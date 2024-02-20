FredFroese

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) is a US-based company that is among the global leaders in the additive manufacturing industry. If interested in the industry, here are my previous articles on Materialise NV (MTLS), 3D Systems Corporation (DDD), Proto Labs (PRLB), and The 3D Printing ETF (PRNT). XMTR experienced a high revenue growth rate with a 55% CAGR from FY19 to FY23, far above the results from competitors, despite a period that was not economically favorable for manufacturing companies. These results are partly driven by the highly scalable business model, which allows it to record growth that is difficult to achieve through in-house manufacturing. Xometry, through its proprietary platform, acts as an intermediary between buyers and sellers of on-demand manufacturing services, relying on a network of more than 10,000 partner companies. These characteristics make Xometry a unique case within additive manufacturing, an industry that is expected to surpass the significant $100B milestone by 2032 at a CAGR of 16.7%. I am convinced that by FY25 the company will reach the breakeven point, starting to generate profits and positive cash flows. For these reasons, despite the market currently fairly pricing the stock, I believe that starting to build a position on XMTR is an almost mandatory option to avoid missing the train. To support my thesis, I conducted a careful analysis of the business, a comparison with the leading competitor Proto Labs, and a Discounted Cash Flow analysis to establish its fundamental value.

Business Overview

Xometry owns an online platform that gives its customers (buyers) access to a network of about 10,000 manufacturing companies (suppliers) for on-demand production in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Customers get access to different manufacturing processes such as 3D printing, CNC machining, injection molding, and sheet metal, used on both plastics and metal materials.

XMTR acts as an atypical intermediary, assuming the full operational risk of the transaction and recording the cost charged to the buyer as revenue and the cost incurred by the suppliers as cost of sales; the difference between these two figures can be considered as the margin obtained by the company for its intermediary role.

The process leading to product delivery is quite complex and consists of a constant relationship between buyer and supplier through the online platform. For a hypothetical customer, it is sufficient to upload the file of the object to be produced in CAD format to immediately receive a quote, which varies depending on parameters such as the type of processing used, the material, and the time within which they wish to receive the order placed.

One of the innovative features concerns the pricing of the quotation, performed automatically, through the AI-driven instant quoting engine. In 2023, XMTR announced a partnership with Google Cloud for further development of this technology, to increase the number of production processes and materials on which automatic quoting can be received. Furthermore, an instant quoting add-in was added to Solidworks, so that product pricing can be viewed directly on Dassault Systems' CAD platform, enhancing the overall ecosystem serving the customer. The process leading from quotation to order shipment is highly articulated, characterized by a continuous dialogue between buyers and suppliers mediated by Xometry. The latter mainly performs support in pre-production, final price negotiation, and transportation operations. For greater completeness, I have included below the diagram of the entire production process, as provided by the management in the Q2 2022 Earnings Presentation.

Xometry Q2 2022 Earnings Presentation

Growth Potential Unveiled

The characteristics outlined above make it easy to understand Xometry's potential for growth. XMTR indeed relies totally on its partner network, whereas its peers mainly carry out in-house production. To increase turnover then, the company can both expand its network and increase the revenue obtained by the individual partner through the online platform. Furthermore, the peers relying on in-house production must make investments to increase the output of their production capacity. At the same time though, Xometry's outsourced business model returns lower operating margins than those achievable by in-house production, having the production partner absorbing part of the profit.

The analysis of the Marketplace Business Unit highlights a clear correlation between revenues and margins, as this type of business allows the achievement of economies of scale that make it cost-effective to produce a larger quantity of goods. Most of Xometry's revenue consists of selling on-demand products its customers order.

XMTR SEC Filings and Author's Analysis

Following the acquisition of Thomas in 2021 though, XMTR presents a second business unit dedicated to supplier services, which consists mainly of selling marketing services to manufacturing companies through a subscription, consisting of 5 different plans, from the basic to the premium option. Within this segment, financial services and the supply of materials and equipment are also provided. However, the management has recently stated that it will discontinue offering these services, given their little significance in the company's total revenues. Thomas represents a great opportunity for Xometry, both in terms of increased margins and profitability and from a data collection perspective. The acquisition of the marketing services company allows taking advantage of a large amount of data, which can be leveraged to increase efficiency in the pricing done by artificial intelligence. The more data the company has, the more efficient and competitive the pricing quantification process becomes.

In contrast to the Marketplace Business Unit, the Services to Suppliers one is characterized by much higher margins, in line with those achieved by digital marketing companies. In Q3 FY23, the segment achieved a gross profit close to 90% up from the date of acquisition, despite revenues in the segment showing a negative trend between Q2 FY22 and Q3 FY23.

XMTR SEC Filings and Author's Analysis

A Business Comparison with Proto Labs

Proto Labs is one of the leading companies operating in the on-demand manufacturing sector, with revenues that are currently higher than those of Xometry. The major difference between the two companies concerns their organizational structure: while Xometry outsources totally to its partner network, Proto Labs presents a mixed system. The bulk of the company's revenues come from on-demand sales of products manufactured in-house. Following the acquisition of 3D Hubs in 2021, Proto Labs also presents the possibility of manufacturing through a network, of about 250 partners, allowing greater operational flexibility, especially in the case of large orders. In 9M23, Proto Labs achieved 15.8% of revenues through the partner network. These different organizational characteristics create several advantages and disadvantages of one organizational model over the other. For these reasons, it is worth analyzing some of the main differences.

Advantages of Manufacturing through Network: it allows to offer customers a much more varied range of production processes and materials. At the same time, production through networks ensures that it is possible to offer a service aimed at the production of large batches since the output capacity of the entire network can be relied upon; in this way, production is less focused on prototyping and product development as in the case of Proto Labs. The presence of a manufacturers' network makes it possible to search for the most suitable company for a certain type of production process, leading to an excellent quality result and a relatively lower cost than in-house production. Finally, one of the greatest advantages lies in the need to make few Capex, since production is outsourced, and the only investments needed are in developing the marketplace so that it responds more and more to customer needs.

Advantages of in-house production: it allows the achievement of higher margins than external production, as the profit is entirely absorbed by the producing company and is not shared with any partner. In addition, companies such as Proto Labs, manage to ensure a lead time of up to 1 day, which is significantly less than those offered by Xometry, being independent of the timelines of third-party companies. Proto Labs itself, after the purchase of 3D Hubs, is increasingly insisting on the network, reducing year by year the revenues obtained through in-house production. For this reason, and also in light of the considerations made above, we believe Xometry's organizational model is better suited to the business in question.

XMTR vs. PRLB from a Numerical Standpoint

The qualitative considerations took on even more importance in light of the quantitative data showing different performances between Xometry and Proto Labs. In particular, the graph below shows that PRLB has been characterized by slowing growth during XMTR's revenue explosion as if the latter had partly cannibalized the former's revenue growth. However, in 9M23 this dynamic seems to have slowed down.

I believe that this trend is mainly attributable to the different business models; Xometry's, which is much more scalable, allows the company's organizational structure to handle large positive variations in revenue in a relatively sustainable manner, as the company is loss-making for the time being.

XMTR and PRLB SEC Filings and Author's Analysis

Another important metric of comparison concerns revenues internationally, mostly obtained in the European market for both companies. Despite the acquisition of 3D Hubs in 2021, Proto Labs' international revenues remain almost constant compared to total revenues. Xometry, on the other hand, experienced an upward trend, with international revenues going from 5% of total revenues in Q1 FY21 to 15% in Q3 FY23.

XMTR and PRLB SEC Filings and Author's Analysis

As regards gross margin, Xometry experienced an improvement from 17.6% in Q4 FY19 to 38.9% in Q3 FY23, although partly attributable to the Thomas acquisition, which is characterized by very high margins as discussed above. Considering exclusively the Marketplace Business Unit, the gross margin reached 31.1% in Q3 FY23, so still very much on the rise.

In the same period, Proto Labs's gross margin presented a downward trend, going from 50.6% in Q4 FY19 to 45.4% in Q3 FY23. Again, PRLB results are affected by the acquisition of 3D Hubs, which resulted in a dilutive effect on the company's operating results. Although therefore the Proto Labs organizational model allows it to achieve higher margins, during the past few years, this difference is narrowing.

I believe that a further increase in Xometry's revenues may foster economies of scale, hence boosting gross marginality, which should reach or perhaps exceed Proto Labs within a 5-year horizon.

XMTR and PRLB SEC Filings and Author's Analysis

In terms of profitability, Xometry has not yet recorded a profit, with negative OCF and FCF; in contrast, Proto Labs between FY17 and FY22 has always produced both positive profit and FCF (except for FY22 due to the accounting of an impairment loss). The MXTR organizational model thereby, despite appearing to be more competitive and able to gain market share over competitors, still requires reaching economies of scale to achieve profitability comparable with that of PRLB.

Brief Economic and Financial Overview

XMTR SEC Filings, Refinitiv Eikon and Author's Analysis

In Q4 FY23, I expect XMTR to achieve revenues of around $128m, in line with the guidance announced by management in the Q3 conference call. Analysts’ estimates, as provided by Refinitiv Eikon, forecast revenues to reach $463m (38% YoY growth), then continue to grow by 27.4% in FY24 and 24.4% in FY25. This trend will drive increasing margins in line with the improvements seen in recent fiscal years. For these reasons, I expect breakeven to be achieved in FY25.

The balance sheet is reported to be relatively strong, especially short-term liquidity, with a quick ratio of 5.25x. Xometry, as of September 2023, has $276m of cash on hand, financed mostly through convertible bonds, with a 1% rate and maturity in November 2026. The resulting net debt figure is $24m.

XMTR SEC Filings and Author's analysis

The Cash on hand appears to be sufficient to meet the expected cash absorption for the next 2 to 3 years, as, barring new acquisitions, Xometry does not have significant negative FCF. This is due to the low amount of Capex required by the business, as confirmed by the comparison of the Capex/Revenue ratio with PRLB, which has experienced much higher investment outlays than XMTR.

I believe that this characteristic will allow Xometry to record positive FCF once it reaches the condition of operating profitability. Among the positive components of OCF to be noted is a significant use of stock-based compensation, a positive factor for the company, less so for shareholders who were subject to capital dilution of about 2.5% compared to the IPO levels.

Discounted Cash Flow Analysis

I conducted a DCF analysis, resulting in an equity valuation of $1.5B for a price of $30.8 a share, -4.0% compared with the current market price. The analysis was carried out based on the following inputs:

Beta = 1.18, obtained from the average beta of my sample of 8 companies operating in the business.

MRP = 5.8%, obtained using Pablo Fernandez's data weighted by XMTR geographic revenue exposure.

Risk-free rate = 3.76% obtained in the same way as MRP.

Cost of equity and WACC = 8.18% and 8.06% respectively.

A two-stage DCF was applied, with the first 8 years (FY23 to FY30) estimated based on the company's historical growth data, whereas g = 2% has been assumed from FY30 onward, in line with the structural growth of the United States, the main country in which Xometry operates.

Refinitiv Eikon and Author's Analysis

Author's Analysis

Conclusion

I believe that Xometry is destined to become one of the leaders in the additive manufacturing industry, with a particular focus on on-demand manufacturing. Its organizational model is unique, and although companies such as Proto Labs are partly adapting to this new type of structure, I am confident that XMTR will gain further market share against competitors, at least in the medium term. The exponential revenue growth will be the main factor supporting margins as economies of scale are achieved, enabled by the business in which it operates. My Discounted Cash Flow analysis yielded a slightly lower equity value than the current market price; in my opinion, this is due to the market having higher expectations on XMTR than those of most competitors.

I assign a Buy rating to the stock, as its competitive advantage over peer companies makes it, in my opinion, particularly attractive. I believe that the market is currently fairly pricing the stock, hence the potential upside for an investor is presently not substantial. In the long run, however, I foresee a possible future for XMTR as a leader in an industry worth billions, hence starting to build a position is an almost mandatory option to avoid missing the train.