Capital One (COF) to acquire Discover Financial (DFS) for $35.3B in stock. (00:26) Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) to slash dividend by 95% to reduce its debt. (01:39) Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Q2 earnings preview: Focus on billings. (02:19)

Capital One (NYSE:COF) confirmed on Monday that it agreed to acquire Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a stock-based deal valued at $35.3B. This will create the largest U.S. credit card company by loan volume.

Under terms of the deal, each DFS holder will get 1.0192 shares of COF, representing a premium of almost 27% based on Discover's closing price of $110.49 on Feb. 16, 2024.

Capital One (COF) expects the deal will generate $2.7B in pretax synergies and add more than 15% to its adjusted EPS in 2027. It's also expected to deliver a return on invested capital of 16% in 2027 with an internal rate of return of more than 20%.

Upon closing of the deal, three Discover (DFS) board members, to be named at a later date, will join the Capital One (COF) board.

The transaction is expected to close in late 2024 or early 2025.

The companies will hold a conference call today at 8:00 AM ET.

Premarket Capital One is down 6% and Discover is up 12%.

Bayer AG (OTCPK:BAYZF) plans to shrink its dividend by 95% as it works to reduce debt. Bayer shares rose about 1% in Germany on Monday after the dividend cut was disclosed.

Bayer AG said it will reduce its dividend policy to pay out the legally required minimum for three years, according to a statement on Monday. Bayer will cut its dividend to 11 euro cents ($0.12) for fiscal year 2023, down from €2.40 the previous year.

The dividend cut comes as the company and investors deal with Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYZF) long struggle to recover from its purchase of Monsanto and legal liabilities associated with its Roundup brand.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) is scheduled to report second-quarter earnings today after market close.

Analysts expect a year-over-year increase in both the top and bottom lines, with earnings per share of $1.30 on revenues of $1.97 billion.

The cybersecurity firm is expected to post strong second-quarter results as it benefits from expanding cyber budgets, resilient demand for its services, and requirements from both regulators and insurers.

Consolidation will be another important theme as enterprise customers consolidate their cybersecurity vendors to combat vendor sprawl.

One of the key metrics investors will be focusing on are billings, after the company missed expectations for the last two quarters.

On our catalyst watch for the day,

Traders will have their heads on a pivot with the FTC holding a closed door meeting.

WTI crude March futures will expire. Crude oil futures (CL1:COM) have seen extra volatility over the last year on contract expiration dates.

Coca-Cola (KO) CEO James Quincey will present at the CAGNY Conference.

U.S. stocks on Friday ended lower, as more economic data showed that the fight against inflation was far from over.

The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) lost ground by 0.82%, while the Dow (DJI) retreated 0.37%. The S&P 500 (SP500) slipped 0.48%.

Of the 11 S&P sectors, eight ended in the red, with Communication Services falling the most. Materials topped the gainers.

Before the opening bell, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said that the producer price index (PPI) increased 0.3% M/M in January, higher than the anticipated rise of 0.1% and a turnaround from December's -0.1% decrease. Core PPI, which excludes food and energy, came in at +0.5% M/M, compared to a consensus of +0.1%.

The PPI data comes just days after a strong consumer price index report, underscoring the fact that inflation was proving far stickier than the Fed wanted.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the red. The Dow is down 0.36%, the S & P 500 is down 0.46% and the Nasdaq is down 0.76%. Crude oil is down 1.2% at more than $77 per barrel. Bitcoin is down 0.1% at more than $52,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is up 0.15% and the DAX is down 0.25%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is up 4% after reports surfaced indicating that the company is in talks with the Biden administration to secure over $10B in subsidies for building semiconductors.

On today’s economic calendar:

10am Leading Indicators

