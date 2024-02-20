Chinnapong/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) delivered Q1 guidance that amazed me. As we headed into the earnings result, I believed that The Trade Desk was completely overpriced for what it offered.

And yet, that was the wrong call to make. The Trade Desk delivered such strong guidance that it categorically demonstrates that there's still ample growth in its tank.

Consequently, I remove my sell rating on this stock.

Rapid Recap

As we headed into The Trade Desk's Q4 earnings print, I put out a bearish analysis of The Trade Desk, where I argued that a much better investment would be to back AppLovin (APP).

Author's work on APP

I got half of that call right, with AppLovin sizzling higher in the past month.

Data by YCharts

Indeed, AppLovin easily outpaced The Trade Desk by more than 10% in the past month. However, The Trade Desk was no pushover, as its results clearly demonstrate. Therefore, I don't believe it makes any sense to have a sell rating on TTD, and hence I upwards revise my sell rating to a hold.

The Trade Desk's Near-Term Prospects

The Trade Desk helps advertisers buy and manage digital advertising space in a more targeted and efficient way. They provide a platform where advertisers can choose where their ads appear, analyze data to reach specific audiences, and optimize their campaigns for better results. The Trade Desk focuses on Connected TV and retail media, aiming to make advertising more personalized and effective for brands.

Moving on, The Trade Desk appears to be on a robust trajectory with promising near-term prospects. The company achieved impressive results, marked by its strong guidance (more details on its financials to come).

With a focus on profitability and strategic investments in innovations such as UID2, Kokai, and AI advancements, The Trade Desk positions itself as a leader in navigating industry shifts like cookie deprecation.

The company's strong foothold in CTV, coupled with its commitment to providing advertisers with precision and relevance, looks attractive.

Despite The Trade Desk's optimistic outlook, it faces challenges too. The accelerated deprecation of third-party cookies, particularly driven by Google's (GOOGL)(GOOG) decisions, poses a notable hurdle.

While the company asserts that it stands to benefit from these changes, the complexity introduced by Google's Privacy Sandbox and potential disruptions in the user experience for publishers and brands remain concerns. The impact on publisher costs per thousand ("CPMs"), especially in Chrome where cookies have been deprecated, raises risks for publishers, potentially leading to declines in revenue sustainability.

Additionally, the shift towards authenticated user bases in channels like CTV may be challenging for those lacking in authentication.

In summary, its adoption of new identifiers like Unified ID 2.0 ("UID2") appears to demonstrate resilience in a rapidly changing regulatory landscape.

Given this context, let's now turn to discussing its financials.

TTD's Guidance Blows Investors Out of the Water

TTD revenue growth rates

The Trade Desk guides for approximately 28% CAGR for Q1. This guidance is very strong, and its impact is twofold.

Firstly, crucially, it's The Trade Desk's strongest outlook for more than 4 quarters. This implies that Q1 is going to reaccelerate and investors love a reacceleration story.

Secondly, it shows that The Trade Desk is still capable of delivering close to 30% CAGR. This is what is generally classified as hyper growth. When a company is growing at 30% CAGR, for the most part, they don't even need to be overly concerned about its underlying profits. They just need to "check in" with investors periodically that they can, in fact, be profitable if they wish to do so, but aside from that, striving to be profitable is seen as a poor capital allocation strategy. Needless to say, this could be a debate of itself.

The classic example that most investors think about to substantiate this contention is Amazon (AMZN), and how Amazon generally sought to grow scale at all costs and was only temporarily profitable in some years to prove that it could be profitable.

Moving on, given The Trade Desk's strong guidance, we must now reconsider analysts' expectations for the remainder of the year.

SA Premium

Since there's a possibility that Q1 2024 could grow at close to 30% CAGR, I find it highly doubtful that the remainder of 2024 will see The Trade Desk growing in the low 20s% as analysts presently expect.

Consequently, I believe that in the coming few days, we'll see analysts raising their outlook estimates for the Trade Desk for the quarters ahead, and putting out higher price targets, together with their bullish reports. Altogether, this is an undeniably bullish setup.

Next, we'll turn to discussing The Trade Desk's valuation.

TTD Stock Valuation -- 28x 2025 EBITDA

In my previous analysis, I said,

Author's work on TTD

As it stands right now, I believe this estimate to be in the right ballpark. However, given that The Trade Desk is evidently growing faster than 25% CAGR on the top line, I also estimate that there's the inbuilt potential for The Trade Desk to deliver more than $1 billion of EBITDA and perhaps as much as $1.1 billion of EBITDA in 2024.

Even if The Trade Desk doesn't, in fact, deliver $1.1 billion, it appears easily within reach, and with as much as $1.6 billion of EBITDA on the cards for 2025.

This leaves the stock priced at 28x its 2025 non-GAAP EBITDA. A figure that strikes me as rich, but possibly fair. Of course, I would rapidly counter that this is undoubtedly a premium to Alphabet, Meta (META), and all other ad tech companies, particularly AppLovin.

The Bottom Line

Impressed by The Trade Desk's strong guidance, I'm revising my sell rating to a hold. The company's robust trajectory, marked by a projected 28% CAGR for Q1, reflects its resilience in a shifting industry.

Strategic investments in innovations like UID2 and AI advancements position TTD as a leader in navigating challenges like third-party cookie deprecation.

Despite challenges, TTD's financial valuation, currently at 28x its 2025 non-GAAP EBITDA, leaves me cautiously on the sidelines.