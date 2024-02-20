Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

STMicroelectronics: FY24 Would Be A Transition Year

Feb. 20, 2024 6:47 AM ETSTMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) Stock
Lighting Rock Research profile picture
Lighting Rock Research
721 Followers

Summary

  • STMicroelectronics reported slightly below projected revenue growth and gross margin due to softer growth in the automotive segment.
  • The company projects significant growth in their automotive silicon carbide business, with revenue expected to reach $1.5-$1.6 billion in FY24 and $2 billion in FY25.
  • STM anticipates challenges in the industrial sector, with an end-market inventory correction and projected decline in industrial market growth in FY24.

Chip engineer is taking wafer out from box

sinology/Moment via Getty Images

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) reported their Q4 results on January 25th. In my previous coverage, I presented a 'Strong Buy' thesis, emphasizing their robust automotive silicon carbide growth despite a sluggish personal electronics market in FY23. Considering the

This article was written by

Lighting Rock Research profile picture
Lighting Rock Research
721 Followers
I am a growth-oriented investor, conducting fundamental research. Long-term focus, independent thinking. I prefer companies with deep moats and high recurring sales growth.Disclosure: Hunter Wolf and I are working in the same investment team. I am writing here independently.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About STM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on STM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
STM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.