sinology/Moment via Getty Images

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) reported their Q4 results on January 25th. In my previous coverage, I presented a 'Strong Buy' thesis, emphasizing their robust automotive silicon carbide growth despite a sluggish personal electronics market in FY23. Considering the anticipated challenges in the industrial sector for FY24, I view it as a transition year for STM. Therefore, I maintain my 'Strong Buy' recommendation with a fair value of EUR 73 per share.

Automotive Silicon Carbide Growth and Inventory Replenishment

In Q4 FY23, STM recorded a -3.2% revenue growth and a gross margin of 45.5%, both slightly below their initial projections, primarily due to softer growth in the automotive segment. Presently, the automotive market accounts for 41% of the group's revenue, experiencing a year-over-year increase of 33.5%, propelled by the adoption of electric vehicles and the growth of silicon carbide, as previously highlighted in my coverage.

STMicroelectronics Quarterly Results

For automotive silicon carbide, STM achieved $1.14 billion in revenue for FY23, constituting 6.6% of group revenue. During the earnings call, management projected silicon carbide revenue to reach $1.5-$1.6 billion in FY24 and $2 billion in FY25. The growth of silicon carbide and ADAS has been instrumental in driving the performance of their automotive and discrete group, as illustrated in the accompanying chart.

STMicroelectronics Annual Reports

I agree with STM's revenue projection for the silicon carbide business for several reasons. Firstly, STM has made significant investments in ramping up manufacturing facilities for silicon carbide. During the earnings call, they disclosed ongoing ramp-ups in facilities across Catania, Singapore, Morocco, and China. Additionally, they have initiated production at their new integrated silicon carbide substrate manufacturing facility in Catania. The impending launch of silicon carbide manufacturing in China, expected by Q4 FY25, further augments their global manufacturing capabilities, setting the stage for substantial growth in the coming years.

Secondly, STM's expansion plans for 300-millimeter wafer capacity are promising. They have qualified their new 300-millimeter wafer fab in Italy for production and finalized a three-party agreement for another facility with the State of France and Global Foundries. These expansions will enable STM to produce advanced silicon carbide products for automotive OEMs, enhancing their market position in the near future.

Despite the optimistic outlook for the silicon carbide business, STM faces challenges such as an ADAS inventory correction from a particular customer beginning in the latter part of Q3 FY23. This correction is expected to persist into FY24, posing growth headwinds for the automotive segment. Additionally, STM anticipates reduced capacity reservation fees in FY24 due to improving supply chain conditions, as automotive OEMs no longer need to secure supply through such fees. Consequently, STM foresees approximately $800 million in revenue headwinds in FY24. Nonetheless, the long-term prospects for silicon carbide remain compelling, especially given the burgeoning demand for electric vehicles globally, with the World Economic Forum highlighting the necessity of an 18-fold increase in EV volume by 2030 to meet emissions targets.

Industrial Inventory Correction

STM's Industrial business, constituting 30% of group revenue, experienced an 11.4% revenue growth in FY23. However, the company has begun to witness an end-market inventory correction since the latter part of Q3 FY23. Consequently, industrial market growth is expected to be negative in the first half of FY24.

It's noteworthy that approximately 65% of STM's industrial business is derived from factory automation and industrial infrastructure end-markets, with consumer industrials contributing 25% of revenue, as disclosed during their analyst day. The slowdown in factory automation and consumer industrial markets appears logical. The industrial sector received a boost during the pandemic when consumers purchased higher-than-normal physical goods. However, in the post-pandemic period, consumption of physical goods has decelerated, leading to an accumulation of inventory due to concerns about supply chain issues. Currently, the entire industrial market is faced with the task of rectifying these overbuilt inventories, posing a growth headwind for STM in FY24.

FY24 Outlook

In FY24, STM anticipates automotive growth to be in the mid-single digits, while the industrial sector is projected to decline by mid-teens and personal electronics by low-teens, as outlined in the accompanying slide. Excluding the impact of the ADAS inventory issue and capacity reservation fee, their automotive business would see a year-over-year growth of 13%.

STMicroelectronics Q4 FY23 Presentation

Indeed, considering the guidance provided, it appears that weak market dynamics are anticipated across both the industrial and personal electronics sectors. As previously discussed, the industrial market is poised to undergo inventory correction in FY24, while subdued consumer demand for physical goods is expected due to higher interest rates. Assuming automotive growth of 5%, a decline of 15% in the industrial sector, and an 11% drop in personal electronics, the combined revenue would decline by approximately 4.5% in FY24. This underscores the notion that FY24 is likely a transitional year for STM as it navigates through the shifts in market cycles.

Valuation Update

As analyzed above, I estimate their revenue to decline by 4.5% in FY24, reflecting weaknesses in the industrial and personal electronic markets. Additionally, the company faces a $800 million capacity reservation fee comparable issue in FY24. I have revised the revenue projections for the next ten years in the current model. The new assumptions reflect the cyclicality of STM’s business model, as its three main end-markets are all cyclical in nature. I assume an 8% revenue growth in the upcycle period, aligned with their historical average, and a -5% growth in the down cycle periods using FY24 as a proxy.

Their operating margin is purely driven by operating leverage. I calculate a 10bps margin expansion in the upcycle years and a 20bps margin contraction in the downcycle years, assuming that 70% of their operating costs are fixed.

In terms of capital expenditure, STM is guiding $2.5 billion in FY24, a significant drop from the $4.1 billion level in FY23. As the company has already ramped up several manufacturing facilities over the past few years, the decline in their capital expenditure makes sense to me. I have updated the new assumptions in the model.

I have kept the remaining assumptions intact, and the fair value is estimated to be EUR 73 per share, or USD 78 per share using the current foreign exchange rate. The current stock price is only trading at 12x of forward free cash flow, a significantly discounted multiple in my view.

STMicroelectronics DCF - Author's Calculation

Key Risks

As highlighted in my previous article, STM’s silicon carbide business faces strong competition from ON Semiconductor (ON) and Infineon Technologies (OTCQX:IFNNY). ON Semiconductor generated $800 million of silicon carbide revenue in FY23, marking a fourfold increase from FY22. The company has been heavily investing in silicon carbide manufacturing facilities, as disclosed in their Q4 FY23 result. Additionally, they have made significant progress on their 200-millimeter technology.

Infineon Technologies aims to achieve EUR 500 million in silicon carbide revenue in FY24, representing a 50% year-over-year growth, as indicated in their Q1 FY24 earnings call.

For STM’s shareholders, it is crucial to monitor the competitive dynamics and the performance of ON Semiconductor and Infineon Technologies closely. These developments will provide valuable insights into the market landscape and potential impacts on STM’s silicon carbide business.

Conclusion

Given the transitory nature of the inventory correction in the industrial market and the outlook for FY24 as a transition year for STM, I maintain a "Strong Buy" recommendation with a fair value of EUR 73 per share.