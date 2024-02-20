Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nano Dimension: Outlook Hinges On Acquisition Strategy

Feb. 20, 2024 6:51 AM ETNano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Stock
Futurist Stocks profile picture
Futurist Stocks
82 Followers

Summary

  • Nano Dimension has a large cash pile and is looking for acquisition targets.
  • Q3 results continue to show revenue growth.
  • The acquisition strategy is likely to drive the direction of the stock and opinion of investors.

3D Printer Printing Prototypes

kynny

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) is an Israel-based provider of additive electronics, including 3D printers, the DragonFly IV being their flagship product. Over the last year, focus has shifted more onto the management of the company, their acquisition strategy, and a resulting power struggle involving activist

This article was written by

Futurist Stocks profile picture
Futurist Stocks
82 Followers
Individual investor focusing mostly on speculative tech stocks that have growth potential. BSc in Finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not a financial adviser and this is not financial advice. This article is intended for informational purposes only. You should always make investment decisions based upon your individual financial situation and personal research.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NNDM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NNDM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NNDM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.