figure 2 exemplifies the payout of such a strategy.

Figure 2: Pay-out of Covered Calls (Author)

By writing a call option, the strategy generates initial cash flow in the form of a premium. In Figure 2, this premium can be seen as the difference between the dashed-red Long Underlying curve and the blue Covered Call curve in the segment below the strike price of the option. When the price of the underlying (in this case the S&P 500 index) surpasses the option strike, the option is executed against the long position in the same index held by the fund, resulting in a cap of profits, as depicted by a flat blue Covered Call line in the segment above the strike. Such instruments, used by JEPI to provide monthly cash distributions to its holders, are negotiated directly with banks and broker-dealers on an over-the-counter basis and are renegotiated periodically.

The resulting performance of the fund should, therefore, reflect the long exposure to the index with a lower volatility feature, as represented by bucket one, and the long position in the underlying in bucket two, with the income received by the call options.

Comparative Past Performance

As commented in the introduction, there are a number of funds that are structured to provide income and lower volatility, that could be evaluated as part of an equity portfolio. Those funds may vary in the strategy pursued, the structure, and even in the benchmarks. In any case, a performance comparison can be done to understand if those funds potentially improve the risk-return profile of a portfolio. In this case, the funds used are: Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD), Nationwide Nasdaq 100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NUSI), and the Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD). Please notice that JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium ETF (JEPQ) could not be used due to short time of data available. Figure 3 depicts the past performance of the funds, as well as the current ratings, attributed by Seeking Alpha's grading system.

Figure 3: Comparative Performance of Selected Funds (Seeking Alpha)

The comparative performance since the inception of JEPI shows that it has, together with SPHD, a leading performance in terms of total return among selected peers. The performance of 56.04% in a bit more than 3.5 years is lower, on the other hand, than the performance of the S&P 500 which recorded 76.38% in the period. This result is consistent with the strategy of the fund for two main reasons. First, the lower volatility objective may impose restrictions on the stock selection, specifically in the case of growth stocks. As commented, the fund correspondingly underweights the Technology sector at present. A second element is related to the likelihood of option exercise in a bull market, representing a cap of profits for the second bucket of the fund.

If the return is logical, an evaluation of the risk profile indicates that both in terms of total and systemic risk, the funds performed as predictable. While the annualized Standard Deviation of Returns to the S&P 500 is calculated as 17.5%, JEPI overperformed with 11.7% In this case, JEPI also outperformed its selected peers (QYLD with 13.5%, NUSI with 14.8%, and SPDH with 16.8%) and may be considered the most stable of the funds. Looking at systemic risks, all funds recorded somewhat stable Betas, as illustrated by Figure 4.

Figure 4: Betas of Selected Funds (Calculated by the Author)

The figure shows that systemic risk is close to stability for the funds, especially JEPI, SPHD, and NUSI. These Betas range from 0.54 to 0.64, resulting from the lower-risk mandate of such funds. As a result, considering the average annual risk-free rate in the period of 1.1% (measured by Fed Funds), JEPI presents a higher Sharpe Ratio of 0.883 than the market, 0.838, and remarkably higher than its peers.

Portfolio Optimization

Considering the performance of the funds analyzed, it is only logical to evaluate the inclusion of JEPI in equity portfolios. To make this evaluation more formal and precise, a Markowitz optimizer will be used for a theoretical long-only non-leveraged portfolio that could include the four selected funds and the S&P 500 index, represented by its full replication ETF (SPY). By running this model, it is possible to understand potential weights that could be used for these low-volatility funds, especially JEPI, to improve the risk-return profile of an already diversified portfolio.

Figure 5 depicts the result of this exercise. The blue dots represent the efficient frontier calculated by the model, while the orange dots are undiversified portfolios, rather than the internal diversification in each ETF or index. An evaluation of the picture shows that both SPY and JEPI are in the frontier, indicating that allocation on both assets may also be in the frontier and therefore the combination of both assets may improve the risk-return profiles of the resulting portfolio. Figure 6 depicts a framework for the combination. The other three funds are embedded in the efficiency envelope or the dominated frontier, and the optimizer did not select any of those funds for the optimized portfolio.

Figure 5: Portfolio Optimization Frontier (Calculated by the Author) Sharpe Ratio of Resulting Portfolio in Different Risk-Free Rate Scenarios (Calculated by the Author)

Figure 6 illustrate the levels for the Sharpe Ratio of portfolios resulting from the combination of SPY and JEPI. This assessment depends on the prospective belief regarding the risk-free rate on an ex-ante basis. As the risk-free rate increases, three differences are perceived: the general level of the Sharpe Ratio reduces, the curvature of the ratio is steepened, and lower levels of JEPI are optimal to maximize the risk-return profile. In any case, nevertheless, investors may evaluate the suitability of JEPI in their portfolios to improve their risk-adjusted performance. Some additional considerations in the analysis:

Investors may hold active portfolios that may have different sensitivity to JEPI than SPY,

The expected return of the assets was calculated based on past performance, and investors may want to tilt that to reflect their views,

Forward assessment of risk can also be done on an individual level.

Risks Related to JEPI

Despite having a Low-Volatility and Income-Provider mandate, a long position in JEPI involves some risks to be followed by investors. Initially, the fund is subjected to strong price movements. Since its inception, JEPI had its worst month return on September/22 with a -6.35%, but it had 43.2% negative months against 36.4% of the index. Also, the monthly income provided by the fund, despite the goal of stability, has suffered fluctuations in the past and may continue to do so. The previous range goes from $0.62 in June/22 to $0.26 in August/21. Nowadays, the fund is paying $0.30 for a yield of 7.94% and is rated B according to Seeking Alpha's grading system.

A third point is related to return fluctuations, which may be the result of the availability of options, as well as the pricing of the options that may impact directly the premium received by the fund, the exercise of purchased options, and the volatility of the market.

At last, derivative positions are subjected to specific risks such as counterpart risk and potential lack of liquidity of the instruments.

Conclusion

JEPI may be an interesting tool to compose equity portfolios and increase their risk-return profile. The low-volatility approach creates some positive diversification effects for investors seeking long-term performance in equity portfolios. In a cycle of interest rate reduction, it may be even more efficient in providing risk-adjusted performance to equity portfolios when properly dosed in portfolios.