TH International Expansion Plans Slow On Need For 'More Capital'

Bamboo Works
Summary

  • TH International needs to ‘commit more capital’ to expand its Tim Hortons business in China “in an exciting way,” according to the CEO of Tim Hortons brand owner RBI.
  • Previous company data showed TH International had 909 Tim Hortons stores in China in mid-January, short of the 1,000 it had previously targeted by the end of 2023.
  • TH International’s revenue rose 42.7% year-on-year in last year’s third quarter to 436 million yuan.

The operator of the Tim Hortons chain in China is falling behind its aggressive expansion plans amid disagreement with the brand's owner about new investment

Donut anyone?

You won't find many of those - if any - at Tim

