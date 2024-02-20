Artur Debat/Moment via Getty Images

One of my major themes this year is a rotation out of US into international, and into value from growth. One way to play both ideas should I be right? The iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV). This is a fund that offers investors exposure to a diversified portfolio of international stocks representing the value style of investing. EFV was launched in August 2005 by BlackRock, a leading global investment management corporation. The fund tracks the MSCI EAFE Value Index and aims to invest in equities from developed markets, excluding the U.S. and Canada, that exhibit value characteristics. The fund's primary objective is to deliver investment results that correspond to the performance of its benchmark index.

As of February 2024, the fund has net assets worth $17 billion. It comprises 485 holdings, making it highly diversified, and hash an expense ratio of 0.34%. In terms of risk, the fund's three-year equity beta stands at 0.73, suggesting that it is less volatile than the market. The standard deviation for the same period is 16.94%, indicating moderate fluctuations in the fund's returns.

Fund's Top Holdings

EFV has a diversified portfolio with its top holdings spread across various sectors and regions. The fund's top positions include:

Shell PLC: An energy company involved in the exploration, production, and refining of oil and gas. Novartis AG: A multinational pharmaceutical company specializing in the research, development, and manufacturing of healthcare products. Toyota Motor Corp: One of the world's leading automobile manufacturers. HSBC Holdings PLC: A multinational banking and financial services organization. TotalEnergies: A multinational integrated oil and gas company engaged in various sectors of the petroleum industry.

These holdings provide exposure to various sectors, offering a balanced and diversified investment portfolio for investors. No holding makes up more than 2.66% of the portfolio - a stark contrast from growth tilted portfolios.

For the most part, these are pretty well-known companies, and shows you generally what value-tilted portfolios tend to favor (Financials, Energy, Healthcare, and Industrials). While it's obviously good to be aware about what these companies do, their relatively small weightings ultimately means this is more of a macro play on the cycle rather than a play on each individual company's longer-term outlook.

Sector Composition and Weightings

Anyone looking at this fund needs to look more at its sectors rather than its individual holdings given the lower weighting of each individual security compares to growth portfolios. The fund's sector composition is heavily skewed towards Financials, Industrials, and Health Care. Notice in the sector composition that Technology makes up just 2.02% of the fund. This is the anti-tech fund, making it clearly perform poorly over the last several years, but also making it potentially attractive now should Technology begin to mean-revert.

seekingalpha.com

Herein lies the important part of the fund. With Financials at 27%, this fund desperately needs an environment that favors the banks. We know that international banks have been strained due to inflation, slowing economic growth, and low margins. We also know that there are still lingering risks in the banking sector more generally, with the US facing its own strains on regional banks. A bet on EFV is a bet on Financials given the sheer weighting overall. From a macro perspective, the bet would be growth re-accelerates, broadens out, central banks cut in the nick of time prior to some major credit event, and momentum shifts out of Technology.

Industrials, the second-largest sector, clearly have performed better. Outside of Technology, as a sector, companies broadly there have done well. This momentum likely continues to increase as manufacturing activity rebounds and infrastructure spend continues as a global trend. Candidly the Industrials allocation has been the saving grace for the fund against still struggling Financials and Healthcare over the past year from a momentum perspective.

Peer Comparison

When compared to similar ETFs such as the Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV), EFV exhibits some differing characteristics. While both ETFs aim to provide exposure to international value stocks, EFV has a higher P/E ratio (10.35 versus 8.89 for DFIV according to YCharts), indicating potentially higher growth expectations. The price ratio of the two funds suggests some good relative momentum taking place now favoring DFIV over EFV, but overall EFV has outperformed for the past year.

stockcharts.com

Pros and Cons of Investing in EFV

Pros

Diversification: With exposure to a wide range of companies and sectors across various developed markets, EFV offers substantial diversification benefits to investors. Potential for Value: The fund targets companies that are considered undervalued by the market, potentially offering attractive investment opportunities. Lower Volatility: EFV's lower beta indicates lower volatility compared to the broader market, potentially making it a safer investment choice during turbulent market conditions.

Cons

Overweight in Financials: The fund's significant exposure to the financial sector could pose a risk, especially in a tightening monetary policy environment. Geographical Risks: The fund's heavy weighting towards European companies exposes it to potential geopolitical and regulatory risks.

Conclusion

I think this is a good fund for those investors looking to gain exposure to value stocks in developed markets outside the U.S. and Canada. While the fund offers potential for value and diversification, investors should be mindful of the risks associated with its sector and geographic weightings. Just keep in mind this will diverge meaningfully from most market proxies that are heavily tilted towards technology. This is ultimately a question of two cycles shifting. It's been a US world for a long time in terms of equity performance, and a Tech world in terms of sector leadership. At some point the cycle changes for one, if not both, of these dynamics. And that is precisely the cycle this type of fund can do well in.