CasarsaGuru

Shares of Super Micro (NASDAQ:SMCI) have clearly seen bubble-like characteristics, having tripled in a period of just six weeks, after a not too shabby performance seen in 2023. While this price action feels like a real momentum run, with even meme-alike characteristics, this is backed up by incredible operating momentum of the business itself.

While shares look arguably quite expensive here, there is real underlying growth and profits to show for it as well, making the provider of key supplies to the AI revolution one of the clear winners during the gold rush.

The Business

Super Micro is a provider of application optimized, high-performance server and storage solutions which address a broad range of computational intensive workloads. Long-term expertise in hardware design, its agile Building Block Solutions, and in-house design and manufacturing allows for rapid development, building and testing of servers, storage systems and related equipment.

These capabilities give customers great choice in many growth segments, including 5G, datacenters, public and private cloud, and artificial intelligence, among others, in which the server and storage systems are seen in great demand.

The agility of the Building Block Solution, a focus on engineering and entrepreneurial spirit stand at the basis of the success, driven by very short response times to changes in the marketplace, being the key competitive element in the past, and going forward.

The "old" Super Micro focused on components & subsystems, as the gradual addition of servers and total IT solutions make that the complementary range of solutions have been the driving force for the company to outgrow the industry, a trend which started post-pandemic.

The company is a dual play on datacenter growth, but also increased energy efficiency, which makes it an ESG play to some extent as well, with the company achieving PUE ratios of 1.06 already! This is a true testament of why the company is winning as low PUEs are key with regard to ESG, power availability in general and economic efficiency, after power prices have creeped up in general. Moreover, the integration of hardware and software offers an integrated set of solutions, while many peers of Super Micro focus on one or the other.

The company has seen steady growth, having grown from a $1.5 billion business a decade ago to about $7 billion by the fiscal year 2023. The nature of the business, somewhat lower margin activities, means that gross margins typically come in the mid-teens as operating margins have increased from single digit numbers to around 10% of sales. This suggests that the business is not so tech-savvy, but that is not correct as these products simply carry a relative high bill of materials

A $30 stock in 2015 traded at similar levels pre-pandemic and only rose in a spectacular fashion through 2022, this being a $100 stock early in 2023.

Following The Momentum

In August of last year, the company posted its fourth quarter results for the fiscal year 2023. Full-year revenues rose some 37% to $7.12 billion. Operating profits of $761 million were equal to 10.7% of sales, a big improvement from a 6.4% margin the year before. The combination of strong topline sales growth and margin expansion made that GAAP earnings more than doubled to $11.43 per share. That said, this understates the momentum, with fourth quarter sales up another 34% to $2.18 billion, with earnings trending at around $14 per share already.

With shares trading at $250 at the time, while the company operated with a modest net cash position, valuations looked rather fair at a high-teens earnings multiples. In fact, shares looked cheap given the strong growth reported.

The reason for that in part has to do with the outlook, as the company guided for first quarter 2024 sales between $1.9 and $2.2 billion, with GAAP earnings seen between $2.02 and $2.80 per share. For the year 2024, the company guided for full-year sales around $10 billion, plus or minus half a billion.

Shares still traded around the $300 mark in the fall, as the company announced lots of new product introductions. The company actually sold 2.3 million shares at $262 per share in December in order to prepare the balance sheet for further growth. This equity issue followed first quarter sales reported at $2.12 billion (as released in November), although this was accompanied by another upbeat outlook, with second quarter sales seen at $2.8 billion (plus or minus a hundred million). With momentum improving, the company upped the full year sales guidance to $10-$11 billion.

2024 A Momentum Run On Fire

A $300 stock by mid-January has been on fire and traded above the $1,000 mark in recent sessions as the momentum is clearly unheard off. All this started on January 18th, when the company provided an update for the second quarter results, now seeing sales at a midpoint of $3.625 billion, an $825 million increase from the previous upbeat guidance. Despite the huge increase, this only in part translated into higher earnings, with GAAP earnings roughly seen a dollar higher to levels around $5 per share.

Later that month, the company reported sales at $3.66 billion (with quarterly sales surpassing revenues reported for all of 2021!), with GAAP earnings coming in at $5.10 per share. Earnings growth trailing topline sales growth was a choice as the company saw gross margins down more than three points to 15.4% of sales, a deliberate action in order to gain market share, as demonstrated by a 103% increase in sales.

For the third quarter, the company sees sales at a midpoint of $3.90 billion, with full-year sales seen at a midpoint of $14.5 billion, which implies that fourth quarter sales are seen around $4.7 billion! Similar to this quarter, not all these sales gains as expected to flow through the bottom line, with third quarter GAAP earnings seen around $5.20 per share. Clearly some kind of hoarding effect is taking place with clients here, as it is hard to see the real current demand (and how much inventory is added by customers here) making that near term business performance could also display negative volatility.

With shares trading around the $500 mark by the end of January, valuations seemed somewhat reasonable with earnings power suggesting that shares traded around 25 times earnings, while triple digit sales growth was reported. It really is the recent trading action which seems bubbly. This came as shares rose above the $1,000 mark, displaying great (intraday) volatility here.

And Now?

With 58 million shares trading around the $900 mark, the company commands a $52 billion valuation, as a net cash position of $350 million is just a rounding error at this stage. That being said, with earnings power trending at $20-$25 per share, valuations are arguably very demanding, but still somewhat justifiable at 40 times earnings.

While it feels bubbly, the business is obviously seeing strong demand here, which feels somewhat rushed as well, leading to questions on the longevity of growth to be asked. The near term guidance suggests more growth to come, with fourth quarter sales trending at an estimated $19 billion per annum, with the business being supply constrained.

This massive growth is driven by its unique positioning, driven by speed of R&D and in-house engineering, allowing it to ride this AI wave perfectly, including a variety of different server configurations provided with the Building Blocks architecture to allow for customer design. Such R&D efforts, as well as increased cooling rack capability based on liquids, are key to winning business here.

The only negative of the rapid growth is that cash flows are needed for working capital purposes, covered by the equity issuance in December, as current levels look opportune to tap the markets as well. Such a move could kill the share price momentum as well (which actually might be a good thing).

Customer concentration might be an issue as well, although that the top two customers make up a manageable 36% of sales, as this seems normal in such extreme circumstances, and quite frankly, not my biggest concern.

Amidst all of this, investors have to perform a balancing act. Clearly, shares display all the characteristics of bubbly territory, having tripled in the first six weeks of the year already, but there really is underlying strength behind this. Right now, a long position does not feel opportune following the incredible momentum seen already, and the potential negative volatility in the business performance as well (or perhaps competitors catching up), yet a short position is too dangerous as well. Having no position, I do not seek to be involved at this point in time.