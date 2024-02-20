SCHO: A Mathematical Speculative Investment For 2024 - Buy

Witthaya Prasongsin/Moment via Getty Images

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) is a well-known thematic fund that invests in short-term bonds: in this article, after briefly analyzing the composition and the main ratios, I explain how SCHO could be a great investment opportunity for 2024, due to the nature of the underlying and of expectations of a reduction in interest rates by the FED.

A brief overview of the characteristics

SCHO is a fund that operates in a simple way: it invests in Treasuries with maturities between 1 and 3 years, has a yield of 3.92%, a very good expense ratio of 0.03% and offers excellent liquidity thanks to $11.97 billion in assets. As you can see from the image below, this is the composition of the Top 10 holdings.

SCHO Holdings (Charles Schwab)

As regards the general composition, this is also relatively obvious, with practically 100% in class AA bonds with a duration of 1-3 years, except for an almost negligible percentage in cash.

SCHO Portfolio (Charles Schwab)

In summary, the fund is excellent, so an investment in SCHO guarantees peaceful dreams for any type of investor.

A speculative trade for 2024

SCHO interests me a lot, in particular because of its sensitivity to interest rates. Below, I have analyzed the correlation between the yield of US01Y (in orange) and the performance of SCHO (in blue), and it is clear that this correlation is inverse. To make everything clearer, I have highlighted with arrows the relevant movements in different time periods starting from 2017. In summary, if the yield rises, SCHO falls, while if the yield falls, SCHO rises.

Correlation SCHO and US01Y (TradingView)

In a previous article of mine on the CGCP ETF, which is also related to the trend in interest rates, I wrote:

Although the latest CPI reading was stickier than expected at 3.1%, inflation has nevertheless continued to decline. Therefore, considering the base case where the economy remains solid, but inflation continues to fall, reaching the target of 2% in 2025, it is reasonable to expect, from my point of view, a decrease in rates from 5.25%-5.5% to 4.5%-4.75%. Logically, expectations regarding cuts are constantly changing and it is difficult to predict exactly how extended they will be. However, it is quite certain that there will be cuts in 2024, and my estimates above represent a basic/conservative case. However, in the second most likely case, a recession, CGCP could react even better. In this case, the Fed would almost be forced into faster cuts to support the economy, so lower rates at the end of 2024 could mean an obvious ETF appreciation.

(Source: CGCP: Rate Cuts Could Make This ETF Appreciate, But Be Careful)

The point I am trying to demonstrate is clear: 2024 will probably be the year of interest rate cuts by the Fed, and this indicates an almost mathematical increase in the price of SCHO.

In particular, I analyzed how the change in yield historically affects SCHO. After a bit of calculation which I will spare you, it turns out that for a 25 bps change in fed funds rates, SCHO moves in a range, both negative and positive, of 0.40%-0.50%. Doing some calculations, considering the base case of 4 cuts for a total of 100 bps in 2024, the expected return would be between +1.6% and +2.0%, to which add the fund's forward dividend of 3.92%.

The risks of the thesis

Although my opinion on rate cuts is clear, I believe it is necessary to also analyze the risks of this type of speculative operation. The Fed could, in fact, decide not to cut rates in 2024, or cut them much less than expected: this could therefore pose a risk for the investor.

However, from my point of view, the real problem in this type of scenario is not much the loss of capital or depreciation of the investment, but rather a problem of opportunity cost. Let me explain: in the worst case in which the Fed decides not to cut rates, the market could cause the value of 1-year treasuries to fall, probably bringing the yield back to the 5.5% zone (the maximum since the Fed began to raise rates). According to my calculations, this could correspond to a -0.8%/-1.0% in 10 months, to which however the 3.92% dividend should be added. A total return of around +2.9%/+3.1% might not satisfy many investors, who instead could have allocated their capital in a more profitable way.

Therefore, considering the various scenarios, between worst case and best case, the profit range for this investment, until the end of the year, could guarantee a return of between +2.9% and +5.9%.

Is SCHO the right ETF for this investment idea?

As written in the section on the characteristics of SCHO, I think the ETF is excellent; however, it is necessary to compare it with other peers in the category to understand if this is actually the right ETF for the investment idea. In particular, what interests me are the ETF's expenses, yield and liquidity. I compared 2 other ETFs practically equal in the category with SCHO: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) and Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (VGSH).

Comparing the data of the three, SCHO is better in 2 of the 3 categories. Regarding expenses, SPTS and VGSH have 0.03% and 0.04% respectively, against 0.03% for SCHO. However, SCHO is much better in terms of dividend yield (3.92%) compared to 3.74% for SPTS and 3.46% for VGSH. Finally, regarding liquidity, SCHO has much higher volume than SPTS, but slightly lower than VGSH.

In conclusion, what tips the balance towards SCHO is the higher dividend, and the management fee. In conclusion, SCHO is the best ETF for this speculative investment.

Final thoughts

Although a +5.5%/+5.9% in 10 months is not a very high return for many, I think that this could still be an interesting idea to exploit a market dynamic that will probably begin in 2024 but could also continue into 2025, perhaps further increasing the return. In particular, I think that in 2024 marked by geopolitical uncertainties and markets at risk of overvaluation, this could be a good speculative move considering risk and return.