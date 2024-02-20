Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Inflation And Consumer Sentiment

Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.78K Followers

Summary

  • The resilience of the U.S. economy during 2023 owed much to low unemployment and excess savings built up through the pandemic.
  • Excess savings may still be out there, but only among those on middle and higher incomes.
  • Inflation in non-discretionary items, which the middle-income consumer is already better able to afford, may not be as sticky as the January data suggest.

Business chart and reflection buildings

Yuichiro Chino/Moment via Getty Images

By Shannon L. Saccocia, CFA

U.S. consumer sentiment has defied predictions of excess savings running dry, but do hotter inflation data pose a risk?

Back in November, we set out our "Ten for 2024

This article was written by

Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.78K Followers
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman’s team is more than 2,100 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to delivering compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. That commitment includes active consideration of environmental, social and governance factors. The firm manages $323 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.For important disclosures: https://www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications  Contact Us: Advisor Solutions (877) 628-2583 advisor@nb.com RIA & Family Office (888) 556-9030 riadesk@nb.com

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TBT--
ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury ETF
TLT--
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
TMV--
Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares ETF
IEF--
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
SHY--
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.