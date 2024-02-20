Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Super Micro Computer: Bubbly Territory With Underlying Strength To Show For

The Value Investor profile picture
The Value Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Super Micro shares have tripled in just six weeks, displaying bubble-like characteristics.
  • The company has shown strong growth and profits, making it a clear winner in the AI revolution.
  • Super Micro is a provider of high-performance server and storage solutions, with a focus on growth segments like 5G and artificial intelligence.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Value In Corporate Events get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Extreme Close-up of Supercomputer

CasarsaGuru

Shares of Super Micro (NASDAQ:SMCI) have clearly seen bubble-like characteristics, having tripled in a period of just six weeks, after a not too shabby performance seen in 2023. While this price action feels like a real momentum run, with even meme-alike characteristics, this is

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

This article was written by

The Value Investor profile picture
The Value Investor
25.35K Followers

The Value Investor has a Master of Science with specialization in financial markets and a decade of experience tracking companies via catalytic company events.

As the leader of the investing group Value In Corporate Events they provide members with opportunities to capitalize on IPOs, mergers & acquisitions, earnings reports and changes in corporate capital allocation. Coverage includes 10 major events a month with an eye towards finding the best opportunities. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

i
ialllll
Today, 7:36 AM
Comments (652)
Good analysis on the company. The market cap on fridays close according to Bloomberg was around $45bil. I would just like to say I have had a position and have told everyone to buy this since last May. Friday was a difficult day but only a blip on the way to a much higher stock price. I appreciate your analysis but it sure seems to me based on it you would want to own Smci even here. Despite the run up the world is just waking up to Smci - literally no one talked about this name until they preannounced on the upside one month ago. It will be moved into the ndx 100 in my opinion quite soon and possibly the sp500 after that. Institutions not already in it will need to be buying then. Long Smci!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SMCI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SMCI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SMCI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.